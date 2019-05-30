 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Internal Temperature Sensor

The internal_temperature sensor platform allows you to use the integrated temperature sensor of the ESP32, RP2040, BK72XX, nRF52, and LN882H chips.

NOTE

Some ESP32 variants return a large amount of invalid temperature values, including 53.3°C which equates to a raw value of 128. Invalid measurements are ignored by this component.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: internal_temperature
    name: "Internal Temperature"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

  • All other options from Sensor.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”