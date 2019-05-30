MH-Z19 CO_2 and Temperature Sensor
The
mhz19 sensor platform allows you to use MH-Z19 CO_2 and temperature sensors
(Revspace) with ESPHome.
The CO_2 measurement also works with the MH-Z16 and MH-Z14 sensors.
As the communication with the MH-Z19 is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the
MH-Z19 and the
tx_pin connected to the RX Pin of the MH-Z19 (it’s switched because the
TX/RX labels are from the perspective of the MH-Z19). Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
co2 (Optional): The CO_2 data from the sensor in parts per million (ppm). All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. Please note that this is not officially documented in the datasheet and seems to be quite inaccurate. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.
-
automatic_baseline_calibration (Optional, boolean): MH-Z19 has automatic calibration procedure. The automatic calibration cycle is every 24 hours after powered on. Set this value to
falseto disable ABC on boot (it’s better if you use sensor indoor). Set this value to
trueto enable ABC on boot. Doesn’t send calibration command if not set (default sensor logic will be used).
-
warmup_time (Optional, Time): The sensor has a warmup time and before that, it returns bogus readings (eg: 500ppm, 505ppm…). This setting discards readings until the warmup time happened (
NANis returned). The datasheet says preheating takes 1min, but empirical tests have shown it often takes more, so the 75s default should be enough to accommodate for that.
-
detection_range (Optional): The CO_2 sensor can be configured to detect different ranges: 0-2000ppm, 0-5000ppm, or 0-10000ppm. Valid values are
2000ppm,
5000ppm, or
10000ppm. Sensors come from the factory with one of these ranges pre-configured, and this setting persists in the sensor’s non-volatile memory. If not specified, the previously configured range is used.
Section titled “mhz19.calibrate_zero Action”
mhz19.calibrate_zero Action
This action executes zero point calibration command on the sensor with the given ID.
If you want to execute zero point calibration, the MH-Z19 sensor must work in stable gas environment (400ppm) for over 20 minutes and you execute this function.
You can provide an action to perform from Home Assistant
Section titled “mhz19.abc_enable Action”
mhz19.abc_enable Action
This action enables automatic baseline calibration on the sensor with the given ID.
Section titled “mhz19.abc_disable Action”
mhz19.abc_disable Action
This action disables automatic baseline calibration on the sensor with the given ID.
You can provide switch and control ABC from Home Assistant
Section titled “mhz19.detection_range_set Action”
mhz19.detection_range_set Action
This action configures the detection range of the sensor with the given ID.