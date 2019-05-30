BLE Client Switch

The ble_client component is a switch platform that is used to enable and disable a ble_client . This has several uses, such as minimizing battery usage or for allowing other clients (Eg phone apps) to connect to the device.

For more information on BLE services and characteristics, see Ble Client.

WARNING The BLE software stack on the ESP32 consumes a significant amount of RAM on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. Memory-intensive components such as Voice Assistant and other audio components are most likely to cause issues.

esp32_ble_tracker : ble_client : - mac_address : XX:XX:XX:XX:XX:XX id : itag_black switch : - platform : ble_client ble_client_id : itag_black name : " Enable iTag "