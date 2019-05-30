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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple2026.7.0

Animation

The animation platform of the image component allows to use animated images (e.g. GIF files) on displays. Animations support all options of the file platform and add lambda methods: next_frame(), prev_frame() and set_frame() to change the shown picture.

image:
  - platform: animation
    file: "animation.gif"
    id: my_animation
    resize: 100x100
    type: RGB565

The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the image() function of the display component.

To show the next frame of the animation call id(my_animation).next_frame(), to show the previous picture use id(my_animation).prev_frame(). To show a specific picture use id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame). This can be combined with all Lambdas:

display:
  - platform: ...
    # ...
    lambda: |-
      //Ingress shown animation Frame.
      id(my_animation).next_frame();
      // Draw the animation my_animation at position [x=0,y=0]
      it.image(0, 0, id(my_animation), COLOR_ON, COLOR_OFF);

Additionally, you can use the animation.next_frame, animation.prev_frame or animation.set_frame actions.

NOTE

To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval:

interval:
  - interval: 5s
      then:
        animation.next_frame: my_animation

Configuration Variables

Section titled “Configuration Variables”

The animation platform supports all options of the file platform, such as file, type, resize and transparency. The file option points to the animated image (e.g. a GIF file) whose frames will be embedded. In addition, the following options are available:

  • loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over.

    • start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when end_frame is reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation.
    • end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back to start_frame. Defaults to the last frame in the animation.
    • repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation will continue with the next frame after end_frame, or restart from the beginning if end_frame was the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.

Actions

Section titled “Actions”

animation.next_frame Action

Section titled “animation.next_frame Action”

Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

animation.prev_frame Action

Section titled “animation.prev_frame Action”

Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

animation.set_frame Action

Section titled “animation.set_frame Action”

Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
  • frame (Required, int): The frame index to show next.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”