I²S Audio Speaker

The i2s_audio speaker platform allows you to receive audio via the I2S Audio.

This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.

Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.

Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.

dac_type (Required, enum): Must be external . Use an external DAC, for example the ES8311 or ES8388.

i2s_dout_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S DOUT (Data Out) signal.

channel (Optional, enum): The channel of the speaker. One of left , right , mono , or stereo . If stereo , the input data should be twice as big, with each right sample followed by a left sample. left and right mute the unused channel, while mono plays the same samples on both. Defaults to mono .

sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. If in primary I²S mode the sample rate of the audio stream is used. Defaults to 16000 .

bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of the audio samples sent to the DAC. One of 8bit , 16bit , 24bit , or 32bit . Defaults to 16bit .

mclk_multiple (Optional, enum): The multiple of the MCLK frequency to the sample rate. Must be divisible by 3 if using 24 bits per sample. One of 128 , 256 , 384 , 512 . Defaults to 256 .

use_apll (Optional, boolean): I2S using APLL as main I2S clock, enable it to get accurate clock. Defaults to false .

i2s_mode (Optional, enum): The I²S mode to use. One of primary (clock driven by the host) or secondary (clock driven by the attached device). Defaults to primary .

i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this speaker.

i2s_comm_fmt (Optional, enum): The I²S communication standard format used by this speaker. stand_i2s (Default)

(Default) stand_msb

stand_pcm_short

stand_pcm_long

i2s_msb

i2s_lsb

pcm

pcm_short

pcm_long

buffer_duration (Optional, Time): The duration of the internal ring buffer. Larger values can reduce stuttering but uses more memory. Defaults to 500ms .

timeout (Optional, Time): How long to wait after finishing playback before releasing the bus. Set to never to never stop the speaker due to a timeout. Defaults to 500ms . Note: With spdif_mode: true (see below), buffer underflows are filled with silence frames until the specified interval elapses; this maintains the SPDIF signal to prevent the receiver from detecting a loss of signal/source change, which may otherwise lengthen gaps of silence.

spdif_mode (Optional, boolean): Enable SPDIF (Sony/Philips Digital Interface Format) mode for digital audio output. When enabled, the speaker outputs a SPDIF-encoded bitstream suitable for optical (TOSLINK) or coaxial digital audio transmission. Defaults to false .