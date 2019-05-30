TCA9555 I/O Expander

The TCA9555 component allows you to use TCA955 I/O expanders (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.

Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins (TCA9555) as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.

Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.

# Example configuration entry tca9555 : - id : ' tca9555_hub ' interrupt_pin : GPIOXX # Individual outputs switch : - platform : gpio name : " TCA9555 Pin #0 " pin : tca9555 : tca9555_hub # Use pin number 0 number : 0

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this TCA9555 component.

( , ID): The id to use for this TCA9555 component. address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to 0x21 .

(Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver. Defaults to . interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the TCA9555. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).

Pin configuration variables Section titled “Pin configuration variables”