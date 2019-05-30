The internal_temperature sensor platform allows you to use the integrated temperature sensor of the ESP32, RP2040, BK72XX, nRF52, and LN882H chips.

NOTE Some ESP32 variants return a large amount of invalid temperature values, including 53.3°C which equates to a raw value of 128. Invalid measurements are ignored by this component.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : internal_temperature name : " Internal Temperature "