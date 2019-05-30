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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Home Assistant Binary Sensor

The homeassistant binary sensor platform allows you to create binary sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE

Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    name: "Input Boolean From Home Assistant"
    entity_id: input_boolean.state_home

With Home Assistant 2021.6 or newer, entity state attributes can also be imported.

# Example configuration entry
binary_sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: muted
    entity_id: media_player.mega_speakers
    attribute: is_volume_muted

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.

  • attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.

  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”