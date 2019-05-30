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Hydreon Rain Sensor

The hydreon_rgxx sensor platform allows you to use rain sensors by Hydreon. Currently supported are the RG-9 and RG-15 sensors (model comparison).

These optical rain sensors use a UART connection at 3.3V. The UART is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

Supported firmware versions:

  • RG-15: v1.000
  • RG-9: v1.000, v1.100, v1.200

Device FAQ

Hydreon RG-9 Rain Sensor. Image by Hydreon. 
# Example RG-9 entry
sensor:
  - platform: hydreon_rgxx
    model: RG_9
    id: hydreon_1
    moisture:
      name: Rain Level
    temperature:
      name: Device Temperature


binary_sensor:
  - platform: hydreon_rgxx
    hydreon_rgxx_id: hydreon_1
    too_cold:
      name: Temperature Status
    lens_bad:
      name: Lens Status
    em_sat:
      name: Emitter Saturation
# Example RG-15 entry
sensor:
  - platform: hydreon_rgxx
    model: RG_15
    resolution: high
    acc:
      name: Rain
    event_acc:
      name: Rain Event"
    total_acc:
      name: Rain Total"
    r_int:
      name: Rain Intensity

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • model (Required, string): Specify which rain sensor you have connected. Must be either RG_9 or RG_15.

  • disable_led (Optional): Disables the on-board LED. Defaults to false. Only on RG-9 firmware version 1.200-onwards.

  • uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

  • moisture (Optional): Rain intensity level from 0-7 (more detail). Only on RG-9.

  • temperature (Optional): Device internal temperature in Celsius. Accuracy is ±5°C. Only on RG-9 firmware version 1.100-onwards.

  • resolution (Optional, string): Specify rain sensor resolution. Must be either low or high. Default resolution is high. Only applies to RG-15.

  • acc (Optional): Amount of rain since last message (see update_interval ), in mm. Only on RG-15.

  • event_acc (Optional): Amount of rain for this event (i.e. since it last stopped raining), in mm. Only on RG-15.

  • total_acc (Optional): Total amount of rain this sensor has ever measured, in mm. Only on RG-15.

  • r_int (Optional): Current rain intensity in mm/h. Only on RG-15.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”