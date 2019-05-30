AGS10 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensor
The
ags10 sensor platform VOC sensor allows you to use your ASAIR AGS10
(datasheet,
ASAIR) sensors with
ESPHome. The I²C Bus is
required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
NOTE
The sensor supports up to 15kHz operation, so you should specify up to
frequency: 15kHz in your
i2c configuration.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
tvoc (Required): The information for the total Volatile Organic Compounds sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x1A.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
version (Optional): The firmware version of the sensor. All options from Sensor.
-
resistance (Optional): The initial value of the sensor resistance. All options from Sensor.
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “ags10.set_zero_point Action”
ags10.set_zero_point Action
Zero-point of AGS10 has been calibrated before leaving factory. User can re-calibrate the zero-point as needed.
Configuration option:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the AGS10 sensor.
-
mode (Required, enum, templatable): One of supported modes:
FACTORY_DEFAULT- reset to the factory zero-point
CURRENT_VALUE- set zero-point calibration with current resistance
CUSTOM_VALUE- set zero-point calibration with resistance pointed with
valueoption
-
-
value (Optional, int, templatable): nominated resistance value to set (unit: 0.1 kΩ).
Section titled “ags10.new_i2c_address Action”
ags10.new_i2c_address Action
I2C address of AGS10 can be modified, and it is possible to use multiple AGS10 sensors on one bus. After sending the command for address changing, the new address is saved and takes effect immediately even after power-off.
Configuration options:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the AGS10 sensor.
- address (Required, int, templatable): New I2C address.