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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

M5Stack Unit 8 Angle

Component/Hub

Section titled “Component/Hub”

The m5stack_8angle platform allows to use the m5angle input device with ESPHome. It has 8 knobs, a switch and can individually drive 9 RGB LEDs.

The m5stack_8angle unit.

The m5stack_8angle component communicates through an I²C bus and uses a default address of 0x43.

# Example configuration entry
m5stack_8angle:
    id: m5stack_8angle_base

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
  • i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you need
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x43.

Knob’s position sensor

Section titled “Knob’s position sensor”

The position of the 8 knobs can be made available as sensors with values between 0-1 (with 0 being the leftmost position).

sensor:
  - platform: m5stack_8angle
    m5stack_8angle_id: m5stack_8angle_base
    channel: 1
    name: "Knob 1"
    bit_depth: 12 bit
  - platform: m5stack_8angle
    m5stack_8angle_id: m5stack_8angle_base
    channel: 2
    name: "Knob 2"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 10s.
  • bit_depth (Optional, one of 12 bit or 8 bit ) determines the precision of the analog readout, defaults to 8bit.
  • raw (Optional, boolean) if true, the sensor returns the raw readout value of the knob.
  • All other options from Sensor.

Input switch binary sensor

Section titled “Input switch binary sensor”

A binary sensor indicating the state of the switch on the device.

binary_sensor:
  - platform: m5stack_8angle
    m5stack_8angle_id: m5stack_8angle_base
    name: "Switch"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 10s.
  • All other options from Binary Sensor.

Lights

Section titled “Lights”

The 9 LEDs can be used a addressable light output.

light:
  - platform: m5stack_8angle
    m5stack_8angle_id: m5stack_8angle_base
    id: m8_angle_leds
    name: "Lights"
    effects:
        - addressable_rainbow:

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • All options from Light.

Read knob’s positions and switch state in Lambdas

Section titled “Read knob’s positions and switch state in Lambdas”

You can trigger the readout of the position of an individual knob through float value = id(...)->read_knob_pos(index); and of the switch through int value = id(...)->read_switch();. A negative return value indicates a failure to read the state.

# Example configuration entry for having the LEDs indicate the knobs' position
light:
  - platform: m5stack_8angle
    m5stack_8angle_id: m5stack_8angle_base
    id: m8_angle_leds
    name: "Lights"
    effects:
        - addressable_lambda:
            name: "Indicate Values"
            update_interval: 200ms
            lambda: |-
                    ESPHSVColor hsv;
                    hsv.value = 255;
                    hsv.saturation = 240;
                    auto parent = id(m5stack_8angle_base);
                    for (int i=0; i < 8; i++) {
                      auto kpos = parent->read_knob_pos(i);
                      if (kpos >= 0){
                        hsv.hue = kpos * 200;
                        it[i] = hsv;
                      }
                    }
                    if (parent->read_switch() > 0)
                        hsv.hue = 200;
                    else
                        hsv.hue = 0;
                    it[8] = hsv;

See Also

Section titled “See Also”