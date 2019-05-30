Tuya Select
The
tuya select platform creates a select from a tuya serial component
and requires Tuya to be configured.
On this controller, the datapoint 36 represents the temperature sensor selection setting which is what we are interested in controlling using this platform.
Based on this, you can create the select as follows:
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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enum_datapoint (Required, int): The enum datapoint id number for the select. At least one of enum_datapoint or int_datapoint is required.
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int_datapoint (Required, int): The int datapoint id number for the select. At least one of enum_datapoint or int_datapoint is required.
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options (Required, Map[int, str]): Provide a mapping from values (int) of this Select to options (str) of the enum_datapoint and vice versa. All options and all values have to be unique.
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optimistic (Optional, boolean): Whether to operate in optimistic mode - when in this mode, any command sent to the Select will immediately update the reported state.
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All other options from Select.