MS8607 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity Sensor
The
ms8607 sensor platform allows you to use your MS8607 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature,
pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. An I²C Bus is required to be set up in
your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the humidity sensor. Defaults to
0x40.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the
i2c_iddocumented below.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the temperature & pressure sensor. Defaults to
0x76.
-
i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the
i2c_idinside of
humidity, documented above.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
I²C AddressesSection titled “I²C Addresses”
The MS8607 digital sensor has two I²C addresses: one for temperature & pressure (
0x76 ), and the other for
humidity readings (
0x40 ). They are attached to the same
SCL /
SDA pins on the package, so if you need to
customize the
i2c_id, you need to specify it at the top-level for temperature & humidity, and use the same value
inside the humidity configuration block.