ESP32 Camera Web Server Component
The
esp32_camera_web_server component allows you to use expose web server of
ESP32-based camera boards in ESPHome that directly can be integrated into external
surveillance or PVR software.
At a given time only one stream can be served, but multiple snapshots. The stream
or snapshot can be accessed via
http://<ip>:<port>/.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
port (Required, string): The serving port.
-
mode (Required, string): The operation mode. One of these values:
snapshot
stream
-
Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVRSection titled “Integrating the mjpeg web service into an NVR”
ZoneminderSection titled “Zoneminder”
- General -> Source Type:
cURL (HTTP(S) only)
- Source -> URL:
http://ESP_IP_ADDRESS:8080/