ESPHome 2021.10.0 - 20th October 2021

Learn from the creators about the new encryption, support for any ESP32 variant and how Otto came up with ESPHome

A huge effort has been put into reorganising, restructuring and rewriting a whole lot of code to allow ESP32 based boards to be compiled using ESP-IDF as the framework instead of Arduino. This allows ESPHome to keep up with new features and support for new ESP32 based chips that Espressif add to the ESP-IDF, such as the ESP32-C3 that a lot of people had been asking about.

There are known issues and specific components that are missing support for ESP-IDF as those ones rely on an Arduino library and need more time to be rewritten in a compatible way.

The new documentation is here at Esp32.

If you come across an issue while switching to ESP-IDF, please file an issue on GitHub using the ESP32-IDF option as the platform.

Dashboard Node Import Section titled “Dashboard Node Import”

If you intend on creating and distributing devices preinstalled with ESPHome, check out Creators for more information and the best ways to give the end users the best experience.

The newest feature of this set is the importing of devices found on the network. If the device is running ESPHome 2021.10 or newer, it can be configured to broadcast a url via mDNS and the ESPHome dashboard will pick this up and prompt the user to import the device and create a minimal configuration for it.

Support for generic modbus device data has been added. This allows you as a user to get data and control a modbus device without a native ESPHome component. Although a native component is still better and preferred if it exists.

Text Sensor filters Section titled “Text Sensor filters”

text_sensors now have filters that allow you to do string manipulation before the value is given to the frontend. Check out the docs here.

The Tuya light platform now supports RGB and HSV datapoints for those TuyaMCU based lights.

Partitions now support adding non-addressable lights into the sequence. As an example you could build a “fake” addressable light from regular rgb leds.

There is new Graph building functions for displays that will allow you to draw the history of sensors over time. See the docs for examples and images on what this looks like.

The wait_until action now has an optional timeout option that lets you continue or cancel (using an if action afterwards) your automations if the condition does not become true after a period of time.

Combination of MiScale 1 & 2 Section titled “Combination of MiScale 1 & 2”

esphome#2266 combines the two miscale platforms into one as the code was mostly the same and autodetection could be done to detemine which one you are using.

Float Output state changes Section titled “Float Output state changes”

When using a float output with both invert and min/max values, prevously the end resut value was being calculated incorrectly. esphome#2368 fixed this.

Fix MDNS for ESP8266 devices esphome#2571 by @mmakaay

Fix ESP8266 GPIO0 Pullup Validation esphome#2572 by @OttoWinter

Fix wifi ble coexistence check esphome#2573 by @OttoWinter

Arduino global delay/millis/… symbols workaround esphome#2575 by @OttoWinter

Fix ESP8266 OTA adds unnecessary Update library esphome#2579 by @OttoWinter

Fix ESP8266 dallas GPIO16 INPUT_PULLUP esphome#2581 by @OttoWinter

Fix platformio version in Dockerfile doesn’t match requirements esphome#2582 by @OttoWinter

Fix platformio_install_deps no longer installing all lib_deps esphome#2584 by @OttoWinter

Fix HeatpumpIR pin esphome#2585 by @OttoWinter

Fix PlatformIO version for latest Arduino framework esphome#2590 by @oxan

Fix pin/component switchup in SX1509 pin configuration esphome#2593 by @oxan

Fix old-style arduino_version on ESP8266 and with magic values esphome#2591 by @oxan

on ESP8266 and with magic values esphome#2591 by @oxan Bump esphome-dashboard from 20211021.0 to 20211021.1 esphome#2594 by @dependabot[bot]

Fix validation of addressable light IDs esphome#2588 by @oxan

Fix socket connection closed not detected esphome#2587 by @OttoWinter

Bump noise-c from 0.1.3 to 0.1.4 esphome#2602 by @OttoWinter

Add OTA upload compression for ESP8266 esphome#2601 by @OttoWinter

Re-raise keyboardinterrupt esphome#2603 by @OttoWinter

Add owner to all libraries used esphome#2604 by @OttoWinter

Fix compiler warnings and update platformio line filter esphome#2607 by @OttoWinter

Fix ESP8266 OTA compression only starting framework v2.7.0 esphome#2610 by @OttoWinter

Bugfix tca9548a and idf refactor anh esphome#2612 by @andreashergert1984

fixed dependency for pca9685 component esphome#2614 by @andreashergert1984

Bump platform-espressif8266 from 2.6.2 to 2.6.3 esphome#2620 by @OttoWinter

Autodetect flash size esphome#2615 by @agners

Teleinfo ptec esphome#2599 by @0hax

Fix glue code missing micros() esphome#2623 by @OttoWinter

Remove power and energy from sensors that are not true power esphome#2628 by @jesserockz

fix modbus output esphome#2630 by @martgras

Fix pin number validation for sn74hc595 esphome#2621 by @sairon

Fix select.set using lambda esphome#2633 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Added graphing component esphome#2109 by @synco (new-integration) (new-feature)

Add deep sleep wakeup from touch (#1238) esphome#2281 by @chrta (new-feature)

Allow non-addressable lights in light partitions esphome#2256 by @paulmonigatti (new-feature)

Add support for Waveshare 7.5 inch (C) bichromatic display (black-and-white only for now) esphome#1844 by @pixelspark (new-feature)

Wifi scan results esphome#1605 by @gpambrozio (new-feature)

Add SSD1305 support to SSD1306 integration along with few new options esphome#1902 by @zhangjingye03 (new-feature) (breaking-change)

Adds light sensor support for b-parasites esphome#2391 by @rbaron (new-feature)

Tuya rgb support esphome#2278 by @irtimaled (new-feature)

add fan.cycle_speed action esphome#2329 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)

Add cover toggle support esphome#1809 by @dtmuller (new-feature)

Support HSV-based color support on tuya light esphome#2400 by @irtimaled (new-feature)

String manipulation filters for text sensors! esphome#2393 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)

Add optional timeout for wait_until action esphome#2282 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

Added graphing component esphome#2109 by @synco (new-integration) (new-feature)

Configurable Flash Write Interval esphome#2119 by @alexyao2015 (new-integration)

Add support for Daly Smart BMS esphome#2156 by @s1lvi0 (new-integration)

Add support for LTR390 esphome#1505 by @sjtrny (new-integration)

Modbus controller esphome#1779 by @martgras (new-integration)

Dashboard node import and render in browser esphome#2374 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)

Add Current based cover esphome#1439 by @djwmarcx (new-integration)

Add support for SCD4X esphome#2217 by @sjtrny (new-integration)

Add support for Airthing Wave Mini esphome#2440 by @ncareau (new-integration)

Add Safe Mode Restart Switch esphome#2437 by @paulmonigatti (new-integration)

Added heatpumpir support esphome#1343 by @rob-deutsch (new-integration)

OTA firmware MD5 check + password support for esp-idf esphome#2507 by @mmakaay (new-integration)

Combine code of xiaomi_miscale and xiaomi_miscale2 esphome#2266 by @edenhaus (breaking-change)

Correctly invert the float output state esphome#2368 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add SSD1305 support to SSD1306 integration along with few new options esphome#1902 by @zhangjingye03 (new-feature) (breaking-change)

Disable dependency finder on ESP32 esphome#2435 by @agners (breaking-change)

Fix light state remaining on after turn off with transition esphome#2509 by @oxan

Fix: Light flash not restoring previous LightState esphome#2383 by @paulmonigatti

Disallow using UART2 for logger on ESP-32 variants that lack it esphome#2510 by @oxan

Fix BME680_BSEC compilation issue with ESP32 esphome#2516 by @paulmonigatti

add missing include in sgp30 esphome#2517 by @dmitriy5181

Fix: Color modes not being correctly used in light partitions esphome#2513 by @paulmonigatti

Add pressure compensation during runtime esphome#2493 by @martgras

Don’t define UART_SELECTION_UART2 when UART2 is unavailable esphome#2512 by @oxan

Remove BME680_BSEC test esphome#2518 by @paulmonigatti

Fix Nextion HTTPClient error for ESP32 esphome#2524 by @kbx81

Fix bug in register name definition esphome#2526 by @martgras

OTA firmware MD5 check + password support for esp-idf esphome#2507 by @mmakaay (new-integration)

Replace framework version_hint with source option esphome#2529 by @oxan

Fix bitshift on read in ADE7953 esphome#2537 by @oxan

Allow downloading all bin files from backend in dashboard esphome#2514 by @jesserockz

Bump dashboard to 20211015.0 esphome#2525 by @balloob

Only show timestamp for dashboard access logs esphome#2540 by @OttoWinter

Fix const used for IDF recommended version esphome#2542 by @jesserockz

Fix Bluetooth setup_priorities esphome#2458 by @jesserockz

Autodetect ESP32 variant esphome#2530 by @oxan

Bump dashboard to 20211019.0 esphome#2549 by @jesserockz

Fix ADC pin validation on ESP32-C3 esphome#2551 by @oxan

ignore exception when not waiting for a response esphome#2552 by @martgras

Bump dashboard to 20211020.0 esphome#2556 by @jesserockz

Fix HA addon so it does not have logout button esphome#2558 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211020.1 esphome#2559 by @jesserockz

A few esp32_ble_server/improv fixes esphome#2562 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211021.0 esphome#2564 by @jesserockz

Move running process log line to debug level esphome#2565 by @OttoWinter

Revert nextion clang-tidy changes esphome#2566 by @OttoWinter