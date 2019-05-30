Guides
Getting StartedSection titled “Getting Started”
- Getting Started with ESPHome and Home Assistant
- Getting Started with the ESPHome Command Line
- Installing ESPHome Manually
- Physically Connecting to your Device
- Using an ESP devboard as a USB-UART bridge
ConfigurationSection titled “Configuration”
- YAML Configuration in ESPHome
- Configuration Types
- Command Line Interface
- ESP-IDF Toolchain
- Frequently Asked Questions
- Troubleshooting
- Security Best Practices
MigrationSection titled “Migration”
- Migrating from Tasmota
- Migrating from ESPEasy
- Migrating from ESPurna
- ESP32 Arduino to ESP-IDF Migration Guide