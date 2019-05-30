M5Stack Unit 8 Angle

The m5stack_8angle platform allows to use the m5angle input device with ESPHome. It has 8 knobs, a switch and can individually drive 9 RGB LEDs.

The m5stack_8angle unit.

The m5stack_8angle component communicates through an I²C bus and uses a default address of 0x43.

# Example configuration entry m5stack_8angle : id : m5stack_8angle_base

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation. i2c_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you need

(Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the I²C Component if you need address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the device. Defaults to 0x43 .

The position of the 8 knobs can be made available as sensors with values between 0-1 (with 0 being the leftmost position).

sensor : - platform : m5stack_8angle m5stack_8angle_id : m5stack_8angle_base channel : 1 name : " Knob 1 " bit_depth : 12 bit - platform : m5stack_8angle m5stack_8angle_id : m5stack_8angle_base channel : 2 name : " Knob 2 "

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 10s .

(Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to . bit_depth (Optional, one of 12 bit or 8 bit ) determines the precision of the analog readout, defaults to 8bit .

(Optional, one of or ) determines the precision of the analog readout, defaults to . raw (Optional, boolean) if true, the sensor returns the raw readout value of the knob.

(Optional, boolean) if true, the sensor returns the raw readout value of the knob. All other options from Sensor.

Input switch binary sensor Section titled “Input switch binary sensor”

A binary sensor indicating the state of the switch on the device.

binary_sensor : - platform : m5stack_8angle m5stack_8angle_id : m5stack_8angle_base name : " Switch "

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 10s .

(Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to . All other options from Binary Sensor.

The 9 LEDs can be used a addressable light output.

light : - platform : m5stack_8angle m5stack_8angle_id : m5stack_8angle_base id : m8_angle_leds name : " Lights " effects : - addressable_rainbow :

All options from Light.

Read knob’s positions and switch state in Lambdas Section titled “Read knob’s positions and switch state in Lambdas”

You can trigger the readout of the position of an individual knob through float value = id(...)->read_knob_pos(index); and of the switch through int value = id(...)->read_switch(); . A negative return value indicates a failure to read the state.