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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2021.10.0 - 20th October 2021

AirThings ​Wave ​Mini
Current-​Based ​Cover
Daly ​BMS
EPEVER ​Tracer
LTR3​9​0​
Modbus ​Controller
Safe ​Mode ​Switch
SCD4​X
Tuya ​Cover

Learn from the creators about the new encryption, support for any ESP32 variant and how Otto came up with ESPHome

ESP-IDF

Section titled “ESP-IDF”

A huge effort has been put into reorganising, restructuring and rewriting a whole lot of code to allow ESP32 based boards to be compiled using ESP-IDF as the framework instead of Arduino. This allows ESPHome to keep up with new features and support for new ESP32 based chips that Espressif add to the ESP-IDF, such as the ESP32-C3 that a lot of people had been asking about.

There are known issues and specific components that are missing support for ESP-IDF as those ones rely on an Arduino library and need more time to be rewritten in a compatible way.

The new documentation is here at Esp32.

If you come across an issue while switching to ESP-IDF, please file an issue on GitHub using the ESP32-IDF option as the platform.

Dashboard Node Import

Section titled “Dashboard Node Import”

If you intend on creating and distributing devices preinstalled with ESPHome, check out Creators for more information and the best ways to give the end users the best experience.

The newest feature of this set is the importing of devices found on the network. If the device is running ESPHome 2021.10 or newer, it can be configured to broadcast a url via mDNS and the ESPHome dashboard will pick this up and prompt the user to import the device and create a minimal configuration for it.

Modbus Controller

Section titled “Modbus Controller”

Support for generic modbus device data has been added. This allows you as a user to get data and control a modbus device without a native ESPHome component. Although a native component is still better and preferred if it exists.

Text Sensor filters

Section titled “Text Sensor filters”

text_sensors now have filters that allow you to do string manipulation before the value is given to the frontend. Check out the docs here.

Lighting

Section titled “Lighting”

The Tuya light platform now supports RGB and HSV datapoints for those TuyaMCU based lights.

Partitions now support adding non-addressable lights into the sequence. As an example you could build a “fake” addressable light from regular rgb leds.

Graphs

Section titled “Graphs”

There is new Graph building functions for displays that will allow you to draw the history of sensors over time. See the docs for examples and images on what this looks like.

wait_until

Section titled “wait_until”

The wait_until action now has an optional timeout option that lets you continue or cancel (using an if action afterwards) your automations if the condition does not become true after a period of time.

Combination of MiScale 1 & 2

Section titled “Combination of MiScale 1 & 2”

esphome#2266 combines the two miscale platforms into one as the code was mostly the same and autodetection could be done to detemine which one you are using.

Float Output state changes

Section titled “Float Output state changes”

When using a float output with both invert and min/max values, prevously the end resut value was being calculated incorrectly. esphome#2368 fixed this.

Release 2021.10.1 - October 21

Section titled “Release 2021.10.1 - October 21”

Release 2021.10.2 - October 22

Section titled “Release 2021.10.2 - October 22”

Release 2021.10.3 - October 27

Section titled “Release 2021.10.3 - October 27”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”