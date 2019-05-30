ESPHome 2021.10.0 - 20th October 2021
Learn from the creators about the new encryption, support for any ESP32 variant and how Otto came up with ESPHome
ESP-IDFSection titled “ESP-IDF”
A huge effort has been put into reorganising, restructuring and rewriting a whole lot of code to allow ESP32 based boards to be compiled using ESP-IDF as the framework instead of Arduino. This allows ESPHome to keep up with new features and support for new ESP32 based chips that Espressif add to the ESP-IDF, such as the ESP32-C3 that a lot of people had been asking about.
There are known issues and specific components that are missing support for ESP-IDF as those ones rely on an Arduino library and need more time to be rewritten in a compatible way.
The new documentation is here at Esp32.
If you come across an issue while switching to ESP-IDF, please file an
issue on GitHub
using the
ESP32-IDF option as the platform.
Dashboard Node ImportSection titled “Dashboard Node Import”
If you intend on creating and distributing devices preinstalled with ESPHome, check out Creators for more information and the best ways to give the end users the best experience.
The newest feature of this set is the importing of devices found on the network. If the device is running ESPHome 2021.10 or newer, it can be configured to broadcast a url via mDNS and the ESPHome dashboard will pick this up and prompt the user to import the device and create a minimal configuration for it.
Modbus ControllerSection titled “Modbus Controller”
Support for generic modbus device data has been added. This allows you as a user to get data and control a modbus device without a native ESPHome component. Although a native component is still better and preferred if it exists.
Text Sensor filtersSection titled “Text Sensor filters”
text_sensors now have
filters that allow you to do string manipulation before the value is
given to the frontend. Check out the docs here.
LightingSection titled “Lighting”
The Tuya light platform now supports RGB and HSV datapoints for those TuyaMCU based lights.
Partitions now support adding non-addressable lights into the sequence. As an example you could build a “fake” addressable light from regular rgb leds.
GraphsSection titled “Graphs”
There is new Graph building functions for displays that will allow you to draw the history of sensors over time. See the docs for examples and images on what this looks like.
Section titled “wait_until”
wait_until
The
wait_until action now has an optional
timeout option that lets you continue or cancel (using an
if action afterwards) your automations if the condition does not become true after a period of time.
Combination of MiScale 1 & 2Section titled “Combination of MiScale 1 & 2”
esphome#2266 combines the two miscale platforms into one as the code was mostly the same and autodetection could be done to detemine which one you are using.
Float Output state changesSection titled “Float Output state changes”
When using a float output with both invert and min/max values, prevously the end resut value was being calculated incorrectly. esphome#2368 fixed this.
Release 2021.10.1 - October 21Section titled “Release 2021.10.1 - October 21”
- Fix MDNS for ESP8266 devices esphome#2571 by @mmakaay
- Fix ESP8266 GPIO0 Pullup Validation esphome#2572 by @OttoWinter
- Fix wifi ble coexistence check esphome#2573 by @OttoWinter
- Arduino global delay/millis/… symbols workaround esphome#2575 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ESP8266 OTA adds unnecessary Update library esphome#2579 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ESP8266 dallas GPIO16 INPUT_PULLUP esphome#2581 by @OttoWinter
- Fix platformio version in Dockerfile doesn’t match requirements esphome#2582 by @OttoWinter
- Fix platformio_install_deps no longer installing all lib_deps esphome#2584 by @OttoWinter
Release 2021.10.2 - October 22Section titled “Release 2021.10.2 - October 22”
- Fix HeatpumpIR pin esphome#2585 by @OttoWinter
- Fix PlatformIO version for latest Arduino framework esphome#2590 by @oxan
- Fix pin/component switchup in SX1509 pin configuration esphome#2593 by @oxan
- Fix old-style
arduino_versionon ESP8266 and with magic values esphome#2591 by @oxan
- Bump esphome-dashboard from 20211021.0 to 20211021.1 esphome#2594 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix validation of addressable light IDs esphome#2588 by @oxan
- Fix socket connection closed not detected esphome#2587 by @OttoWinter
- Bump noise-c from 0.1.3 to 0.1.4 esphome#2602 by @OttoWinter
- Add OTA upload compression for ESP8266 esphome#2601 by @OttoWinter
- Re-raise keyboardinterrupt esphome#2603 by @OttoWinter
- Add owner to all libraries used esphome#2604 by @OttoWinter
- Fix compiler warnings and update platformio line filter esphome#2607 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ESP8266 OTA compression only starting framework v2.7.0 esphome#2610 by @OttoWinter
- Bugfix tca9548a and idf refactor anh esphome#2612 by @andreashergert1984
Release 2021.10.3 - October 27Section titled “Release 2021.10.3 - October 27”
- fixed dependency for pca9685 component esphome#2614 by @andreashergert1984
- Bump platform-espressif8266 from 2.6.2 to 2.6.3 esphome#2620 by @OttoWinter
- Autodetect flash size esphome#2615 by @agners
- Teleinfo ptec esphome#2599 by @0hax
- Fix glue code missing micros() esphome#2623 by @OttoWinter
- Remove power and energy from sensors that are not true power esphome#2628 by @jesserockz
- fix modbus output esphome#2630 by @martgras
- Fix pin number validation for sn74hc595 esphome#2621 by @sairon
- Fix select.set using lambda esphome#2633 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Added graphing component esphome#2109 by @synco (new-integration) (new-feature)
- Add deep sleep wakeup from touch (#1238) esphome#2281 by @chrta (new-feature)
- Allow non-addressable lights in light partitions esphome#2256 by @paulmonigatti (new-feature)
- Add support for Waveshare 7.5 inch (C) bichromatic display (black-and-white only for now) esphome#1844 by @pixelspark (new-feature)
- Wifi scan results esphome#1605 by @gpambrozio (new-feature)
- Add SSD1305 support to SSD1306 integration along with few new options esphome#1902 by @zhangjingye03 (new-feature) (breaking-change)
- Adds light sensor support for b-parasites esphome#2391 by @rbaron (new-feature)
- Tuya rgb support esphome#2278 by @irtimaled (new-feature)
- add fan.cycle_speed action esphome#2329 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)
- Add cover toggle support esphome#1809 by @dtmuller (new-feature)
- Support HSV-based color support on tuya light esphome#2400 by @irtimaled (new-feature)
- String manipulation filters for text sensors! esphome#2393 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)
- Add optional timeout for wait_until action esphome#2282 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Added graphing component esphome#2109 by @synco (new-integration) (new-feature)
- Configurable Flash Write Interval esphome#2119 by @alexyao2015 (new-integration)
- Add support for Daly Smart BMS esphome#2156 by @s1lvi0 (new-integration)
- Add support for LTR390 esphome#1505 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Modbus controller esphome#1779 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Dashboard node import and render in browser esphome#2374 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- Add Current based cover esphome#1439 by @djwmarcx (new-integration)
- Add support for SCD4X esphome#2217 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Add support for Airthing Wave Mini esphome#2440 by @ncareau (new-integration)
- Add Safe Mode Restart Switch esphome#2437 by @paulmonigatti (new-integration)
- Added heatpumpir support esphome#1343 by @rob-deutsch (new-integration)
- OTA firmware MD5 check + password support for esp-idf esphome#2507 by @mmakaay (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Combine code of xiaomi_miscale and xiaomi_miscale2 esphome#2266 by @edenhaus (breaking-change)
- Correctly invert the float output state esphome#2368 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add SSD1305 support to SSD1306 integration along with few new options esphome#1902 by @zhangjingye03 (new-feature) (breaking-change)
- Disable dependency finder on ESP32 esphome#2435 by @agners (breaking-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- Fix light state remaining on after turn off with transition esphome#2509 by @oxan
- Fix: Light flash not restoring previous LightState esphome#2383 by @paulmonigatti
- Disallow using UART2 for logger on ESP-32 variants that lack it esphome#2510 by @oxan
- Fix BME680_BSEC compilation issue with ESP32 esphome#2516 by @paulmonigatti
- add missing include in sgp30 esphome#2517 by @dmitriy5181
- Fix: Color modes not being correctly used in light partitions esphome#2513 by @paulmonigatti
- Add pressure compensation during runtime esphome#2493 by @martgras
- Don’t define UART_SELECTION_UART2 when UART2 is unavailable esphome#2512 by @oxan
- Remove BME680_BSEC test esphome#2518 by @paulmonigatti
- Fix Nextion HTTPClient error for ESP32 esphome#2524 by @kbx81
- Fix bug in register name definition esphome#2526 by @martgras
- OTA firmware MD5 check + password support for esp-idf esphome#2507 by @mmakaay (new-integration)
- Replace framework version_hint with source option esphome#2529 by @oxan
- Fix bitshift on read in ADE7953 esphome#2537 by @oxan
- Allow downloading all bin files from backend in dashboard esphome#2514 by @jesserockz
- Bump dashboard to 20211015.0 esphome#2525 by @balloob
- Only show timestamp for dashboard access logs esphome#2540 by @OttoWinter
- Fix const used for IDF recommended version esphome#2542 by @jesserockz
- Fix Bluetooth setup_priorities esphome#2458 by @jesserockz
- Autodetect ESP32 variant esphome#2530 by @oxan
- Bump dashboard to 20211019.0 esphome#2549 by @jesserockz
- Fix ADC pin validation on ESP32-C3 esphome#2551 by @oxan
- ignore exception when not waiting for a response esphome#2552 by @martgras
- Bump dashboard to 20211020.0 esphome#2556 by @jesserockz
- Fix HA addon so it does not have logout button esphome#2558 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211020.1 esphome#2559 by @jesserockz
- A few esp32_ble_server/improv fixes esphome#2562 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211021.0 esphome#2564 by @jesserockz
- Move running process log line to debug level esphome#2565 by @OttoWinter
- Revert nextion clang-tidy changes esphome#2566 by @OttoWinter
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Drop obsolete comments from CONTRIBUTING.md esphome#2271 by @oxan
- Support inverting color temperature on tuya lights esphome#2277 by @irtimaled
- Untangle core headers (part 1) esphome#2276 by @oxan
- Compatibility with clang-tidy v14 esphome#2272 by @oxan
- Store strings only used for logging in flash esphome#2274 by @oxan
- Expose select on Frontend
web_server:esphome#2245 by @ayufan
- Fix devcontainer scripts on Windows esphome#2239 by @alexyao2015
- Fix SM300D2 sensor component routines so they correctly read the sensor output esphome#2159 by @jamesbraid
- Bump tzlocal from 2.1 to 3.0 esphome#2154 by @dependabot[bot]
- Activate owning-memory clang-tidy check esphome#1891 by @OttoWinter
- Fix issue #2054. PZEM004T Component doesn’t set the module address. esphome#1784 by @0x3333
- Convert st7735.h to use LF line endings esphome#2287 by @oxan
- Add esphal.h include to inkplate6 component esphome#2286 by @oxan
- Revert “Bump tzlocal from 2.1 to 3.0 (#2154)” esphome#2289 by @OttoWinter
- Run clang-tidy against ESP32 esphome#2147 by @oxan
- Run clang-tidy against Arduino 3 esphome#2146 by @oxan
- Bump click from 7.1.2 to 8.0.1 esphome#1824 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add stale/lock bots esphome#2299 by @OttoWinter
- Use standard version of make_unique when available esphome#2292 by @oxan
- Bug fix of NFC message & records becoming inaccessible in on_tag lambdas esphome#2309 by @JonasEr
- Dsmr updates esphome#2157 by @glmnet
- Support direct relay state feedback for tuya climate component esphome#1668 by @kroimon
- ac_dimmer increase gate time for robotdyn esphome#1708 by @glmnet
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 9.0.0 to 9.1.0 esphome#2306 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 21.8b0 to 21.9b0 esphome#2305 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add namespace to all PlatformIO library references esphome#2296 by @oxan
- Allow transforms and flashes to not update remote_values esphome#2313 by @matthewmazzanti
- Reduce stale/lock gh actions interval esphome#2341 by @OttoWinter
- Add
esp8266_disable_ssl_support:config option esphome#2236 by @ayufan
- Bump pylint from 2.10.2 to 2.11.1 esphome#2334 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add eco mode to tuya climate component esphome#1860 by @kroimon
- Fix SPIDevice::write_byte16 to actually take a 16 bit argument esphome#2345 by @lgugelmann
- Redo docker build system with buildkit+multi-stage and cache pio packages esphome#2338 by @OttoWinter
- Calculating the AC only component of the samples esphome#1906 by @synco
- Fix error reporting for DHT bit read loop esphome#2344 by @besteru
- Also run docker CI when requirements change esphome#2347 by @OttoWinter
- Added graphing component esphome#2109 by @synco (new-integration) (new-feature)
- Properly calculate negative temperatures in sm300d2 esphome#2335 by @poptix
- Fix docker release deploy push flag esphome#2348 by @OttoWinter
- Add invert_colors option for st7735 esphome#2327 by @g5pw
- Add deep sleep wakeup from touch (#1238) esphome#2281 by @chrta (new-feature)
- Add ESPHOME_VERSION_CODE define esphome#2324 by @oxan
- Install python requirements after apt ones for better caching esphome#2349 by @OttoWinter
- Introduce call_dump_config() indirection esphome#2325 by @oxan
- ESP-IDF support and generic target platforms esphome#2303 by @OttoWinter
- CI cache only restore from direct matches esphome#2351 by @OttoWinter
- fixes compilation error in rtttl esphome#2357 by @martgras
- Fix MDNS not registered esphome#2359 by @OttoWinter
- Fix src_filter in platformio.ini after src_dir change esphome#2353 by @OttoWinter
- Fix duplicate defines and restore alphabetical order esphome#2352 by @oxan
- Configurable Flash Write Interval esphome#2119 by @alexyao2015 (new-integration)
- Fix OTA password mismatch error. esphome#2363 by @mmakaay
- Allow compilation against IDF from repository esphome#2355 by @oxan
- Fix ESP8266 preferences not set up esphome#2362 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ESP8266 preference loading esphome#2367 by @paulmonigatti
- Allow non-addressable lights in light partitions esphome#2256 by @paulmonigatti (new-feature)
- add = to default font glpyh list esphome#2361 by @WeekendWarrior1
- Fix docker pio settings not applied esphome#2370 by @OttoWinter
- Fix OTA crash during reading of new bin file. esphome#2366 by @mmakaay
- Fix Dallas parent not being set esphome#2369 by @paulmonigatti
- Discard SenseAir S8 commands echoes & fix calibration result check esphome#2358 by @nmaggioni
- Add support for Daly Smart BMS esphome#2156 by @s1lvi0 (new-integration)
- Combine code of xiaomi_miscale and xiaomi_miscale2 esphome#2266 by @edenhaus (breaking-change)
- Add support for Waveshare 7.5 inch (C) bichromatic display (black-and-white only for now) esphome#1844 by @pixelspark (new-feature)
- ili9341: use larger SPI transfers esphome#1628 by @numo68
- Correctly invert the float output state esphome#2368 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add support for LTR390 esphome#1505 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Allow sloppy Tuya datapoint message length esphome#1982 by @trvrnrth
- Mqtt topics to support numeric fan speed esphome#1859 by @wifwucite
- Wifi scan results esphome#1605 by @gpambrozio (new-feature)
- Add SSD1305 support to SSD1306 integration along with few new options esphome#1902 by @zhangjingye03 (new-feature) (breaking-change)
- Fix broken compilation due to conflict between #1237 and IDF changes esphome#2372 by @oxan
- Don’t generate IDs with the name of loaded integrations esphome#2373 by @oxan
- fix i2c scanning eror for Arduino esphome#2364 by @martgras
- Bump tzlocal from 2.1 to 3.0 esphome#2294 by @dependabot[bot]
- ledc: do not try to write_state to an uninitialized output esphome#1732 by @toelke
- Fix two i2c error code return errors esphome#2375 by @OttoWinter
- Fix ir_climate on ESP32-C3 esphome#2314 by @stintel
- Fix ESP8266 ADC esphome#2376 by @paulmonigatti
- Fix: Pin flags code generation returning FLAG_NONE esphome#2377 by @paulmonigatti
- Add missing MockObj operators esphome#2378 by @OttoWinter
- Fix esp-idf pinmask bit-shift overflow esphome#2380 by @chrta
- Add i2c bus recovery during initialization esphome#2379 by @chrta
- Bump voluptuous from 0.12.1 to 0.12.2 esphome#2381 by @dependabot[bot]
- Read unencrypted DSMR telegrams in chunks esphome#2382 by @mmakaay
- Fix clang-tidy header filter esphome#2385 by @OttoWinter
- Fix InterruptLock on ESP-IDF esphome#2388 by @OttoWinter
- Fix some issues with wifi driver after IDF refactor esphome#2387 by @OttoWinter
- Fix arduino esp32 wifi v2 esphome#2389 by @OttoWinter
- Misc fixes for esp-idf esphome#2386 by @OttoWinter
- Adds light sensor support for b-parasites esphome#2391 by @rbaron (new-feature)
- fix: Setting Tuya string DP value esphome#2394 by @irtimaled
- Tuya rgb support esphome#2278 by @irtimaled (new-feature)
- add fan.cycle_speed action esphome#2329 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)
- Modbus controller esphome#1779 by @martgras (new-integration)
- Extend nfc ndef records with Text esphome#2191 by @JonasEr
- Fix NDEF URI casing esphome#2397 by @jesserockz
- Dashboard node import and render in browser esphome#2374 by @OttoWinter (new-integration)
- ccs811: Skip reading data if it is not available/ready esphome#2404 by @chrta
- Add missing include for component bme680_bsec esphome#2403 by @mmakaay
- fix: stop tuya light state getting reset esphome#2401 by @irtimaled
- Add Current based cover esphome#1439 by @djwmarcx (new-integration)
- Add cover toggle support esphome#1809 by @dtmuller (new-feature)
- Fix handling of timestamps in Teleinfo component. esphome#2392 by @0hax
- bump dashboard to 20210927.0 esphome#2405 by @balloob
- Add str_sprintf function that returns
std::stringesphome#2408 by @oxan
- Fix lint issues in web_server_base esphome#2409 by @jesserockz
- Fix uninitialised use of ESPPreferenceObject.backend esphome#2411 by @paulmonigatti
- Add support for SCD4X esphome#2217 by @sjtrny (new-integration)
- Support HSV-based color support on tuya light esphome#2400 by @irtimaled (new-feature)
- Tuya: add cover component esphome#2279 by @marmarek
- Fix tuya cover lint checks esphome#2414 by @OttoWinter
- Bump debian base to 5.1.0 / 20210902 esphome#2413 by @OttoWinter
- Remove default initializations from tuya cover esphome#2415 by @jesserockz
- Move #ifdef to after header include esphome#2417 by @oxan
- String manipulation filters for text sensors! esphome#2393 by @WeekendWarrior1 (new-feature)
- Update web_server.cpp esphome#2419 by @arallsopp
- Fix default environment for clang-tidy esphome#2420 by @oxan
- Replace std::move() with const references where possible esphome#2421 by @oxan
- Fix line endings normalization esphome#2407 by @oxan
- Option to ignore CRC for EFuse MAC address esphome#2399 by @mmakaay
- Fix attach_interrupt(…) for esp-idf framework esphome#2416 by @mmakaay
- Fix I2C recovery on Arduino esphome#2412 by @mmakaay
- Fix ESP32 esp-idf OTA updates esphome#2424 by @mmakaay
- Add local MAC address to WiFi info esphome#2428 by @cvwillegen
- Thermostat publish state fix esphome#2427 by @kbx81
- Convert time to use tzdata esphome#2425 by @OttoWinter
- Hotfix for ESP8266 OTA issue: ERROR Error binary size esphome#2432 by @mmakaay
- Disable dependency finder on ESP32 esphome#2435 by @agners
- Use size_t to fix comparision using RISC-V toolchain esphome#2436 by @agners
- Fix I2C recovery ESP32 esp-idf esphome#2438 by @mmakaay
- Fix esp32 no longer has Hash internal lib esphome#2441 by @OttoWinter
- Fix restoring globals esphome#2442 by @OttoWinter
- Always upload using esptool esphome#2433 by @OttoWinter
- Add support for Airthing Wave Mini esphome#2440 by @ncareau (new-integration)
- Improved validation for Addressable Light Partition Segments esphome#2439 by @paulmonigatti
- Bump pytest-cov from 2.12.1 to 3.0.0 esphome#2444 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix compilation error for shutdown component esphome#2447 by @martgras
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 9.1.4 to 9.1.5 esphome#2449 by @dependabot[bot]
- Only ping once every two seconds esphome#2448 by @alexiri
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211006.0 esphome#2451 by @jesserockz
- I2C re-introduce very verbose logging esphome#2446 by @OttoWinter
- Add Safe Mode Restart Switch esphome#2437 by @paulmonigatti (new-integration)
- Add id() for restoring global esphome#2454 by @jesserockz
- Add timestamp to ESPHome dashboard/cli logs esphome#2455 by @alexiri
- I2c fix esphome#2460 by @martgras
- Correct I2C read() return val check in bh1750 component. esphome#2465 by @mmakaay
- atm90e32: make the total_increasing class sensors actually be increasing totals. esphome#2459 by @davidmonro
- Use enum for Tuya fan direction datapoint esphome#2471 by @rmounce
- Fix MQTT cover state when position is supported esphome#2468 by @definitio
- Sgp40 fix esphome#2462 by @natelust
- EntityBase Refactor esphome#2418 by @paulmonigatti
- Fix below freezing temperature for Inkbird sensors esphome#2466 by @nuttytree
- Add configuration for cover topics esphome#2472 by @definitio
- Add configuration for climate topics esphome#2473 by @definitio
- Use arduino btStart for arduino framework esphome#2457 by @jesserockz
- Bump click from 8.0.1 to 8.0.3 esphome#2481 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump flake8 from 3.9.2 to 4.0.1 esphome#2483 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump platformio from 5.2.0 to 5.2.1 esphome#2482 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esphome-dashboard from 20211006.0 to 20211011.1 esphome#2484 by @dependabot[bot]
- Replace deprecated COLOR_BLACK constant esphome#2487 by @davet2001
- Fix color temperature persistence on CWWW lights esphome#2486 by @sairon
- Fix reset on http_request without network connection esphome#2474 by @niklasweber
- Consolidate CONF_RAW_DATA_ID to const.py esphome#2491 by @davet2001
- Update Airthings BLE esphome#2453 by @jesserockz
- Add on_open and on_closed triggers to cover esphome#2488 by @nuttytree
- Fix LoadProhibited crash for logger baud_rate 0 on esp-idf esphome#2498 by @mmakaay
- Added heatpumpir support esphome#1343 by @rob-deutsch (new-integration)
- Reduce IRAM usage in test3 esphome#2499 by @oxan
- Add optional timeout for wait_until action esphome#2282 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- Improves ct_clamp component accuracy esphome#2283 by @skasi7
- Allow multiple pn532_spi entries esphome#2489 by @jesserockz
- Add throttle_average sensor filter esphome#2485 by @sermayoral
- Fix light state remaining on after turn off with transition esphome#2509 by @oxan
- Fix: Light flash not restoring previous LightState esphome#2383 by @paulmonigatti
- Disallow using UART2 for logger on ESP-32 variants that lack it esphome#2510 by @oxan
- Fix BME680_BSEC compilation issue with ESP32 esphome#2516 by @paulmonigatti
- add missing include in sgp30 esphome#2517 by @dmitriy5181
- Fix: Color modes not being correctly used in light partitions esphome#2513 by @paulmonigatti
- Add pressure compensation during runtime esphome#2493 by @martgras
- Don’t define UART_SELECTION_UART2 when UART2 is unavailable esphome#2512 by @oxan
- Remove BME680_BSEC test esphome#2518 by @paulmonigatti
- Fix Nextion HTTPClient error for ESP32 esphome#2524 by @kbx81
- Fix bug in register name definition esphome#2526 by @martgras
- OTA firmware MD5 check + password support for esp-idf esphome#2507 by @mmakaay (new-integration)
- Replace framework version_hint with source option esphome#2529 by @oxan
- Fix bitshift on read in ADE7953 esphome#2537 by @oxan
- Allow downloading all bin files from backend in dashboard esphome#2514 by @jesserockz
- Bump dashboard to 20211015.0 esphome#2525 by @balloob
- Only show timestamp for dashboard access logs esphome#2540 by @OttoWinter
- Fix const used for IDF recommended version esphome#2542 by @jesserockz
- Fix Bluetooth setup_priorities esphome#2458 by @jesserockz
- Autodetect ESP32 variant esphome#2530 by @oxan
- Bump dashboard to 20211019.0 esphome#2549 by @jesserockz
- Fix ADC pin validation on ESP32-C3 esphome#2551 by @oxan
- ignore exception when not waiting for a response esphome#2552 by @martgras
- Bump dashboard to 20211020.0 esphome#2556 by @jesserockz
- Fix HA addon so it does not have logout button esphome#2558 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211020.1 esphome#2559 by @jesserockz
- A few esp32_ble_server/improv fixes esphome#2562 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20211021.0 esphome#2564 by @jesserockz
- Move running process log line to debug level esphome#2565 by @OttoWinter
- Revert nextion clang-tidy changes esphome#2566 by @OttoWinter