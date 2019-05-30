I²S Audio Speaker
The
i2s_audio speaker platform allows you to receive audio via the I2S Audio.
This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.
WARNING
Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
dac_type (Required, enum): Must be
external. Use an external DAC, for example the ES8311 or ES8388.
-
i2s_dout_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S DOUT (Data Out) signal.
-
channel (Optional, enum): The channel of the speaker. One of
left,
right,
mono, or
stereo. If
stereo, the input data should be twice as big, with each right sample followed by a left sample.
leftand
rightmute the unused channel, while
monoplays the same samples on both. Defaults to
mono.
-
sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. If in
primaryI²S mode the sample rate of the audio stream is used. Defaults to
16000.
-
bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples sent to the DAC. One of
8bit,
16bit,
24bit, or
32bit. Defaults to
16bit.
-
mclk_multiple (Optional, enum): The multiple of the MCLK frequency to the sample rate. Must be divisible by 3 if using 24 bits per sample. One of
128,
256,
384,
512. Defaults to
256.
-
use_apll (Optional, boolean): I2S using APLL as main I2S clock, enable it to get accurate clock. Defaults to
false.
-
i2s_mode (Optional, enum): The I²S mode to use. One of
primary(clock driven by the host) or
secondary(clock driven by the attached device). Defaults to
primary.
-
i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this speaker.
-
i2s_comm_fmt (Optional, enum): The I²S communication standard format used by this speaker.
stand_i2s(Default)
stand_msb
stand_pcm_short
stand_pcm_long
i2s_msb
i2s_lsb
pcm
pcm_short
pcm_long
-
-
buffer_duration (Optional, Time): The duration of the internal ring buffer. Larger values can reduce stuttering but uses more memory. Defaults to
500ms.
-
timeout (Optional, Time): How long to wait after finishing playback before releasing the bus. Set to
neverto never stop the speaker due to a timeout. Defaults to
500ms. Note: With
spdif_mode: true(see below), buffer underflows are filled with silence frames until the specified interval elapses; this maintains the SPDIF signal to prevent the receiver from detecting a loss of signal/source change, which may otherwise lengthen gaps of silence.
-
spdif_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable SPDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) mode for digital audio output. When enabled, the speaker outputs a SPDIF-encoded bitstream suitable for optical (TOSLINK) or coaxial digital audio transmission. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Speaker Component.
SPDIF ModeSection titled “SPDIF Mode”
SPDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) mode enables digital audio transmission over optical (TOSLINK) or coaxial connections. This mode encodes PCM audio data into a SPDIF bitstream that can be received by soundbars, A/V receivers, DACs, and other digital audio equipment.
Hardware SetupSection titled “Hardware Setup”
For optical SPDIF transmission, you can use:
- Simple LED: Any LED (even a debug LED on your dev board) can transmit SPDIF audio. Place an optical cable near the LED.
- TOSLINK Transmitter Module: Dedicated optical transmitter modules provide a proper TOSLINK connector for reliable connections.
The transmitter is connected to the
i2s_dout_pin (the same pin used for standard I²S data output).
SPDIF Mode ConstraintsSection titled “SPDIF Mode Constraints”
When
spdif_mode is enabled, the following settings are required:
- Sample Rate: Only
44100Hz (CD quality) or
48000Hz (DVD/DAT quality) are supported
- Channels: Must be set to
stereo(2 channels)
- bits_per_sample: Must be set to
16bit
- use_apll: Must be set to
truefor accurate clock generation
- i2s_mode: Must be set to
primary
- i2s_comm_fmt: Must be set to
stand_i2s
- mclk_multiple: Must be set to
256