The GPIO output component is quite simple: It exposes a single GPIO pin as an output component. Note that output components are not switches and will not show up in Home Assistant. See Gpio.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : gpio pin : GPIOXX id : gpio_d1

pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin to turn on and off.

( , Pin Schema): The pin to turn on and off. id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

( , ID): The id to use for this output component. All other options from Output.