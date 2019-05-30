ESP32 DAC
The ESP32 DAC platform allows you to output analog voltages using the 8-bit digital-to-analog converter of the ESP32. Unlike the Ledc, which can simulate an analog signal by using a fast switching frequency, the hardware DAC can output a real analog signal with no need for additional filtering.
The DAC spans across two pins, each on its own channel:
- ESP32: GPIO25 (Channel 0) and GPIO26 (Channel 1).
- ESP32 S2: GPIO17 (Channel 0) and GPIO18 (Channel 1).
The output level is a percentage of the board supply voltage (VDD_A) - generally this will be 3.3 V.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to use DAC on. See above for valid pin numbers.
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
- All other options from Output.
Use CasesSection titled “Use Cases”
-
Generating a specific (and dynamic) reference voltage for an external sensor or ADC, such as the Ads1115
-
Controlling the bias of a transistor
-
Driving a bar graph or large amount of LEDs using an analog-controlled LED driver like the LM3914 (datasheet); this can allow you to make tank level indicators, temperature gauges, and so on from a single output pin
-
Generating 0-10 V for a dimmable light (operational amplifier required)