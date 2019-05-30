mDNS Component
The
mdns component makes the node announce itself on the local network using the multicast DNS (mDNS) protocol.
Both Home Assistant and the ESPHome dashboard use mDNS to identify the IP address of all ESPHome nodes on the network. If mDNS is disabled, they will no longer be able to automatically find your devices. It may be necessary to use a static IP for all nodes and to enable the ping option in the Home Assistant add-on.
It is recommended to leave mDNS enabled.
ServicesSection titled “Services”
Additional mdns services can be added as exposed by the esphome node.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
disabled (Optional, boolean): Set to true to disable mDNS usage. Defaults to false.
-
services (Optional, list): List of additional services to expose.
- service (Required, string): Name of extra service.
- protocol (Required, string): Protocol of service (
_udpor
_tcp).
- port (Optional, int, templatable): Port number of extra service.
- txt (Optional, mapping): Additional text records to add to service. Values are templatable.