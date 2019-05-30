AGS10 Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Sensor

The ags10 sensor platform VOC sensor allows you to use your ASAIR AGS10 (datasheet, ASAIR) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

NOTE The sensor supports up to 15kHz operation, so you should specify up to frequency: 15kHz in your i2c configuration.

AGS10 VOC Sensor

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ags10 tvoc : name : TVOC

tvoc ( Required ): The information for the total Volatile Organic Compounds sensor. All options from Sensor.

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x1A .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

version (Optional): The firmware version of the sensor. All options from Sensor.

resistance (Optional): The initial value of the sensor resistance. All options from Sensor.

Zero-point of AGS10 has been calibrated before leaving factory. User can re-calibrate the zero-point as needed.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ags10 id : ags10_1_id # ... # in some trigger on_... : - ags10.set_zero_point : id : ags10_1_id mode : CURRENT_VALUE

Configuration option:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the AGS10 sensor.

mode ( Required , enum, templatable): One of supported modes: FACTORY_DEFAULT - reset to the factory zero-point CURRENT_VALUE - set zero-point calibration with current resistance CUSTOM_VALUE - set zero-point calibration with resistance pointed with value option

value (Optional, int, templatable): nominated resistance value to set (unit: 0.1 kΩ).

I2C address of AGS10 can be modified, and it is possible to use multiple AGS10 sensors on one bus. After sending the command for address changing, the new address is saved and takes effect immediately even after power-off.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ags10 id : ags10_1_id # ... # in some trigger on_... : - ags10.new_i2c_address : id : ags10_1_id address : 0x1E

Configuration options: