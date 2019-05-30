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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

MS8607 Temperature+Pressure+Humidity Sensor

The ms8607 sensor platform allows you to use your MS8607 (datasheet, Adafruit) temperature, pressure and humidity sensors with ESPHome. An I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

MS8607 Temperature, Pressure & Humidity Sensor. Image by Adafruit 
# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ms8607
    temperature:
      name: Temperature
    humidity:
      name: Humidity
    pressure:
      name: Pressure

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. All options from Sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the humidity sensor.

    • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the humidity sensor. Defaults to 0x40.

    • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the i2c_id documented below.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the temperature & pressure sensor. Defaults to 0x76.

  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if your configuration uses multiple I²C buses. This should match the i2c_id inside of humidity, documented above.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

I²C Addresses

Section titled “I²C Addresses”

The MS8607 digital sensor has two I²C addresses: one for temperature & pressure (0x76 ), and the other for humidity readings (0x40 ). They are attached to the same SCL /SDA pins on the package, so if you need to customize the i2c_id, you need to specify it at the top-level for temperature & humidity, and use the same value inside the humidity configuration block.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”