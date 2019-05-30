ESPHome 2024.6.0 - 19th June 2024
An update on updatesSection titled “An update on updates”
So we have a few updates to update you on this
update release.
Please do read these release notes carefully as there are quite a few breaking changes that
we know will affect a large portion of users.
Join us for the ESPHome Release Party for the 2024.6.0 release! We’ll talk about the hard work put into ESPHome over the past few months, its new home under the Open Home Foundation, and share with you the new logo!
Jesse
ESPHome brandingSection titled “ESPHome branding”
In April, Nabu Casa donated ESPHome to the newly found Open Home Foundation. This foundation, which also owns Home Assistant, fights for the rights of privacy, choice, and sustainability of the smart home - and everyone that lives in one. This was done to create a bulwark against surveillance capitalism, the risk of buyout, and open-source projects becoming abandonware. To an extent, this protection extends even against our future selves—so that smart home users can continue to benefit for years, if not decades, no matter what comes.
As part of this new governance, we decided to align the branding of Home Assistant and ESPHome, the two consumer-facing projects of the foundation, to communicate that we share a common vision.
This change will not have any impact on the day-to- day running of ESPHome. Both Keith and I will remain full-time employees at Nabu Casa, a commercial partner of the Open Home Foundation, to further develop ESPHome as the best way for anyone to create smart home devices. To support our work, subscribe to Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa. Learn more about the Open Home Foundation
Update EntitiesSection titled “Update Entities”
So, we created
update entities. These are similar to the ones that Home Assistant shows now when
you have the ESPHome Add-on installed in Home Assistant OS, except those ones show you an update to the
version of the ESPHome Add-on and in the background will compile and upload new firmware to your device.
These new
update entities are a bit different. If you have acquired a device that was pre-installed
with ESPHome, the vendor you acquired the device from is now able to compile the firmware and host it
on a website along with a description of the firmware the device can read and present that there is an
update available for this device. You do not need to adopt the device into the ESPHome dashboard, and
you don’t actually need the ESPHome dashboard installed. Using the new
http_request OTA platform,
the device will be able to download the firmware and update itself.
NOTE
Update Entities require at least Home Assistant 2024.7 to show up and be controlled in the Home Assistant UI.
Voice Assistant TimersSection titled “Voice Assistant Timers”
Home Assistant 2024.6 added support for starting, pausing, resuming, cancelling timers via Assist devices. In this ESPHome release, we added new triggers to the Voice Assistant component to take advantage of these. Timers are only in memory, do not represent entities and are only available on the device that started the timer.
OTA PlatformsSection titled “OTA Platforms”
With the above mentioned
http_request OTA platform, we made the decision to split out the current
ota server to its own platform to make the code more managable and to allow for more flexibility going forward.
Because of this, all configurations that currently have
ota: in them will fail to validate after
updating to this release.
You will need to change the configuration by adding a new line as below:
If you have a password set, it may look like the following:
As part of this change also, safe_mode has been pulled out into its own
top level component. It is automatically included in any configuration that has an
ota configuration block,
so there is nothing you need to do unless you were overriding some of the safe mode specific configurations.
1-WireSection titled “1-Wire”
Up until now, the
dallas sensor platform contained the only 1-wire implementation in ESPHome.
There had been requests to add support for other 1-wire based components, so @ssieb has
made a new top level 1-wire component that will allow for this.
In doing so, the
dallas sensor platform has been removed, and replaced with
dallas_temp
to allow for other Dallas sensors to be implemented that are not temperature sensors.
HTTP(s) RequestsSection titled “HTTP(s) Requests”
The http_request platform has been rewritten in this release to
add support when using ESP-IDF or when using the rp2040 platform. This will
also allow other ESPHome components to make HTTP(s) requests which includes the new
http_request OTA platform and the
update entities.
As part of this, the configuration has been changed quite a bit so please read the documentation for the latest configuration options.
JSON parsingSection titled “JSON parsing”
An internal helper component
json has had some minor, but breaking changes that now require the parsing
callback function to return a boolean value, representing whether the parsing was successful or not.
This is mostly an internal change, but could be used by
external components or lambdas in YAML.
Release 2024.6.1 - June 20Section titled “Release 2024.6.1 - June 20”
- debug_libretiny - Fix typo esphome#6942 by @Cossid
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240620.0 esphome#6944 by @jesserockz
Release 2024.6.2 - June 25Section titled “Release 2024.6.2 - June 25”
- [core] Fix package merging with lists of primitives esphome#6952 by @jesserockz
- [update] Set entity_category to config & Publish state to logs esphome#6954 by @jesserockz
- Fix infinite loop in http_request for ESP-IDF. esphome#6963 by @kpfleming
- ESP-IDF 4.x expects seconds for esp_task_wdt_init(), not milliseconds. esphome#6964 by @kpfleming
- Onewire esphome#6967 by @ssieb
- [http_request] memory leak fix esphome#6973 by @gabest11
- Await cg.get_variable in Update component esphome#6974 by @bkaufx
- [one-wire] fix potential hang esphome#6976 by @ssieb
- [midea] fix fan speed compatibility with some models esphome#6978 by @dudanov
Release 2024.6.3 - June 26Section titled “Release 2024.6.3 - June 26”
- [safe_mode] Set safe mode core data in disabled cases esphome#6983 by @jesserockz
- [ota-esphome] Validate for multiple esphome ota instances esphome#6984 by @kbx81
- Improve ‘body’ handling in http_request on_response triggers esphome#6968 by @kpfleming
- [ds1307] Initialize uninitialized struct members esphome#6985 by @ptr727
- Fix float encoding in modbus server esphome#6986 by @Petapton
- [dallas_temp] fix ds18s20 temp calc esphome#6988 by @ssieb
- [modbus-text-sensor] fix potential buffer overflow esphome#6993 by @dudanov
Release 2024.6.4 - June 27Section titled “Release 2024.6.4 - June 27”
- [ota-esphome] Merge configurations by port esphome#7001 by @kbx81
- Fix LEDC 100% is not 100% duty with ESP32 IDF esphome#6997 by @Links2004
Release 2024.6.5 - July 3Section titled “Release 2024.6.5 - July 3”
- [mpr121] await register parented esphome#7014 by @jesserockz
- Move some consts for #4585 esphome#7023 by @kbx81
- [wifi] Only set default ttls phase 2 on esp-idf esphome#7033 by @jesserockz
Release 2024.6.6 - July 3Section titled “Release 2024.6.6 - July 3”
- Bump dockerfile dependencies esphome#7017 by @jesserockz
- [docker] Bump versions inside armv7 block esphome#7022 by @jesserockz
- [docker] Fix docker build error fall through esphome#7021 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New FeaturesSection titled “New Features”
- Add ADC multisampling esphome#6330 by @Mat931 (new-feature)
- [voice_assistant] Timers esphome#6821 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- GDK101 support esphome#4703 by @Szewcson (new-integration)
- Add beken_spi_led_strip component esphome#6515 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- Separate
OTABackendfrom OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- SPI and I2C for ENS160 esphome#6369 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- INA228/INA229, INA238/INA239, INA237 power/energy/charge monitor (I2C, SPI) esphome#6138 by @latonita (new-integration)
- [haier]
text_sensorand
buttonplatforms esphome#6780 by @paveldn (new-integration)
- LTR-303, LTR-329, LTR-553, LTR-556, LTR-559, LTR-659 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6076 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Add host time platform; remove host support from sntp. esphome#6854 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [ota] http_request update platform esphome#5586 by @oarcher (new-integration)
- [core] Update Entities esphome#6885 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- New 1-wire component esphome#6860 by @ssieb (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- [display] SDL2 display driver for host platform esphome#6825 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
New PlatformsSection titled “New Platforms”
- BedJet: expose the outlet temperature on the climate and as a sensor esphome#6633 by @javawizard (new-platform)
- mpr121: Add GPIO support esphome#6776 by @polyfloyd (new-platform)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Separate
OTABackendfrom OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- SPI and I2C for ENS160 esphome#6369 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Uncouple safe_mode from OTA esphome#6759 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- Fix incorrect naming of the AdaFruit MagTag display. esphome#6810 by @sasodoma (breaking-change)
- [http_request] Add esp-idf and rp2040 support esphome#3256 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Allow parse_json to return a boolean result esphome#6884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- New 1-wire component esphome#6860 by @ssieb (new-integration) (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- [CI] Fix for sdl esphome#6892 by @jesserockz
- Add operation_speed option to X9C component esphome#6890 by @oliverhihn
- [host] Execute host program when using run command esphome#6897 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240613.0 esphome#6901 by @jesserockz
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#6904 by @esphomebot
- [ili9xxx] Fix init for GC9A01A esphome#6913 by @jesserockz
- [mqtt] Fix datetime copy pasta esphome#6914 by @jesserockz
- fix(dallas): make recovery time for 1-bit equal to that of 0-bit esphome#6763 by @muggenhor
- [wifi] Fix some access point bugs related to esp-idf 4.4.7 esphome#6928 by @jesserockz
- Rename legacy/modern to ota/factory esphome#6922 by @jesserockz
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.8.14 to 1.9.0 esphome#6926 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.4.0 to 6.0.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6927 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.0.0 to 6.0.1 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6934 by @dependabot[bot]
- [network] Default ipv6 to false to always set the flags esphome#6937 by @jesserockz
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Add IRK support to ble_rssi esphome#6422 by @chbmuc
- Add new Error type to skip prepending path esphome#6716 by @jesserockz
- [github] Only save platformio cache for dev branch esphome#6711 by @jesserockz
- Only cache docker images on dev branch esphome#6714 by @jesserockz
- Add pylint to git pre-commit hooks esphome#6726 by @clydebarrow
- separate debug component for each platform in different file esphome#6715 by @tomaszduda23
- GDK101 support esphome#4703 by @Szewcson (new-integration)
- Typing hint and doc fixes esphome#6729 by @clydebarrow
- time_based_cover.cpp with manual control fix esphome#6719 by @Jorge-Crespo-Celdran
- [CST816] Add support for Hynitron Microelectronics CST826 capacitive touch esphome#6682 by @lboue
- Bump pytest from 8.1.1 to 8.2.0 esphome#6732 by @dependabot[bot]
- [web_server] Minor python formatting esphome#6735 by @jesserockz
- [esp32_ble] Fix compilation error on esp32c6 esphome#6734 by @jesserockz
- [core] Fix minor formatting issues esphome#6738 by @jesserockz
- [config] Improve error reporting esphome#6736 by @clydebarrow
- [tests]
test2.yamlhas become too large esphome#6750 by @kbx81
- Bump esphome-dashboard from 20240412.0 to 20240429.1 esphome#6743 by @dependabot[bot]
- BedJet: expose the outlet temperature on the climate and as a sensor esphome#6633 by @javawizard (new-platform)
- Add beken_spi_led_strip component esphome#6515 by @Mat931 (new-integration)
- i2c: fix format string specifiers esphome#6746 by @ius
- Allow one timing to cancel others esphome#6744 by @lbilger
- fix rp2040_pio_led flicker and proper multi-strip support esphome#6194 by @Papa-DMan
- Mirage remote receiver & transmitter esphome#6479 by @heggi
- WPA2 Enterprise - Explicitly set TTLS Phase 2 esphome#6436 by @shxshxshxshx
- Fix Prometheus Output to Match Spec esphome#6032 by @sdwilsh
- Skip gpio validation esphome#5615 by @amcfague
- [core] Migrate to pyproject.toml esphome#6737 by @jesserockz
- [core] Move pytest config into pyproject.toml esphome#6740 by @jesserockz
- [core] Move pylint config into pyproject.toml esphome#6739 by @jesserockz
- [core] Fix running pylint via pre-commit from GUI apps esphome#6754 by @jesserockz
- Separate
OTABackendfrom OTA component esphome#6459 by @kbx81 (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Add ADC multisampling esphome#6330 by @Mat931 (new-feature)
- [core] Fix some extends cases esphome#6748 by @jesserockz
- Port wifi_component_esp32_arduino from tcpip_adapter to esp_netif esphome#6476 by @paravoid
- SPI and I2C for ENS160 esphome#6369 by @latonita (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- Fix wifi compile error on IDF 5.1+ esphome#6756 by @kbx81
- [core] Update some coroutine priorities esphome#6755 by @jesserockz
- INA228/INA229, INA238/INA239, INA237 power/energy/charge monitor (I2C, SPI) esphome#6138 by @latonita (new-integration)
- [nextion] Fix type on sprintf for IDF v5 esphome#6758 by @edwardtfn
- [core] Remove references to deleted setup.py esphome#6757 by @jesserockz
- Fix pip3 install esphome#6771 by @syssi
- [tests] make test_build_components work with venv without installing esphome esphome#6761 by @tomaszduda23
- separate deep_sleep component for each platform in different file esphome#6762 by @tomaszduda23
- Bump actions/checkout from 4.1.5 to 4.1.6 esphome#6764 by @dependabot[bot]
- add rp2040 support to the wizard esphome#6239 by @fodfodfod
- [ili9xxx] Add 18bit mode selection and custom init sequence esphome#6745 by @clydebarrow
- Tiny fix in automation.h - unused return value removed esphome#6760 by @latonita
- Uncouple safe_mode from OTA esphome#6759 by @kbx81 (breaking-change)
- Add support for acting as Modbus server esphome#4874 by @JeroenVanOort
- Add on_safe_mode trigger esphome#6790 by @kbx81
- [sx1509] Output open drain pin mode esphome#6788 by @Swamp-Ig
- [ledc] Change some logging lines from debug to verbose esphome#6796 by @jesserockz
- [haier]
text_sensorand
buttonplatforms esphome#6780 by @paveldn (new-integration)
- mpr121: Add GPIO support esphome#6776 by @polyfloyd (new-platform)
- [nextion] Add basic functions to Intelligent series esphome#6791 by @edwardtfn
- Fix incorrect naming of the AdaFruit MagTag display. esphome#6810 by @sasodoma (breaking-change)
- [tuya] add support for extended services esphome#6808 by @augs
- fix libretiny regression from #6715 esphome#6806 by @augs
- Make i2s_audio compatible with IDF 5+ esphome#6534 by @pimdo
- Fix compile errors on ESP32-C6 with latest ESP-IDF esphome#6822 by @DAVe3283
- Use uint8_t instead of uint32_t for 8-bit values on mitsubishi esphome#6824 by @DAVe3283
- Make SPI Ethernet (W5500) compatible with ESP-IDF v5 esphome#6778 by @fightforlife
- [wake_on_lan] Make component platform independent esphome#6815 by @clydebarrow
- Fix a bunch of components for IDF 5 compatibility and #6802 esphome#6805 by @kbx81
- Bump docker/login-action from 3.1.0 to 3.2.0 esphome#6823 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 4.1.0 to 5.0.0 esphome#6580 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump peter-evans/create-pull-request from 6.0.4 to 6.0.5 esphome#6635 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump black from 24.4.0 to 24.4.2 esphome#6646 by @dependabot[bot]
- [voice_assistant] Timers esphome#6821 by @jesserockz (new-feature)
- [web_server] add entity sorting for v3 esphome#6445 by @RFDarter
- [micro_wake_word] Ensure model string is Path esphome#6826 by @synesthesiam
- Fix DHT reading timing for SI7021 on ESP32 esphome#6604 by @erdembey
- [core] Const-ify some Component fields esphome#6831 by @jesserockz
- LTR-303, LTR-329, LTR-553, LTR-556, LTR-559, LTR-659 Series of Lite-On Light (ALS) and Proximity(PS) sensors esphome#6076 by @latonita (new-integration)
- Update const.py added missing millimeter esphome#6834 by @NonaSuomy
- Fix log message in VA for IDF 5 esphome#6839 by @kbx81
- Replace random non-ascii-print characters with standard substitutes esphome#6840 by @ptr727
- Wireguard support for bk72 microcontrollers esphome#6842 by @droscy
- Add messages when WiFi and Ethernet components set ‘warning’ flag. esphome#6850 by @kpfleming
- [sntp] fix for ESP-IDF > 5.0 esphome#6769 by @HeMan
- Avoid unsafe git error when container user and file config volume permissions don’t match esphome#6843 by @ptr727
- Add Ethernet MAC address to ethernet_info esphome#6835 by @ptr727
- Add host time platform; remove host support from sntp. esphome#6854 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [wireguard] Implement workaround for crash on IDF 5+ esphome#6846 by @kbx81
- [ft5x06] Interrupt pin and code quality improvements esphome#6851 by @jesserockz
- [ethernet] Add config option to set arbitrary PHY register values esphome#6836 by @heythisisnate
- Add carrier_frequency option to remote_transmitter.transmit_aeha esphome#6792 by @svxa
- Add
invert_position_reportto
tuya.coveresphome#6020 by @wrouesnel
- [Tuya Climate] Support both datapoint and pins for active state esphome#6789 by @zry98
- [config] Allow file: scheme for git external components esphome#6844 by @clydebarrow
- [ota] http_request update platform esphome#5586 by @oarcher (new-integration)
- [logger] Fix defines for development esphome#6870 by @jesserockz
- [docker] Avoid unsafe git error when container user and file config volume permissions don’t match esphome#6873 by @ptr727
- [datetime] Add logs on DateCall perform esphome#6868 by @RFDarter
- fix: arduino media player sets wrong state for announcements esphome#6849 by @gnumpi
- [datetime] datetime-datetime strptime support value string without seconds esphome#6867 by @RFDarter
- Update webserver local assets to 20240608-093147 esphome#6874 by @esphomebot
- fix: arduino media player still sets wrong state. esphome#6875 by @gnumpi
- [http_request] Add esp-idf and rp2040 support esphome#3256 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- [i2s_speaker] A few fixes esphome#6872 by @jesserockz
- [voice_assistant] Write less data to speaker each loop esphome#6877 by @jesserockz
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.3.0 to 5.4.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6883 by @dependabot[bot]
- Allow parse_json to return a boolean result esphome#6884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Update webserver local assets to 20240610-230854 esphome#6886 by @esphomebot
- [core] Update Entities esphome#6885 by @jesserockz (new-integration)
- [Dockerfile] Sync platformio version with requirements.txt esphome#6888 by @ptr727
- [Deep sleep] Compilation error with IDF ≥ 5.* esphome#6879 by @asergunov
- [animation] Allow loading external url at build time esphome#6876 by @landonr
- [waveshare_epaper] Add support for 13.3in-k esphome#6443 by @pgericson
- Climate IR LG - Support fan only mode and all “on” commands esphome#3712 by @danieldabate
- [safe_mode] Allow user-defined interval for successful boot esphome#6882 by @NMartin354
- New 1-wire component esphome#6860 by @ssieb (new-integration) (breaking-change)
- [he60r] Don’t publish state unless it has changed. [BUGFIX] esphome#6869 by @clydebarrow
- [image] Make PIL import local esphome#6864 by @guillempages
- [config] Retain path information in validated configuration esphome#6785 by @clydebarrow
- WebSocket overrides check_origin for reverse proxy configuration esphome#6845 by @gabest11
- [config] Early termination of validation steps on error esphome#6837 by @clydebarrow
- Fix media_player.volume_set when media player is not started esphome#6859 by @tetele
- [display] SDL2 display driver for host platform esphome#6825 by @clydebarrow (new-integration)
- [ili9xxx] Implement st7735 support esphome#6838 by @clydebarrow
- [CI] Fix for sdl esphome#6892 by @jesserockz
- Add operation_speed option to X9C component esphome#6890 by @oliverhihn
- [host] Execute host program when using run command esphome#6897 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20240613.0 esphome#6901 by @jesserockz
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#6904 by @esphomebot
- [ili9xxx] Fix init for GC9A01A esphome#6913 by @jesserockz
- [mqtt] Fix datetime copy pasta esphome#6914 by @jesserockz
- fix(dallas): make recovery time for 1-bit equal to that of 0-bit esphome#6763 by @muggenhor
- [wifi] Fix some access point bugs related to esp-idf 4.4.7 esphome#6928 by @jesserockz
- Rename legacy/modern to ota/factory esphome#6922 by @jesserockz
- Bump pypa/gh-action-pypi-publish from 1.8.14 to 1.9.0 esphome#6926 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 5.4.0 to 6.0.0 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6927 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump docker/build-push-action from 6.0.0 to 6.0.1 in /.github/actions/build-image esphome#6934 by @dependabot[bot]
- [network] Default ipv6 to false to always set the flags esphome#6937 by @jesserockz