The FS3000 Air Velocity sensor allows you to use your FS3000 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

FS3000 Air Velocity Sensor. (Credit: SparkFun , image compressed)

The FS3000 is a solid state air velocity sensor that communicates over over I²C. It is based on a MEMS thermopile sensor. There are two subtypes available: the FS3000-1005 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 7.23 meters/second, and the FS3000-1015 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 15 meters/second.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : fs3000 name : " Air Velocity " model : 1005 update_interval : 60s