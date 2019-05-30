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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Graph Component

You can display a graph of a sensor value(s) using this component. The states used for the graph are stored in memory at the time the sensor updates and will be lost when the device reboots.

Examples:

Graph component with options for grids, border and line-types.

graph:
  # Show bare-minimum auto-ranged graph
  - id: single_temperature_graph
    sensor: my_temperature
    duration: 1h
    width: 151
    height: 51
  # Show multi-trace graph
  - id: multi_temperature_graph
    duration: 1h
    x_grid: 10min
    y_grid: 1.0     # degC/div
    width: 151
    height: 51
    traces:
      - sensor: my_inside_temperature
        line_type: DASHED
        line_thickness: 2
        color: my_red
      - sensor: my_outside_temperature
        line_type: SOLID
        continuous: true
        line_thickness: 3
        color: my_blue
      - sensor: my_beer_temperature
        line_type: DOTTED
        line_thickness: 2
        color: my_green

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Required, ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the graph later in your display code.

  • width (Required, int): The graph width in pixels

  • height (Required, int): The graph height in pixels

  • duration (Required, Time): The total graph history duration.

  • border (Optional, boolean): Specifies if a border will be drawn around the graph. Default is True.

  • x_grid (Optional): Specifies the time per division. If not specified, no vertical grid will be drawn.

  • y_grid (Optional, float): Specifies the number of units per division. If not specified, no horizontal grid will be drawn.

  • max_range (Optional): Specifies the maximum Y-axis range.

  • min_range (Optional): Specifies the minimum Y-axis range.

  • max_value (Optional): Specifies the maximum Y-axis value.

  • min_value (Optional): Specifies the minimum Y-axis value.

  • traces (Optional): Use this to specify more than a single trace.

  • legend (Optional): Configures a legend for the graph traces. See Legend Options.

Trace specific fields:

  • sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor value to plot
  • line_thickness (Optional): Defaults to 3
  • line_type (Optional): Specifies the plot line-type. Can be one of the following: SOLID, DOTTED, DASHED. Defaults to SOLID.
  • continuous (Optional): connects the individual points to make a continuous line. Defaults to false.
  • color (Optional): Sets the color of the sensor trace.

Legend Options

Section titled “Legend Options”

The legend displays trace names, current values, units, and line style samples. Only one legend per graph is supported.

  • name_font (Required, Font): Font used for trace names.
  • value_font (Optional, Font): Font used for current values. If not specified, values are not displayed.
  • width (Optional, int): Legend width in pixels. If not specified, width is automatically calculated.
  • height (Optional, int): Legend height in pixels. If not specified, height is automatically calculated.
  • border (Optional, boolean): Draw a border around the legend. Defaults to true.
  • show_lines (Optional, boolean): Display line style samples. Defaults to true.
  • show_values (Optional): Position of current values. Can be NONE, AUTO, BESIDE, BELOW. Defaults to AUTO.
  • show_units (Optional, boolean): Include units with values. Defaults to true.
  • direction (Optional): Layout direction. Can be AUTO, HORIZONTAL, VERTICAL. Defaults to AUTO.

Example with legend:

graph:
  - id: temperature_graph_with_legend
    duration: 1h
    width: 151
    height: 51
    traces:
      - sensor: indoor_temp
        name: "Indoor"
        line_type: SOLID
        color: my_red
      - sensor: outdoor_temp
        name: "Outdoor"
        line_type: DASHED
        color: my_blue
    legend:
        name_font: legend_font
        value_font: value_font
        show_values: BELOW
        border: true
        show_lines: true
        show_units: true


font:
  - file: "arial.ttf"
    id: legend_font
    size: 10
  - file: "arial.ttf"
    id: value_font
    size: 8

And then later in code:

display:
  - platform: ...
    # ...
    pages:
      - id: page1
        lambda: |-
          // Draw the graph at position [x=10,y=20]
          it.graph(10, 20, id(single_temperature_graph));
      - id: page2
        lambda: |-
          // Draw the graph at position [x=10,y=20]
          it.graph(10, 20, id(multi_temperature_graph), my_yellow);
      - id: page3
        lambda: |-
          // Draw graph and legend
          it.graph(10, 20, id(temperature_graph_with_legend));
          it.legend(170, 20, id(temperature_graph_with_legend), my_yellow);


color:
  - id: my_red
    red: 100%
    green: 0%
    blue: 0%
  - id: my_green
    red: 0%
    green: 100%
    blue: 0%
  - id: my_blue
    red: 0%
    green: 0%
    blue: 100%
  - id: my_yellow
    red: 100%
    green: 100%
    blue: 0%

NOTE

Here are some things to note:

  • Setting y_grid will expand any specified range to the nearest multiple of grid spacings.
  • Axis labels are currently not possible without manually placing them.
  • The grid and border color is set with it.graph(), while the traces are defined separately.
  • Legends are drawn separately using it.legend() and can be positioned independently of the graph.
  • Legend dimensions are automatically calculated if not specified, based on font sizes and trace count.