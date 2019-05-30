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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.12.0 - 18th December 2024

Seeed ​Studio ​MR6​0​BHA2​ ​mmWave
Seeed ​Studio ​MR6​0​FDA2​ ​mmWave
H-​bridge ​Switch
Switch ​Binary ​Sensor

ESP-IDF

Section titled “ESP-IDF”

ESPHome has now updated the core ESP32 code to use ESP-IDF 5.1.5. This is a major upgrade and should bring more features, chip support (Most notably the ESP32-C6 that people keep raving on about) and in general more stability.

To accommodate this change, ESPHome has moved away from the “official” platformio provided ESP32 platform, and is now using a community fork pioarduino/platform-espressif32 as platformio has decided to stop providing ESP-IDF updates to their platform for Espressif chips. As a user, you should not notice any difference.

As we are unable to test every single component and board, there might be issues with specific configurations. Please report these in the ESPHome issue tracker on GitHub.

ESPHome armv7 Docker Support

Section titled “ESPHome armv7 Docker Support”

We will be retiring ESPHome’s Docker support for armv7 hardware in the February 2025 release.

This is due to both waning support as it relates to tooling and performance reasons. We strongly recommend moving to a more modern architecture, especially if you’re using the ESPHome Device Compiler to build/compile firmware for your devices.

Release 2024.12.1 - December 19

Section titled “Release 2024.12.1 - December 19”

Release 2024.12.2 - December 20

Section titled “Release 2024.12.2 - December 20”

Release 2024.12.3 - January 17

Section titled “Release 2024.12.3 - January 17”

Release 2024.12.4 - January 17

Section titled “Release 2024.12.4 - January 17”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”