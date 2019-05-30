Hydreon Rain Sensor

The hydreon_rgxx sensor platform allows you to use rain sensors by Hydreon. Currently supported are the RG-9 and RG-15 sensors (model comparison).

These optical rain sensors use a UART connection at 3.3V. The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Supported firmware versions:

RG-15: v1.000

RG-9: v1.000, v1.100, v1.200

Device FAQ

Hydreon RG-9 Rain Sensor. Image by Hydreon

# Example RG-9 entry sensor : - platform : hydreon_rgxx model : RG_9 id : hydreon_1 moisture : name : Rain Level temperature : name : Device Temperature binary_sensor : - platform : hydreon_rgxx hydreon_rgxx_id : hydreon_1 too_cold : name : Temperature Status lens_bad : name : Lens Status em_sat : name : Emitter Saturation

# Example RG-15 entry sensor : - platform : hydreon_rgxx model : RG_15 resolution : high acc : name : Rain event_acc : name : Rain Event" total_acc : name : Rain Total" r_int : name : Rain Intensity