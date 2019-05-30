The MY9231/MY9291 component represents a MY9231/MY9291 LED driver chain (MY9231 description, MY9291 description) in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DI and DCKI) and multiple driver chips can be chained. There are two models with different number of output channels (MY9291 with 4 channels and MY9231 with 3 channels). They are popular driver chips used in smart light bulbs:

Sonoff B1 (MY9231)

Ai-Thinker AiLight WiFi light bulb (MY9291)

Arilux E27 Smart Bulb (MY9231)

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global my9231 hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels.

# Example configuration entry my9231 : - data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which DI is connected to.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which DCKI is connected to.

num_channels (Optional, int): Total number of channels of the whole chain. Must be in range from 3 to 1020. Defaults to 6.

num_chips (Optional, int): Number of chips in the chain. Must be in range from 1 to 255. Defaults to 2.

bit_depth (Optional, int): The bit depth to use for all output channels in this chain. Must be one of 8, 12, 14 or 16. Defaults to 16.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this my9231 component. Use this if you have multiple MY9231/MY9291 chains connected at the same time.

The MY931/MY9291 output component exposes a MY931/MY9291 channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Individual outputs output : - platform : my9231 id : ' my9231_output1 ' channel : 0

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the MY9231/MY9291 chain of this output component. Channel 0 is the most close channel.

my9231_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple MY9231/MY9291 chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.

Sonoff B1 configuration example Section titled “Sonoff B1 configuration example”

This component can be used with a Sonoff B1 smart light bulb. To flash the Sonoff B1, open the plastic cover and connect/solder wires to the PCB pads (3.3V, RX, TX, GND, GPIO0). If you connect GPIO0 to GND during power up, the device enters flash mode. All LEDs are connected to a chain of two MY9321 chips that are connected to GPIO12 and GPIO14. A complete configuration for a Sonoff B1 looks like:

esphome : name : GPIOXX esp8266 : board : esp01_1m wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password api : logger : ota : platform : esphome my9231 : data_pin : GPIO12 # GPIO13 for AiLight clock_pin : GPIO14 # GPIO15 for AiLight num_channels : 6 num_chips : 2 bit_depth : 8 output : - platform : my9231 id : output_blue channel : 0 - platform : my9231 id : output_red channel : 1 - platform : my9231 id : output_green channel : 2 - platform : my9231 id : output_warm_white channel : 4 - platform : my9231 id : output_cold_white channel : 5 light : - platform : rgbww name : GPIOXX red : output_red green : output_green blue : output_blue cold_white : output_cold_white warm_white : output_warm_white cold_white_color_temperature : 6500 K warm_white_color_temperature : 2800 K

And here is a complete configuration for the AiThinker AiLight: