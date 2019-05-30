Home Assistant Binary Sensor

The homeassistant binary sensor platform allows you to create binary sensors that import states from your Home Assistant instance using the native API.

NOTE Although you might not plan to export states from the node and you do not need an entity of the node in Home Assistant, this component still requires you to register the node under Home Assistant. See: Connecting your device to Home Assistant.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : homeassistant name : " Input Boolean From Home Assistant " entity_id : input_boolean.state_home

With Home Assistant 2021.6 or newer, entity state attributes can also be imported.

# Example configuration entry binary_sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : muted entity_id : media_player.mega_speakers attribute : is_volume_muted