Nextion Sensor Component
The
nextion sensor platform supports integers or floats (Xfloat). It can be a component, a variable or a waveform in the Nextion display.
It is best to set the component’s vscope to global in the Nextion Editor. This way the component will be available
if the page is shown or not.
NOTE
The Nextion can receive an integer but it can only send 3 bytes for a negative integer. The range if using the Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol is: -16777215 to 4294967295
See Nextion for setting up the display
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
nextion_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Nextion display.
-
component_name (Optional, string): Manually specify the name of the Nextion component.
-
variable_name (Optional, string): Manually specify the name of the Nextion variable.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor
-
precision (Optional, int): This is for Nextion float components. This sets the precision that the component is set to. This typically is the
vvs1setting of the component.
-
background_color (Optional, Color): The background color
-
foreground_color (Optional, Color): The foreground color
-
visible (Optional, boolean): Visible or not
Waveform SettingsSection titled “Waveform Settings”
-
wave_channel_id (Optional, int): The waveform ID in a range of 0-3
-
wave_max_value (Optional, int): The max value. Set
disto the height of the component in the Nextion editor and this to the max value that will be sent. This will set up the proper scaling.
-
waveform_send_last_value (Optional, int): This will send the last value set during an update interval. Setting to true will give a timeseries style graph
-
wave_max_length (Optional, int): How many data points to store. Typically this is the width of the component in the Nextion
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The duration to update the sensor. This typically should be set for waveforms to send periodic updates.
-
All other options from Sensor.
Only one component_name or variable_name can be set
NOTE
background_color,
foreground_color and
visible do not retain their state on page change. Sensor Settings.
A Nextion Sensor with a custom protocol sending the current page can be used to execute the API call Update Components By Prefix to update all the components for that page
See How things Update for additional information
GlobalsSection titled “Globals”
The Nextion does not retain data on Nextion page changes. Additionally if a page is changed and the component_name does not exist on that page then
nothing will be updated. To get around this the Nextion components can be changed to have a vscope of
global. If this is set then the component_name
should be prefixed with the page name (page0/page1 or whatever you have changed it to).
Example:
component_name: page0.humidity
Section titled “sensor.nextion.publish Action”
sensor.nextion.publish Action
You can also publish a state to a Nextion sensor from elsewhere in your YAML file
with the
sensor.nextion.publish action.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The ID of the Nextion sensor.
-
state (Required, string, templatable): The float state to publish.
-
publish_state (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Home Assistant. Default is true.
-
send_to_nextion (Optional, bool, templatable): Publish new state to Nextion display which will update component. Default is true.
NOTE
This action can also be written in lambdas. See Lambda Calls
Lambda CallsSection titled “Lambda Calls”
From lambdas, you can call several methods to access some more advanced functions (see the full API Reference: nextion_sensor.h for more info).
set_state(bool value, bool publish, bool send_to_nextion): Set the state to value. Publish the new state to HASS. Send_to_Nextion is to publish the state to the Nextion.
update(): Poll from the Nextion
set_background_color(Color color): Sets the background color to Color
set_foreground_color(Color color): Sets the background color to Color
set_visible(bool visible): Sets visible or not. If set to false, no updates will be sent to the component
How things UpdateSection titled “How things Update”
A Nextion component with an integer value (.val) or Nextion variable will be automatically polled if update_interval is set. To have the Nextion send the data you can use the Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol for this. Add the Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol to the component or function you want to trigger the send. Typically this is in Touch Press Event but some components, like a slider, should have it set in the Touch Release Event to capture all the changes. Since this is a custom protocol it can be sent from anywhere (timers/functions/components) in the Nextion.
NOTE
There is no need to check the Send Component ID for the Touch Press Event or Touch Release Event since this will be sending the real value to esphome.
Using the above yaml example:
-
“Current Humidity” will poll the Nextion for the
humidity.valvalue and set the sensor accordingly.
-
“Current Temperature” will NOT poll the Nextion. Either the Nextion will need to use the Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol or use a lambda:
-
NOTE
No updates will be sent to the Nextion if it is sleeping. Once it wakes, the components will be updated. If a component is invisible,
visible(false), then it won’t update until it is set to be visible.
Nextion Custom Sensor ProtocolSection titled “Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol”
All lines are required
ExplanationSection titled “Explanation”
printh 91Tells the library this is a sensor (int) data
prints "temperature",0Sends the name that matches component_name or variable_name
printh 00Sends a NULL
prints temperature.val,0The actual value to send. For a variable use the Nextion variable name
temperaturewith out
.val
printh FF FF FFNextion command ack
Reacting to Custom Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)Section titled “Reacting to Custom Sensor Protocol Frames (Automation)”
In addition to updating a Nextion sensor entity, the Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol (0x91) can also trigger automations directly on the Nextion display component.
This is useful when the sensor data is intended to be handled as an event rather than as persistent state, for example:
- lightweight command or control messages
- compact numeric payloads
- custom protocols where no Home Assistant entity is required
ExampleSection titled “Example”
Parameters passed to the automationSection titled “Parameters passed to the automation”
-
key (
string):
The name sent by the Nextion using the custom sensor protocol.
This corresponds to the value sent in
prints "<name>",0.
-
value (
int):
The integer value decoded from the protocol frame.
- The automation is triggered when the custom protocol frame is received, not when a sensor entity updates.
- Defining a
sensor:entry is not required to use this automation.
- Existing Nextion sensor entities and polling behavior are unchanged.
- This automation reflects the same protocol described in Nextion Custom Sensor Protocol.
- This mechanism allows event-driven handling of Nextion data without the overhead of maintaining a sensor entity when no persistent state is needed.