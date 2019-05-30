You can display a graph of a sensor value(s) using this component. The states used for the graph are stored in memory at the time the sensor updates and will be lost when the device reboots.

Examples:

Graph component with options for grids, border and line-types.

graph : # Show bare-minimum auto-ranged graph - id : single_temperature_graph sensor : my_temperature duration : 1h width : 151 height : 51 # Show multi-trace graph - id : multi_temperature_graph duration : 1h x_grid : 10min y_grid : 1.0 # degC/div width : 151 height : 51 traces : - sensor : my_inside_temperature line_type : DASHED line_thickness : 2 color : my_red - sensor : my_outside_temperature line_type : SOLID continuous : true line_thickness : 3 color : my_blue - sensor : my_beer_temperature line_type : DOTTED line_thickness : 2 color : my_green

id ( Required , ID): The ID with which you will be able to reference the graph later in your display code.

width ( Required , int): The graph width in pixels

height ( Required , int): The graph height in pixels

duration ( Required , Time): The total graph history duration.

border (Optional, boolean): Specifies if a border will be drawn around the graph. Default is True.

x_grid (Optional): Specifies the time per division. If not specified, no vertical grid will be drawn.

y_grid (Optional, float): Specifies the number of units per division. If not specified, no horizontal grid will be drawn.

max_range (Optional): Specifies the maximum Y-axis range.

min_range (Optional): Specifies the minimum Y-axis range.

max_value (Optional): Specifies the maximum Y-axis value.

min_value (Optional): Specifies the minimum Y-axis value.

traces (Optional): Use this to specify more than a single trace.

legend (Optional): Configures a legend for the graph traces. See Legend Options.

Trace specific fields:

sensor (Optional, ID): The sensor value to plot

(Optional, ID): The sensor value to plot line_thickness (Optional): Defaults to 3

(Optional): Defaults to 3 line_type (Optional): Specifies the plot line-type. Can be one of the following: SOLID , DOTTED , DASHED . Defaults to SOLID .

(Optional): Specifies the plot line-type. Can be one of the following: , , . Defaults to . continuous (Optional): connects the individual points to make a continuous line. Defaults to false .

(Optional): connects the individual points to make a continuous line. Defaults to . color (Optional): Sets the color of the sensor trace.

The legend displays trace names, current values, units, and line style samples. Only one legend per graph is supported.

name_font ( Required , Font): Font used for trace names.

( , Font): Font used for trace names. value_font (Optional, Font): Font used for current values. If not specified, values are not displayed.

(Optional, Font): Font used for current values. If not specified, values are not displayed. width (Optional, int): Legend width in pixels. If not specified, width is automatically calculated.

(Optional, int): Legend width in pixels. If not specified, width is automatically calculated. height (Optional, int): Legend height in pixels. If not specified, height is automatically calculated.

(Optional, int): Legend height in pixels. If not specified, height is automatically calculated. border (Optional, boolean): Draw a border around the legend. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Draw a border around the legend. Defaults to . show_lines (Optional, boolean): Display line style samples. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Display line style samples. Defaults to . show_values (Optional): Position of current values. Can be NONE , AUTO , BESIDE , BELOW . Defaults to AUTO .

(Optional): Position of current values. Can be , , , . Defaults to . show_units (Optional, boolean): Include units with values. Defaults to true .

(Optional, boolean): Include units with values. Defaults to . direction (Optional): Layout direction. Can be AUTO , HORIZONTAL , VERTICAL . Defaults to AUTO .

Example with legend:

graph : - id : temperature_graph_with_legend duration : 1h width : 151 height : 51 traces : - sensor : indoor_temp name : " Indoor " line_type : SOLID color : my_red - sensor : outdoor_temp name : " Outdoor " line_type : DASHED color : my_blue legend : name_font : legend_font value_font : value_font show_values : BELOW border : true show_lines : true show_units : true font : - file : " arial.ttf " id : legend_font size : 10 - file : " arial.ttf " id : value_font size : 8

And then later in code:

display : - platform : ... # ... pages : - id : page1 lambda : |- // Draw the graph at position [x=10,y=20] it.graph(10, 20, id(single_temperature_graph)); - id : page2 lambda : |- // Draw the graph at position [x=10,y=20] it.graph(10, 20, id(multi_temperature_graph), my_yellow); - id : page3 lambda : |- // Draw graph and legend it.graph(10, 20, id(temperature_graph_with_legend)); it.legend(170, 20, id(temperature_graph_with_legend), my_yellow); color : - id : my_red red : 100% green : 0% blue : 0% - id : my_green red : 0% green : 100% blue : 0% - id : my_blue red : 0% green : 0% blue : 100% - id : my_yellow red : 100% green : 100% blue : 0%