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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2024.6.0 - 19th June 2024

ESPHome ​OTA ​Updates
HTTP ​Request ​OTA ​Updates
Managed ​Updates
1​-​Wire
GDK1​0​1​
Beken ​SPI
INA2​XX
LTR ​Light ​&​ ​Proximity ​Sensors
Host ​SDL2​ ​display

An update on updates

Section titled “An update on updates”

So we have a few updates to update you on this update release. Please do read these release notes carefully as there are quite a few breaking changes that we know will affect a large portion of users.

Join us for the ESPHome Release Party for the 2024.6.0 release! We’ll talk about the hard work put into ESPHome over the past few months, its new home under the Open Home Foundation, and share with you the new logo!

Jesse

ESPHome branding

Section titled “ESPHome branding”

In April, Nabu Casa donated ESPHome to the newly found Open Home Foundation. This foundation, which also owns Home Assistant, fights for the rights of privacy, choice, and sustainability of the smart home - and everyone that lives in one. This was done to create a bulwark against surveillance capitalism, the risk of buyout, and open-source projects becoming abandonware. To an extent, this protection extends even against our future selves—so that smart home users can continue to benefit for years, if not decades, no matter what comes.

As part of this new governance, we decided to align the branding of Home Assistant and ESPHome, the two consumer-facing projects of the foundation, to communicate that we share a common vision.

This change will not have any impact on the day-to- day running of ESPHome. Both Keith and I will remain full-time employees at Nabu Casa, a commercial partner of the Open Home Foundation, to further develop ESPHome as the best way for anyone to create smart home devices. To support our work, subscribe to Home Assistant Cloud by Nabu Casa. Learn more about the Open Home Foundation

Update Entities

Section titled “Update Entities”

So, we created update entities. These are similar to the ones that Home Assistant shows now when you have the ESPHome Add-on installed in Home Assistant OS, except those ones show you an update to the version of the ESPHome Add-on and in the background will compile and upload new firmware to your device.

These new update entities are a bit different. If you have acquired a device that was pre-installed with ESPHome, the vendor you acquired the device from is now able to compile the firmware and host it on a website along with a description of the firmware the device can read and present that there is an update available for this device. You do not need to adopt the device into the ESPHome dashboard, and you don’t actually need the ESPHome dashboard installed. Using the new http_request OTA platform, the device will be able to download the firmware and update itself.

NOTE

Update Entities require at least Home Assistant 2024.7 to show up and be controlled in the Home Assistant UI.

Voice Assistant Timers

Section titled “Voice Assistant Timers”

Home Assistant 2024.6 added support for starting, pausing, resuming, cancelling timers via Assist devices. In this ESPHome release, we added new triggers to the Voice Assistant component to take advantage of these. Timers are only in memory, do not represent entities and are only available on the device that started the timer.

OTA Platforms

Section titled “OTA Platforms”

With the above mentioned http_request OTA platform, we made the decision to split out the current ota server to its own platform to make the code more managable and to allow for more flexibility going forward.

Because of this, all configurations that currently have ota: in them will fail to validate after updating to this release.

You will need to change the configuration by adding a new line as below:

# Old
ota:


# New
ota:
  platform: esphome

If you have a password set, it may look like the following:

# Old
ota:
  password: "xxxx"


# New
ota:
  platform: esphome
  password: "xxxx"

As part of this change also, safe_mode has been pulled out into its own top level component. It is automatically included in any configuration that has an ota configuration block, so there is nothing you need to do unless you were overriding some of the safe mode specific configurations.

1-Wire

Section titled “1-Wire”

Up until now, the dallas sensor platform contained the only 1-wire implementation in ESPHome. There had been requests to add support for other 1-wire based components, so @ssieb has made a new top level 1-wire component that will allow for this. In doing so, the dallas sensor platform has been removed, and replaced with dallas_temp to allow for other Dallas sensors to be implemented that are not temperature sensors.

# Old
dallas:
  - pin: GPIOXX


sensor:
  - platform: dallas
    address: 0x1234567890abcdef
    name: "My Sensor"


# New
one_wire:
  - platform: gpio
    pin: GPIOXX


sensor:
  - platform: dallas_temp
    address: 0x1234567890abcdef
    name: "My Sensor"

HTTP(s) Requests

Section titled “HTTP(s) Requests”

The http_request platform has been rewritten in this release to add support when using ESP-IDF or when using the rp2040 platform. This will also allow other ESPHome components to make HTTP(s) requests which includes the new http_request OTA platform and the update entities.

As part of this, the configuration has been changed quite a bit so please read the documentation for the latest configuration options.

JSON parsing

Section titled “JSON parsing”

An internal helper component json has had some minor, but breaking changes that now require the parsing callback function to return a boolean value, representing whether the parsing was successful or not. This is mostly an internal change, but could be used by external components or lambdas in YAML.

Release 2024.6.1 - June 20

Section titled “Release 2024.6.1 - June 20”

Release 2024.6.2 - June 25

Section titled “Release 2024.6.2 - June 25”

Release 2024.6.3 - June 26

Section titled “Release 2024.6.3 - June 26”

Release 2024.6.4 - June 27

Section titled “Release 2024.6.4 - June 27”

Release 2024.6.5 - July 3

Section titled “Release 2024.6.5 - July 3”

Release 2024.6.6 - July 3

Section titled “Release 2024.6.6 - July 3”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Features

Section titled “New Features”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

New Platforms

Section titled “New Platforms”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”