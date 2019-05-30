ESPHome 2024.12.0 - 18th December 2024

ESPHome has now updated the core ESP32 code to use ESP-IDF 5.1.5. This is a major upgrade and should bring more features, chip support (Most notably the ESP32-C6 that people keep raving on about) and in general more stability.

To accommodate this change, ESPHome has moved away from the “official” platformio provided ESP32 platform, and is now using a community fork pioarduino/platform-espressif32 as platformio has decided to stop providing ESP-IDF updates to their platform for Espressif chips. As a user, you should not notice any difference.

As we are unable to test every single component and board, there might be issues with specific configurations. Please report these in the ESPHome issue tracker on GitHub.

ESPHome armv7 Docker Support Section titled “ESPHome armv7 Docker Support”

We will be retiring ESPHome’s Docker support for armv7 hardware in the February 2025 release.

This is due to both waning support as it relates to tooling and performance reasons. We strongly recommend moving to a more modern architecture, especially if you’re using the ESPHome Device Compiler to build/compile firmware for your devices.

[core] Bugfix: Implement ring buffer with xRingbuffer esphome#7973 by @kahrendt

[esp32] Fix flash size warning when using IDF esphome#7983 by @kbx81

[esp32_ble] Fix for Improv esphome#7984 by @kbx81

Fixed libretiny preference wrongly detecting change in the data to store esphome#7990 by @szupi-ipuzs

[http_request] Bugfix: run update function in a task esphome#8018 by @kahrendt

Bump python3-setuptools to 66.1.1-1+deb12u1 esphome#8074 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add: Seeed Studio mr60fda2 mmwave sensor esphome#7576 by @limengdu (new-integration)

Add: Seeed Studio MR60BHA2 mmWave Sensor esphome#7589 by @limengdu (new-integration)

binary_sensor for switch state esphome#7819 by @ssieb (new-platform)

Add H-Bridge switch component esphome#7421 by @dwmw2 (new-platform)

Fix entity name validation to allow “Off” and “On” esphome#7821 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

MQTT sensors handling of publishing NaN values esphome#7768 by @kbullet (breaking-change)

Synchronise esp32 boards with platform version 51.03.07 esphome#7945 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[sgp30] Set default update interval to 60s esphome#7952 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[const] Add RMT CONF variables to const.py esphome#7953 by @swoboda1337

[sgp30] Set default update interval to 60s esphome#7952 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

[dallas_temp] Move delay_microseconds_safe to iram esphome#7957 by @swoboda1337

[i2s_audio] Bugfix: Correctly set ring buffer size esphome#7959 by @kahrendt

[adc] Restore missing LIBRETINY code in a separated file esphome#7955 by @edwardtfn

[font] cleanly handle font file format exception (Bugfix) esphome#7970 by @clydebarrow

[dashboard] Accept basic auth header esphome#7965 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20241217.1 esphome#7971 by @jesserockz

[esp32_ble] Use RAMAllocator to avoid panic abort from new esphome#7936 by @jesserockz