Template Fan
The
template fan platform lets you create a fan interface using only triggers.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- has_direction (Optional, boolean): Indicates if there should be a control for direction. Default is
false.
- has_oscillating (Optional, boolean): Indicates if there should be a control for oscillating. Default is
false.
- speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. Default is only on/off.
- preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e.
on_preset_set).
- All other options from Fan Component.