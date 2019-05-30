M5Stack Unit 8 Angle
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The
m5stack_8angle platform allows to use the m5angle input device with ESPHome.
It has 8 knobs, a switch and can individually drive 9 RGB LEDs.
The
m5stack_8angle component communicates through an I²C bus and uses a default address of 0x43.
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
- i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you need
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the device. Defaults to
0x43.
Knob’s position sensorSection titled “Knob’s position sensor”
The position of the 8 knobs can be made available as sensors with values between 0-1 (with 0 being the leftmost position).
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
10s.
- bit_depth (Optional, one of
12 bitor
8 bit) determines the precision of the analog readout, defaults to
8bit.
- raw (Optional, boolean) if true, the sensor returns the raw readout value of the knob.
- All other options from Sensor.
Input switch binary sensorSection titled “Input switch binary sensor”
A binary sensor indicating the state of the switch on the device.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
10s.
- All other options from Binary Sensor.
LightsSection titled “Lights”
The 9 LEDs can be used a addressable light output.
- All options from Light.
Read knob’s positions and switch state in LambdasSection titled “Read knob’s positions and switch state in Lambdas”
You can trigger the readout of the position of an individual knob through
float value = id(...)->read_knob_pos(index); and of the switch through
int value = id(...)->read_switch();.
A negative return value indicates a failure to read the state.