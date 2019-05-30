ESPHome 2024.6.0 - 19th June 2024

So we have a few updates to update you on this update release. Please do read these release notes carefully as there are quite a few breaking changes that we know will affect a large portion of users.

Join us for the ESPHome Release Party for the 2024.6.0 release! We’ll talk about the hard work put into ESPHome over the past few months, its new home under the Open Home Foundation, and share with you the new logo!

Jesse

In April, Nabu Casa donated ESPHome to the newly found Open Home Foundation. This foundation, which also owns Home Assistant, fights for the rights of privacy, choice, and sustainability of the smart home - and everyone that lives in one. This was done to create a bulwark against surveillance capitalism, the risk of buyout, and open-source projects becoming abandonware. To an extent, this protection extends even against our future selves—so that smart home users can continue to benefit for years, if not decades, no matter what comes.

As part of this new governance, we decided to align the branding of Home Assistant and ESPHome, the two consumer-facing projects of the foundation, to communicate that we share a common vision.

This change will not have any impact on the day-to- day running of ESPHome. Both Keith and I will remain full-time employees at Nabu Casa, a commercial partner of the Open Home Foundation, to further develop ESPHome as the best way for anyone to create smart home devices. To support our work, subscribe to Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa. Learn more about the Open Home Foundation

So, we created update entities. These are similar to the ones that Home Assistant shows now when you have the ESPHome Add-on installed in Home Assistant OS, except those ones show you an update to the version of the ESPHome Add-on and in the background will compile and upload new firmware to your device.

These new update entities are a bit different. If you have acquired a device that was pre-installed with ESPHome, the vendor you acquired the device from is now able to compile the firmware and host it on a website along with a description of the firmware the device can read and present that there is an update available for this device. You do not need to adopt the device into the ESPHome dashboard, and you don’t actually need the ESPHome dashboard installed. Using the new http_request OTA platform, the device will be able to download the firmware and update itself.

NOTE Update Entities require at least Home Assistant 2024.7 to show up and be controlled in the Home Assistant UI.

Voice Assistant Timers Section titled “Voice Assistant Timers”

Home Assistant 2024.6 added support for starting, pausing, resuming, cancelling timers via Assist devices. In this ESPHome release, we added new triggers to the Voice Assistant component to take advantage of these. Timers are only in memory, do not represent entities and are only available on the device that started the timer.

With the above mentioned http_request OTA platform, we made the decision to split out the current ota server to its own platform to make the code more managable and to allow for more flexibility going forward.

Because of this, all configurations that currently have ota: in them will fail to validate after updating to this release.

You will need to change the configuration by adding a new line as below:

# Old ota : # New ota : platform : esphome

If you have a password set, it may look like the following:

# Old ota : password : " xxxx " # New ota : platform : esphome password : " xxxx "

As part of this change also, safe_mode has been pulled out into its own top level component. It is automatically included in any configuration that has an ota configuration block, so there is nothing you need to do unless you were overriding some of the safe mode specific configurations.

Up until now, the dallas sensor platform contained the only 1-wire implementation in ESPHome. There had been requests to add support for other 1-wire based components, so @ssieb has made a new top level 1-wire component that will allow for this. In doing so, the dallas sensor platform has been removed, and replaced with dallas_temp to allow for other Dallas sensors to be implemented that are not temperature sensors.

# Old dallas : - pin : GPIOXX sensor : - platform : dallas address : 0x1234567890abcdef name : " My Sensor " # New one_wire : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX sensor : - platform : dallas_temp address : 0x1234567890abcdef name : " My Sensor "

The http_request platform has been rewritten in this release to add support when using ESP-IDF or when using the rp2040 platform. This will also allow other ESPHome components to make HTTP(s) requests which includes the new http_request OTA platform and the update entities.

As part of this, the configuration has been changed quite a bit so please read the documentation for the latest configuration options.

An internal helper component json has had some minor, but breaking changes that now require the parsing callback function to return a boolean value, representing whether the parsing was successful or not. This is mostly an internal change, but could be used by external components or lambdas in YAML.

debug_libretiny - Fix typo esphome#6942 by @Cossid

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240620.0 esphome#6944 by @jesserockz

[core] Fix package merging with lists of primitives esphome#6952 by @jesserockz

[update] Set entity_category to config & Publish state to logs esphome#6954 by @jesserockz

Fix infinite loop in http_request for ESP-IDF. esphome#6963 by @kpfleming

ESP-IDF 4.x expects seconds for esp_task_wdt_init(), not milliseconds. esphome#6964 by @kpfleming

Onewire esphome#6967 by @ssieb

[http_request] memory leak fix esphome#6973 by @gabest11

Await cg.get_variable in Update component esphome#6974 by @bkaufx

[one-wire] fix potential hang esphome#6976 by @ssieb

[midea] fix fan speed compatibility with some models esphome#6978 by @dudanov

[safe_mode] Set safe mode core data in disabled cases esphome#6983 by @jesserockz

[ota-esphome] Validate for multiple esphome ota instances esphome#6984 by @kbx81

Improve ‘body’ handling in http_request on_response triggers esphome#6968 by @kpfleming

[ds1307] Initialize uninitialized struct members esphome#6985 by @ptr727

Fix float encoding in modbus server esphome#6986 by @Petapton

[dallas_temp] fix ds18s20 temp calc esphome#6988 by @ssieb

[modbus-text-sensor] fix potential buffer overflow esphome#6993 by @dudanov

[ota-esphome] Merge configurations by port esphome#7001 by @kbx81

Fix LEDC 100% is not 100% duty with ESP32 IDF esphome#6997 by @Links2004

[mpr121] await register parented esphome#7014 by @jesserockz

Move some consts for #4585 esphome#7023 by @kbx81

[wifi] Only set default ttls phase 2 on esp-idf esphome#7033 by @jesserockz

Bump dockerfile dependencies esphome#7017 by @jesserockz

[docker] Bump versions inside armv7 block esphome#7022 by @jesserockz

[docker] Fix docker build error fall through esphome#7021 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add ADC multisampling esphome#6330 by @Mat931 (new-feature)

[voice_assistant] Timers esphome#6821 by @jesserockz (new-feature)

GDK101 support esphome#4703 by @Szewcson (new-integration)

Add beken_spi_led_strip component esphome#6515 by @Mat931 (new-integration)

Separate OTABackend from OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

from OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change) SPI and I2C for ENS160 esphome#6369 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)

INA228/INA229, INA238/INA239, INA237 power/energy/charge monitor (I2C, SPI) esphome#6138 by @latonita (new-integration)

[haier] text_sensor and button platforms esphome#6780 by @paveldn (new-integration)

and platforms esphome#6780 by @paveldn (new-integration) LTR-303, LTR-329, LTR-553, LTR-556, LTR-559, LTR-659 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6076 by @latonita (new-integration)

Add host time platform; remove host support from sntp. esphome#6854 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

[ota] http_request update platform esphome#5586 by @oarcher (new-integration)

[core] Update Entities esphome#6885 by @jesserockz (new-integration)

New 1-wire component esphome#6860 by @ssieb (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[display] SDL2 display driver for host platform esphome#6825 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)

BedJet: expose the outlet temperature on the climate and as a sensor esphome#6633 by @javawizard (new-platform)

mpr121: Add GPIO support esphome#6776 by @polyfloyd (new-platform)

Separate OTABackend from OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change)

from OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change) SPI and I2C for ENS160 esphome#6369 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)

Uncouple safe_mode from OTA esphome#6759 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)

Fix incorrect naming of the AdaFruit MagTag display. esphome#6810 by @sasodoma (breaking-change)

[http_request] Add esp-idf and rp2040 support esphome#3256 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Allow parse_json to return a boolean result esphome#6884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

New 1-wire component esphome#6860 by @ssieb (new-integration) (breaking-change)

[CI] Fix for sdl esphome#6892 by @jesserockz

Add operation_speed option to X9C component esphome#6890 by @oliverhihn

[host] Execute host program when using run command esphome#6897 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240613.0 esphome#6901 by @jesserockz

Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#6904 by @esphomebot

[ili9xxx] Fix init for GC9A01A esphome#6913 by @jesserockz

[mqtt] Fix datetime copy pasta esphome#6914 by @jesserockz

fix(dallas): make recovery time for 1-bit equal to that of 0-bit esphome#6763 by @muggenhor

[wifi] Fix some access point bugs related to esp-idf 4.4.7 esphome#6928 by @jesserockz

Rename legacy/modern to ota/factory esphome#6922 by @jesserockz

Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.8.14 to 1.9.0 esphome#6926 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.4.0 to 6.0.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6927 by @dependabot[bot]

Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.0.0 to 6.0.1 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6934 by @dependabot[bot]

[network] Default ipv6 to false to always set the flags esphome#6937 by @jesserockz