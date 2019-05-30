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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Template Fan

The template fan platform lets you create a fan interface using only triggers.

# Example configuration entry
fan:
  - platform: template
    name: "Virtual Fan"
    on_state:
      - do something
    on_speed_set:
      - do something

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • has_direction (Optional, boolean): Indicates if there should be a control for direction. Default is false.
  • has_oscillating (Optional, boolean): Indicates if there should be a control for oscillating. Default is false.
  • speed_count (Optional, int): Set the number of supported discrete speed levels. Default is only on/off.
  • preset_modes (Optional): A list of preset modes for this fan. Preset modes can be used in automations (i.e. on_preset_set ).
  • All other options from Fan Component.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”