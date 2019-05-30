Internal Temperature Sensor
The
internal_temperature sensor platform allows you to use the integrated
temperature sensor of the ESP32, RP2040, BK72XX, nRF52, and LN882H chips.
NOTE
Some ESP32 variants return a large amount of invalid temperature values, including 53.3°C which equates to a raw value of 128. Invalid measurements are ignored by this component.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
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All other options from Sensor.