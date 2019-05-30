GPIO Output
The GPIO output component is quite simple: It exposes a single GPIO pin as an output component. Note that output components are not switches and will not show up in Home Assistant. See Gpio.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin to turn on and off.
- id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
- All other options from Output.
WARNING
This is an output component and will not be visible from the frontend. Output components are intermediary components that can be attached to for example lights. To have a GPIO pin in the Home Assistant frontend, please see the Gpio.