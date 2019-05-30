The animation platform of the image component allows to use animated images (e.g. GIF files) on displays. Animations support all options of the file platform and add lambda methods: next_frame() , prev_frame() and set_frame() to change the shown picture.

image : - platform : animation file : " animation.gif " id : my_animation resize : 100x100 type : RGB565

The animation can be rendered just like the image component with the image() function of the display component.

To show the next frame of the animation call id(my_animation).next_frame() , to show the previous picture use id(my_animation).prev_frame() . To show a specific picture use id(my_animation).set_frame(int frame) . This can be combined with all Lambdas:

display : - platform : ... # ... lambda : |- //Ingress shown animation Frame. id(my_animation).next_frame(); // Draw the animation my_animation at position [x=0,y=0] it.image(0, 0, id(my_animation), COLOR_ON, COLOR_OFF);

Additionally, you can use the animation.next_frame , animation.prev_frame or animation.set_frame actions.

NOTE To draw the next animation independent of Display draw cycle use an interval: interval : - interval : 5s then : animation.next_frame : my_animation

The animation platform supports all options of the file platform, such as file , type , resize and transparency . The file option points to the animated image (e.g. a GIF file) whose frames will be embedded. In addition, the following options are available:

loop (Optional): If you want to loop over a subset of your animation (e.g. a fire animation where the fire “starts”, then “burns” and “dies”) you can specify some frames to loop over. start_frame (Optional, int): The frame to loop back to when end_frame is reached. Defaults to the first frame in the animation. end_frame (Optional, int): The last frame to show in the loop; when this frame is reached it will loop back to start_frame . Defaults to the last frame in the animation. repeat (Optional, int): Specifies how many times the loop will run. When the count is reached, the animation will continue with the next frame after end_frame , or restart from the beginning if end_frame was the last frame. Defaults to “loop forever”.



Moves the animation to the next frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).next_frame(); lambda call.

id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

Moves the animation to the previous frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).prev_frame(); lambda call.

id (Required, ID): The ID of the animation to animate.

Moves the animation to a specific frame. This is equivalent to the id(my_animation).set_frame(frame); lambda call.