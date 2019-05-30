The ms8607 sensor platform allows you to use your MS8607 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. An I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MS8607 Temperature, Pressure & Humidity Sensor. Image by Adafruit

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ms8607 temperature : name : Temperature humidity : name : Humidity pressure : name : Pressure

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. All options from Sensor.

humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor. address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the humidity sensor. Defaults to 0x40 . i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the i2c_id documented below. All other options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the temperature & pressure sensor. Defaults to 0x76 .

i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the i2c_id inside of humidity , documented above.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .