The esp32_camera_web_server component allows you to use expose web server of ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that directly can be integrated into external surveillance or PVR software.

At a given time only one stream can be served, but multiple snapshots. The stream or snapshot can be accessed via http://<ip>:<port>/ .

# Example configuration entry esp32_camera_web_server : - port : 8080 mode : stream - port : 8081 mode : snapshot

port ( Required , string): The serving port.

mode ( Required , string): The operation mode. One of these values: snapshot stream



Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVR Section titled “Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVR”