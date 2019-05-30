The mdns component makes the node announce itself on the local network using the multicast DNS (mDNS) protocol.

Both Home Assistant and the ESPHome dashboard use mDNS to identify the IP address of all ESPHome nodes on the network. If mDNS is disabled, they will no longer be able to automatically find your devices. It may be necessary to use a static IP for all nodes and to enable the ping option in the Home Assistant add-on.

It is recommended to leave mDNS enabled.

# Example configuration entry mdns : disabled : false

Additional mdns services can be added as exposed by the esphome node.

# Example configuration entry with additional service mdns : services : - service : " _custom_service " protocol : " _tcp " port : 8080 txt : txt_key_1 : txt_value_1