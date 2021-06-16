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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Changelog - Version 1.19.0 - 16th June 2021

Improv
SM2​1​3​5​
XPT2​0​4​6​
SDM ​Meter
CS5​4​6​0​A

Wow. Ok, so this release may not look big, but there are a number of new features that are not new components.

Improv

Section titled “Improv”

Improv Wi-Fi is a new standard that stands for Improved Provisioning of Wi-Fi Credentials. What it does is allow you to provision Wi-Fi credentials to the device by using Bluetooth LE. Check out the website for more details at improv-wifi.com.

Home Assistant Sensor Attributes

Section titled “Home Assistant Sensor Attributes”

For a long time now one of the top requested features was to be able to read attributes from Home Assistant entities into a local sensor in ESPHome. For example the brightness of a light, or the current temperature of a climate device. @frenck decided to take a stab and as long as you are running at least ESPHome 1.19.0 and Home Assistant 2021.6 then you can do this. Thanks Frenck!

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: homeassistant
    id: current_temperature
    entity_id: climate.living_room
    attribute: current_temperature

For the Creators

Section titled “For the Creators”

There have been a few additions to the ESPHome codebase that make it easier for creators to make projects in ESPHome and distribute them pre-installed and ready to use. See the new page here.

The Web Experience

Section titled “The Web Experience”

We have been working hard on some new tooling to make it easier for everyone to install ESPHome and other DIY firmwares onto their ESP-based devices. To do this we have created the ESP Web Tools. Big shoutout to @balloob on most of that work!

Because of these new tools, the ESPHome dashboard has gotten a slight makeover when you choose to install to a device. You are now given the option to install directly via WebSerial to the ESP from the browser. No more plugging into the server/VM running ESPHome and restarting container etc. It just works. (Provided you are using Chrome or Edge).

Command Line Interface

Section titled “Command Line Interface”

Thanks to @oxan for making some change to the ESPHome CLI. Instead of esphome config.yaml run we now have esphome run config.yaml. The old format is still accepted and will be removed in a future release, but there is a breaking change with this release which is the arguments --upload-port and --serial-port have been combined and changed to --device.

Release 1.19.1 - June 18

Section titled “Release 1.19.1 - June 18”

Release 1.19.2 - June 21

Section titled “Release 1.19.2 - June 21”

Release 1.19.3 - June 23

Section titled “Release 1.19.3 - June 23”

Release 1.19.4 - June 24

Section titled “Release 1.19.4 - June 24”

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Notable Changes

Section titled “Notable Changes”

Beta Fixes

Section titled “Beta Fixes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”