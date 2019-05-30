The ESP32 DAC platform allows you to output analog voltages using the 8-bit digital-to-analog converter of the ESP32. Unlike the Ledc, which can simulate an analog signal by using a fast switching frequency, the hardware DAC can output a real analog signal with no need for additional filtering.

The DAC spans across two pins, each on its own channel:

ESP32: GPIO25 (Channel 0) and GPIO26 (Channel 1).

ESP32 S2: GPIO17 (Channel 0) and GPIO18 (Channel 1).

The output level is a percentage of the board supply voltage (VDD_A) - generally this will be 3.3 V.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : esp32_dac pin : GPIO25 id : dac_output # Example usage on_... : then : - output.set_level : id : dac_output level : 50% # Use the DAC output as a light light : - platform : monochromatic output : dac_output gamma_correct : 1.4 id : mono_light

pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin to use DAC on. See above for valid pin numbers.

( , Pin Schema): The pin to use DAC on. See above for valid pin numbers. id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

( , ID): The id to use for this output component. All other options from Output.