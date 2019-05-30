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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Tuya Select

The tuya select platform creates a select from a tuya serial component and requires Tuya to be configured.

[08:51:09][C][tuya:032]: Tuya:
[08:51:09][C][tuya:043]:   Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 24: int value (value: 220)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 16: int value (value: 22)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 2: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 19: int value (value: 40)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 101: int value (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:045]:   Datapoint 27: int value (value: -2)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 43: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 102: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:051]:   Datapoint 45: bitmask (value: 0)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:043]:   Datapoint 10: switch (value: ON)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:041]:   Datapoint 38: raw (value: 06.00.14.08.00.0F.0B.1E.0F.0C.1E.0F.11.00.16.16.00.0F.08.00.16.17.00.0F (24))
[08:51:09][C][tuya:049]:   Datapoint 36: enum (value: 1)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:057]:   GPIO Configuration: status: pin 14, reset: pin 0 (not supported)
[08:51:09][C][tuya:061]:   Status Pin: GPIO14
[08:51:09][C][tuya:063]:   Product: '{"p":"gogb05wrtredz3bs","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

On this controller, the datapoint 36 represents the temperature sensor selection setting which is what we are interested in controlling using this platform.

Based on this, you can create the select as follows:

# Create a select
select:
  - platform: "tuya"
    name: "Sensor selection"
    enum_datapoint: 2
    optimistic: true
    options:
      0: Internal
      1: Floor
      2: Both

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • enum_datapoint (Required, int): The enum datapoint id number for the select. At least one of enum_datapoint or int_datapoint is required.

  • int_datapoint (Required, int): The int datapoint id number for the select. At least one of enum_datapoint or int_datapoint is required.

  • options (Required, Map[int, str]): Provide a mapping from values (int) of this Select to options (str) of the enum_datapoint and vice versa. All options and all values have to be unique.

  • optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the Select will immediately update the reported state.

  • All other options from Select.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”