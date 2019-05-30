PCA9554 I/O Expander

The PCA9554 component allows you to use a variety of Texas Instrument I/O expanders in ESPHome using the I²C Bus for communication.

Devices tested as working with this component include PCA9554, PCA9554A, PCA9536 and PCA9535. Equivalent TI I/O expanders with the same command interface and up to 16 I/O pins such as the TCA9554 and TCA9535 should also work.

PCA9554A I/O Expander chip

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 (PCA9535), 8 (PCA9554, PCA9554A) or 4 (PCA9536) pins within your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

NOTE The 7 bit I²C device address ranges are: PCA9554 and PCA9535: 0x20 to 0x27

to PCA9554A: 0x38 to 0x3F

to PCA9536: 0x41 For the PCA9535, PCA9554 and PCA9554A, the actual choice of the I²C device address depends on state of the 3 address pins. Please refer to the individual datasheets linked at the bottom of the page for further details to set the address. Up to eight PCA9535 or PCA9554 and an additional eight PCA9554A devices can reside on the same I²C bus. Please note that only one PCA9536 device is allowed per I²C bus due to its fixed address. The PCA9535 provides 16 bits of GPIOs (pin numbers 0-15). The PCA9554 and PCA9554A provide 8 bits of GPIOs (pin numbers 0-7). The PCA9536 provides 4 bits of GPIOs (pin numbers 0-3). Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.

# Example configuration entry pca9554 : - id : ' pca9554a_device ' address : 0x38 # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " PCF9554A Pin #0 " pin : pca9554 : pca9554a_device # Use pin number 0 number : 0 # One of INPUT or OUTPUT mode : output : true inverted : false

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this pca9554 component.

address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x20 .

pin_count (Optional, int): The number of bits implemented in the expander. Defaults to 8. This should be set to 16 when using a PCA9535 and 4 when using a PCA9536.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the PCA9554/PCA9535. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

NOTE A PCA9535 will not work (even on the lower 8 bits) unless the pin_count is set to 16.

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”