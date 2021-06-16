Changelog - Version 1.19.0 - 16th June 2021
Wow. Ok, so this release may not look big, but there are a number of new features that are not new components.
ImprovSection titled “Improv”
Improv Wi-Fi is a new standard that stands for Improved Provisioning of Wi-Fi Credentials. What it does is allow you to provision Wi-Fi credentials to the device by using Bluetooth LE. Check out the website for more details at improv-wifi.com.
Home Assistant Sensor AttributesSection titled “Home Assistant Sensor Attributes”
For a long time now one of the top requested features was to be able to read attributes from Home Assistant entities into a local sensor in ESPHome. For example the brightness of a light, or the current temperature of a climate device. @frenck decided to take a stab and as long as you are running at least ESPHome 1.19.0 and Home Assistant 2021.6 then you can do this. Thanks Frenck!
For the CreatorsSection titled “For the Creators”
There have been a few additions to the ESPHome codebase that make it easier for creators to make projects in ESPHome and distribute them pre-installed and ready to use. See the new page here.
The Web ExperienceSection titled “The Web Experience”
We have been working hard on some new tooling to make it easier for everyone to install ESPHome and other DIY firmwares onto their ESP-based devices. To do this we have created the ESP Web Tools. Big shoutout to @balloob on most of that work!
Because of these new tools, the ESPHome dashboard has gotten a slight makeover when you choose to install to a device. You are now given the option to install directly via WebSerial to the ESP from the browser. No more plugging into the server/VM running ESPHome and restarting container etc. It just works. (Provided you are using Chrome or Edge).
Command Line InterfaceSection titled “Command Line Interface”
Thanks to @oxan for making some change to the ESPHome CLI. Instead of
esphome config.yaml run
we now have
esphome run config.yaml. The old format is still accepted and will be removed in a future release,
but there is a breaking change with this release which is the arguments
--upload-port and
--serial-port have been
combined and changed to
--device.
Release 1.19.1 - June 18Section titled “Release 1.19.1 - June 18”
- Update dashboard to 20210617.0 esphome#1930 by @balloob
- Fix: midea_ac: fixed query status frame esphome#1922 by @dudanov
- Improve config final validation esphome#1917 by @OttoWinter
- Replace CLIMATE_MODE_AUTO with CLIMATE_MODE_HEAT_COOL in most cases esphome#1933 by @jesserockz
Release 1.19.2 - June 21Section titled “Release 1.19.2 - June 21”
- Don’t send Tuya commands while currently receiving a message esphome#1886 by @nuttytree
- Fix midea_ac query frame esphome#1940 by @dudanov
- Allow wifi setup to proceed when there is no sta or ap esphome#1931 by @jesserockz
- Fix bad climate control enum esphome#1942 by @jesserockz
Release 1.19.3 - June 23Section titled “Release 1.19.3 - June 23”
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20210622.0 esphome#1955 by @jesserockz
Release 1.19.4 - June 24Section titled “Release 1.19.4 - June 24”
- Rework climate traits esphome#1941 by @OttoWinter
- API raise minor version for climate changes esphome#1947 by @OttoWinter
- Disallow power_save_mode NONE if used together with BLE esphome#1950 by @OttoWinter
- Add climate preset NONE again esphome#1951 by @OttoWinter
- Compat argv parsing improvements esphome#1952 by @OttoWinter
- Bump dashboard to 20210623.0 esphome#1958 by @jesserockz
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- Add support for the XPT2046 touchscreen controller esphome#1542 by @numo68 (new-integration)
- Add support for SDMXXX energy meters esphome#1260 by @polyfaces (new-integration)
- Add CS5460A power-meter component esphome#1474 by @balrog-kun (new-integration)
- Added support for Xiaomi CGDK2 esphome#1451 by @zaluthar (new-integration)
- Improv - BLE WiFi provisioning esphome#1807 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Drop 128x160 ESP-32 camera resolution esphome#1813 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- teleinfo: use text_sensor and sensor. esphome#1403 by @0hax (breaking-change)
- CLI user experience improvements esphome#1805 by @oxan (breaking-change) (notable-change)
Notable ChangesSection titled “Notable Changes”
- Add attribute support to Home Assistant sensors esphome#1770 by @frenck (notable-change)
- CLI user experience improvements esphome#1805 by @oxan (breaking-change) (notable-change)
- Improv - BLE WiFi provisioning esphome#1807 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
Beta FixesSection titled “Beta Fixes”
- Upgrade the version of AsyncTCP-esphome to v1.2.2 esphome#1762 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- Fix build issues for idf 4.2 (Support ESP32-S2) esphome#1433 by @misery (cherry-picked)
- Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)
- Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- Allow RC522 components to have multiple configurations esphome#1782 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Simplify LightCall validation esphome#1874 by @oxan (cherry-picked)
- Simplify LightCall validation esphome#1874 by @oxan (cherry-picked)
- BLE loop use esphome#1882 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- BLE loop use esphome#1882 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Add support for waveshare_epaper 1.54v2 esphome#1843 by @geoffdavis (cherry-picked)
- Add support for waveshare_epaper 1.54v2 esphome#1843 by @geoffdavis (cherry-picked)
- Ensure wifi is in at least station mode before starting improv esphome#1899 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Ensure wifi is in at least station mode before starting improv esphome#1899 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Move esp32_ble_server to its own component esphome#1898 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- Move esp32_ble_server to its own component esphome#1898 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- Add new wizard + allow installing firmware over webserial esphome#1887 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Add new wizard + allow installing firmware over webserial esphome#1887 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Allow no networks or AP to be set. esphome#1908 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Allow no networks or AP to be set. esphome#1908 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Validate that either networks, ap, or improv is set up esphome#1910 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Validate that either networks, ap, or improv is set up esphome#1910 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Bump frontend to 20210614.0 esphome#1912 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Bump frontend to 20210614.0 esphome#1912 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- fixes compatibility with esphome cfg vscode esphome#1911 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- fixes compatibility with esphome cfg vscode esphome#1911 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- Bump dashboard to 20210615.0 esphome#1918 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Shorten the ble name to prevent crash with long device names esphome#1920 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Fix update-all from dashboard esphome#1924 by @frenck
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Bump black from 20.8b1 to 21.5b0 esphome#1745 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.7.2 to 2.8.2 esphome#1729 by @dependabot[bot]
- Fix error when using %% in printf format. esphome#1713 by @mmakaay
- Update const.py esphome#1748 by @cciprian5
- Allow duration for deep_sleep.enter to be templatable esphome#1765 by @jesserockz
- Bump black from 21.5b0 to 21.5b1 esphome#1768 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump flake8 from 3.9.0 to 3.9.2 esphome#1763 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 6.2.3 to 6.2.4 esphome#1769 by @dependabot[bot]
- Adding delay to aht10.cpp (issue #1635) esphome#1498 by @krunkel
- Mitsubishi Heat Pump - Fixed default transmit_state to be generic instead of for a specific type of heat pump esphome#1414 by @RubyBailey
- Add function to set SDS011 sensor in sleeping mode esphome#1416 by @onde2rock
- Autorepeat filter for the binary sensors esphome#1681 by @numo68
- Add action to set total pulses on pulse_meter esphome#1757 by @jesserockz
- Add more json schema generation features esphome#1690 by @glmnet
- Generate protobuf code closer to formatted files esphome#1790 by @jesserockz
- Add attribute support to Home Assistant sensors esphome#1770 by @frenck (notable-change)
- Bump Arduino SDK for ESP32 to 1.0.6 esphome#1789 by @agners
- Added bottom segment to digit 9 esphome#1787 by @testbughub
- Add support for the XPT2046 touchscreen controller esphome#1542 by @numo68 (new-integration)
- Revert “Added bottom segment to digit 9” esphome#1791 by @jesserockz
- Introduce new async-def coroutine syntax esphome#1657 by @OttoWinter
- Add on_tag_removed trigger to pn532 esphome#1436 by @romerod
- Do not use Serial2 for ESP32C3, too esphome#1798 by @misery
- Use latest version of upstream NeoPixelBus library esphome#1701 by @agners
- Added fan triggers on_turn_on and on_turn_off esphome#1726 by @dataway
- tm1637 - support 6 character displays esphome#1803 by @dataway
- Convert core components to async-def coroutine syntax esphome#1658 by @OttoWinter
- Lights & GPIO Switch inverted restore mode esphome#1810 by @frenck
- allow default option for typed_schema esphome#1700 by @wifwucite
- Refactor font creation to save stack space esphome#1707 by @numo68
- BME680 BSEC: Allow sample rate overrides for T/P/H sensors esphome#1710 by @trvrnrth
- Add the on_page_change display trigger esphome#1687 by @numo68
- Allow segments in a light partition to be reversed esphome#1484 by @jimbauwens
- Document considerations when changing recommended framework version esphome#1822 by @OttoWinter
- Convert components to async-def syntax esphome#1821 by @OttoWinter
- Bump protobuf from 3.15.8 to 3.17.0 esphome#1776 by @dependabot[bot]
- Convert components to async-def syntax esphome#1823 by @OttoWinter
- Update sensor device classes from HA esphome#1825 by @OttoWinter
- Update platformio.ini settings and fix test apps esphome#1815 by @oxan
- lambda condition should return esphome#1833 by @glmnet
- fix dallas pin validation esphome#1692 by @glmnet
- Fix typo in wizard esphome#1836 by @ThomDietrich
- add validate to components esphome#1631 by @glmnet
- Added bottom segment to digit 9 esphome#1847 by @testbughub
- Add support for SDMXXX energy meters esphome#1260 by @polyfaces (new-integration)
- Add CS5460A power-meter component esphome#1474 by @balrog-kun (new-integration)
- Drop 128x160 ESP-32 camera resolution esphome#1813 by @oxan (breaking-change)
- Rf Bridge: add bucket sniffing and beep functionality esphome#1819 by @ianchi
- Use built-in validation for altitude esphome#1831 by @agners
- Don’t check uart settings for modbus esphome#1850 by @jesserockz
- I2c raw cmds with multiplexer esphome#1817 by @mmakaay
- Update fingerprint count after enroll esphome#1811 by @rwagnervm
- teleinfo: use text_sensor and sensor. esphome#1403 by @0hax (breaking-change)
- Copy missing BLE client characteristic read data esphome#1818 by @buxtronix
- Added support for Xiaomi CGDK2 esphome#1451 by @zaluthar (new-integration)
- Fix ble client esp_gatt_if comparison esphome#1852 by @jesserockz
- Add optional lambda to BLESensor for raw data parsing esphome#1851 by @torfbolt
- Support Tuya light color temperature control esphome#1412 by @rmounce
- Tuya improvements esphome#1491 by @trvrnrth
- Use size_t for length parameter esphome#1799 by @misery
- Added vol +/- control to dfplayer esphome#1856 by @foxsam21
- Support raw datapoints for tuya components esphome#1669 by @kroimon
- Add support for Sensor state class esphome#1835 by @frenck
- make crc16 function accessible esphome#1857 by @ssieb
- Add preset, custom_preset and custom_fan_mode support to climate esphome#1471 by @Lumpusz
- Avoid unnecessary waits to stabilize the VOC algorithm esphome#1834 by @agners
- Fix SCD30 configuration on ESP32 esphome#1830 by @agners
- Bump Docker base version to 3.1.0 esphome#1864 by @agners
- CLI user experience improvements esphome#1805 by @oxan (breaking-change) (notable-change)
- Improv - BLE WiFi provisioning esphome#1807 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)
- Implement versioning for esphome/esphome-lint docker images esphome#1877 by @OttoWinter
- Bump base image to 3.4.0 esphome#1879 by @OttoWinter
- Use Clang 11 esphome#1846 by @agners
- Remove explain changes section from PR template esphome#1876 by @OttoWinter
- Fixes for BLE/improv esphome#1878 by @jesserockz
- Fix Clang 11 finds esphome#1880 by @agners
- Allow setting creator project name and version into code esphome#1872 by @jesserockz
- Add platform and board to mdns response when API is used esphome#1871 by @jesserockz
- Update total_pulses at every detected pulse esphome#1875 by @rklomp
- Simplify LightCall validation esphome#1874 by @oxan (cherry-picked)
- BLE loop use esphome#1882 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Add support for waveshare_epaper 1.54v2 esphome#1843 by @geoffdavis (cherry-picked)
- Update ambiguous command esphome#1889 by @jesserockz
- Configure clang-format for consistent pointer alignment esphome#1890 by @OttoWinter
- Activate some clang-tidy checks esphome#1884 by @OttoWinter
- Avoid non-const globals and enable clang-tidy check esphome#1892 by @agners
- Convert st7735.cpp to use Unix line separators esphome#1894 by @oxan
- Ensure wifi is in at least station mode before starting improv esphome#1899 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Move esp32_ble_server to its own component esphome#1898 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (cherry-picked) (new-integration)
- Add new wizard + allow installing firmware over webserial esphome#1887 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Split files in light component esphome#1893 by @oxan
- Fix CI by avoiding non-const global esphome#1907 by @oxan
- Adds support cpp to vscode esphome#1828 by @dentra
- Allow no networks or AP to be set. esphome#1908 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Validate that either networks, ap, or improv is set up esphome#1910 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Support ESP8266 Arduino 3.0.0 esphome#1897 by @agners
- Bump frontend to 20210614.0 esphome#1912 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Run script/setup in devcontainer instead of pip install esphome#1913 by @OttoWinter
- fixes compatibility with esphome cfg vscode esphome#1911 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)
- Bump dashboard to 20210615.0 esphome#1918 by @balloob (cherry-picked)
- Shorten the ble name to prevent crash with long device names esphome#1920 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)
- Fix update-all from dashboard esphome#1924 by @frenck