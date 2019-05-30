The tuya select platform creates a select from a tuya serial component and requires Tuya to be configured.

[08:51:09][C][tuya:032]: Tuya: [08:51:09][C][tuya:043]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: ON) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 24: int value (value: 220) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 16: int value (value: 22) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 2: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 19: int value (value: 40) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 101: int value (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:045]: Datapoint 27: int value (value: -2) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 43: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 102: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:051]: Datapoint 45: bitmask (value: 0) [08:51:09][C][tuya:043]: Datapoint 10: switch (value: ON) [08:51:09][C][tuya:041]: Datapoint 38: raw (value: 06.00.14.08.00.0F.0B.1E.0F.0C.1E.0F.11.00.16.16.00.0F.08.00.16.17.00.0F (24)) [08:51:09][C][tuya:049]: Datapoint 36: enum (value: 1) [08:51:09][C][tuya:057]: GPIO Configuration: status: pin 14, reset: pin 0 (not supported) [08:51:09][C][tuya:061]: Status Pin: GPIO14 [08:51:09][C][tuya:063]: Product: '{"p":"gogb05wrtredz3bs","v":"1.0.0","m":0}'

On this controller, the datapoint 36 represents the temperature sensor selection setting which is what we are interested in controlling using this platform.

Based on this, you can create the select as follows:

# Create a select select : - platform : " tuya " name : " Sensor selection " enum_datapoint : 2 optimistic : true options : 0 : Internal 1 : Floor 2 : Both