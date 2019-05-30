Animation
The
animation platform of the image component allows to use animated images (e.g. GIF files)
on displays. Animations support all options of the
file platform and add
lambda methods:
next_frame(),
prev_frame() and
set_frame() to change the shown picture.
The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the
image() function of the display component.
To show the next frame of the animation call
id(my_animation).next_frame(), to show the previous picture use
id(my_animation).prev_frame(). To show a specific picture use
id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame).
This can be combined with all Lambdas:
Additionally, you can use the
animation.next_frame,
animation.prev_frame or
animation.set_frame actions.
NOTE
To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval:
Configuration VariablesSection titled “Configuration Variables”
The
animation platform supports all options of the
file platform, such as
file,
type,
resize and
transparency. The
file option points to the animated image (e.g. a GIF file) whose
frames will be embedded. In addition, the following options are available:
-
loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over.
- start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when
end_frameis reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation.
- end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back
to
start_frame. Defaults to the last frame in the animation.
- repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation
will continue with the next frame after
end_frame, or restart from the beginning if
end_framewas the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.
- start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when
ActionsSection titled “Actions”
Section titled “animation.next_frame Action”
animation.next_frame Action
Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
Section titled “animation.prev_frame Action”
animation.prev_frame Action
Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
Section titled “animation.set_frame Action”
animation.set_frame Action
Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the
id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.
- frame (Required, int): The frame index to show next.