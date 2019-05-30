 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

FS3000 Air Velocity Sensor

The FS3000 Air Velocity sensor allows you to use your FS3000 (datasheet, sparkfun) sensors with ESPHome.

FS3000 Air Velocity Sensor. (Credit: SparkFun, image compressed)

The FS3000 is a solid state air velocity sensor that communicates over over I²C. It is based on a MEMS thermopile sensor. There are two subtypes available: the FS3000-1005 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 7.23 meters/second, and the FS3000-1015 measures air velocities between 0 meters/second and 15 meters/second.

To use the sensor, first set up an I²C Bus and connect the sensor to the specified pins.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: fs3000
    name: "Air Velocity"
    model: 1005
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • model (Required, string): Specify FS3000 model, can be 1005 or 1015.
  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x28.
  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.
  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”