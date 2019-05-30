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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESP32 Camera Web Server Component

The esp32_camera_web_server component allows you to use expose web server of ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that directly can be integrated into external surveillance or PVR software.

At a given time only one stream can be served, but multiple snapshots. The stream or snapshot can be accessed via http://<ip>:<port>/.

# Example configuration entry
esp32_camera_web_server:
  - port: 8080
    mode: stream
  - port: 8081
    mode: snapshot

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • port (Required, string): The serving port.

  • mode (Required, string): The operation mode. One of these values:

    • snapshot
    • stream

Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVR

Section titled “Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVR”

Zoneminder

Section titled “Zoneminder”
  • General -> Source Type: cURL (HTTP(S) only)
  • Source -> URL: http://ESP_IP_ADDRESS:8080/

See Also

Section titled “See Also”