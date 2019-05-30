TCA9555 I/O Expander
The TCA9555 component allows you to use TCA955 I/O expanders (datasheet) in ESPHome. It uses I²C Bus for communication.
Once configured, you can use any of the 16 pins (TCA9555) as pins for your projects. Within ESPHome they emulate a real internal GPIO pin and can therefore be used with many of ESPHome’s components such as the GPIO binary sensor or GPIO switch.
Any option accepting a Pin Schema can theoretically be used, but some more complicated components that do communication through this I/O expander will not work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this TCA9555 component.
- address (Optional, int): The I²C address of the driver.
Defaults to
0x21.
- interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin connected to the INT output of the TCA9555. When configured, the component becomes interrupt-driven instead of polling — it only reads the chip when a pin actually changes state, significantly reducing I²C bus traffic and CPU usage. The INT pin is active-low and open-drain, so an external or internal pull-up resistor is required. Must be an internal GPIO pin (not another expander pin).
Pin configuration variablesSection titled “Pin configuration variables”
-
TCA9555 (Required, ID): The id of the TCA9555 component of the pin.
-
number (Required, int): The pin number.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): If all read and written values should be treated as inverted. Defaults to
false.
-
mode (Optional, string): A pin mode to set for the pin at. One of
INPUTor
OUTPUT.