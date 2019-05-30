FS3000 Air Velocity Sensor
The FS3000 Air Velocity sensor allows you to use your FS3000 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.
The FS3000 is a solid state air velocity sensor that communicates over over I²C. It is based on a MEMS thermopile sensor. There are two subtypes available: the FS3000-1005 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 7.23 meters/second, and the FS3000-1015 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 15 meters/second.
To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- model (Required, string): Specify FS3000 model, can be
1005or
1015.
- address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x28.
- update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
- All other options from Sensor.