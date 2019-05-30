Home Assistant Binary Sensor
The
homeassistant binary sensor platform allows you to create binary sensors that import
states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.
NOTE
Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.
With Home Assistant 2021.6 or newer, entity state attributes can also be imported.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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entity_id (Required, string): The entity ID to import from Home Assistant.
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attribute (Optional, string): The name of the state attribute to import from the specified entity. The entity state is used when this option is omitted.
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All other options from Binary Sensor.