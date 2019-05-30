Hydreon Rain Sensor
The
hydreon_rgxx sensor platform allows you to use rain sensors by Hydreon. Currently supported are the RG-9 and RG-15 sensors (model comparison).
These optical rain sensors use a UART connection at 3.3V. The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Supported firmware versions:
- RG-15: v1.000
- RG-9: v1.000, v1.100, v1.200
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
model (Required, string): Specify which rain sensor you have connected. Must be either
RG_9or
RG_15.
-
disable_led (Optional): Disables the on-board LED. Defaults to
false. Only on RG-9 firmware version 1.200-onwards.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
moisture (Optional): Rain intensity level from 0-7 (more detail). Only on RG-9.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): Device internal temperature in Celsius. Accuracy is ±5°C. Only on RG-9 firmware version 1.100-onwards.
- All options from Sensor.
-
resolution (Optional, string): Specify rain sensor resolution. Must be either
lowor
high. Default resolution is
high. Only applies to RG-15.
-
acc (Optional): Amount of rain since last message (see
update_interval), in
mm. Only on RG-15.
- All options from Sensor.
-
event_acc (Optional): Amount of rain for this event (i.e. since it last stopped raining), in
mm. Only on RG-15.
- All options from Sensor.
-
total_acc (Optional): Total amount of rain this sensor has ever measured, in
mm. Only on RG-15.
- All options from Sensor.
-
r_int (Optional): Current rain intensity in
mm/h. Only on RG-15.
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.