Changelog - Version 1.19.0 - 16th June 2021

Wow. Ok, so this release may not look big, but there are a number of new features that are not new components.

Improv Wi-Fi is a new standard that stands for Improved Provisioning of Wi-Fi Credentials. What it does is allow you to provision Wi-Fi credentials to the device by using Bluetooth LE. Check out the website for more details at improv-wifi.com.

Home Assistant Sensor Attributes Section titled “Home Assistant Sensor Attributes”

For a long time now one of the top requested features was to be able to read attributes from Home Assistant entities into a local sensor in ESPHome. For example the brightness of a light, or the current temperature of a climate device. @frenck decided to take a stab and as long as you are running at least ESPHome 1.19.0 and Home Assistant 2021.6 then you can do this. Thanks Frenck!

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : homeassistant id : current_temperature entity_id : climate.living_room attribute : current_temperature

For the Creators Section titled “For the Creators”

There have been a few additions to the ESPHome codebase that make it easier for creators to make projects in ESPHome and distribute them pre-installed and ready to use. See the new page here.

The Web Experience Section titled “The Web Experience”

We have been working hard on some new tooling to make it easier for everyone to install ESPHome and other DIY firmwares onto their ESP-based devices. To do this we have created the ESP Web Tools. Big shoutout to @balloob on most of that work!

Because of these new tools, the ESPHome dashboard has gotten a slight makeover when you choose to install to a device. You are now given the option to install directly via WebSerial to the ESP from the browser. No more plugging into the server/VM running ESPHome and restarting container etc. It just works. (Provided you are using Chrome or Edge).

Command Line Interface Section titled “Command Line Interface”

Thanks to @oxan for making some change to the ESPHome CLI. Instead of esphome config.yaml run we now have esphome run config.yaml . The old format is still accepted and will be removed in a future release, but there is a breaking change with this release which is the arguments --upload-port and --serial-port have been combined and changed to --device .

Update dashboard to 20210617.0 esphome#1930 by @balloob

Fix: midea_ac: fixed query status frame esphome#1922 by @dudanov

Improve config final validation esphome#1917 by @OttoWinter

Replace CLIMATE_MODE_AUTO with CLIMATE_MODE_HEAT_COOL in most cases esphome#1933 by @jesserockz

Don’t send Tuya commands while currently receiving a message esphome#1886 by @nuttytree

Fix midea_ac query frame esphome#1940 by @dudanov

Allow wifi setup to proceed when there is no sta or ap esphome#1931 by @jesserockz

Fix bad climate control enum esphome#1942 by @jesserockz

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20210622.0 esphome#1955 by @jesserockz

Rework climate traits esphome#1941 by @OttoWinter

API raise minor version for climate changes esphome#1947 by @OttoWinter

Disallow power_save_mode NONE if used together with BLE esphome#1950 by @OttoWinter

Add climate preset NONE again esphome#1951 by @OttoWinter

Compat argv parsing improvements esphome#1952 by @OttoWinter

Bump dashboard to 20210623.0 esphome#1958 by @jesserockz

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

Add support for the XPT2046 touchscreen controller esphome#1542 by @numo68 (new-integration)

Add support for SDMXXX energy meters esphome#1260 by @polyfaces (new-integration)

Add CS5460A power-meter component esphome#1474 by @balrog-kun (new-integration)

Added support for Xiaomi CGDK2 esphome#1451 by @zaluthar (new-integration)

Improv - BLE WiFi provisioning esphome#1807 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)

Drop 128x160 ESP-32 camera resolution esphome#1813 by @oxan (breaking-change)

teleinfo: use text_sensor and sensor. esphome#1403 by @0hax (breaking-change)

CLI user experience improvements esphome#1805 by @oxan (breaking-change) (notable-change)

Add attribute support to Home Assistant sensors esphome#1770 by @frenck (notable-change)

CLI user experience improvements esphome#1805 by @oxan (breaking-change) (notable-change)

Improv - BLE WiFi provisioning esphome#1807 by @jesserockz (new-integration) (notable-change)

Upgrade the version of AsyncTCP-esphome to v1.2.2 esphome#1762 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

Fix build issues for idf 4.2 (Support ESP32-S2) esphome#1433 by @misery (cherry-picked)

Use core constants for sample duration on bh1750 esphome#1764 by @yuvalabou (breaking-change) (cherry-picked)

Add sm2135 component esphome#1736 by @BoukeHaarsma23 (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

Allow RC522 components to have multiple configurations esphome#1782 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Simplify LightCall validation esphome#1874 by @oxan (cherry-picked)

Simplify LightCall validation esphome#1874 by @oxan (cherry-picked)

BLE loop use esphome#1882 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

BLE loop use esphome#1882 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Add support for waveshare_epaper 1.54v2 esphome#1843 by @geoffdavis (cherry-picked)

Add support for waveshare_epaper 1.54v2 esphome#1843 by @geoffdavis (cherry-picked)

Ensure wifi is in at least station mode before starting improv esphome#1899 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Ensure wifi is in at least station mode before starting improv esphome#1899 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Move esp32_ble_server to its own component esphome#1898 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

Move esp32_ble_server to its own component esphome#1898 by @jesserockz (breaking-change) (cherry-picked) (new-integration)

Add new wizard + allow installing firmware over webserial esphome#1887 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

Add new wizard + allow installing firmware over webserial esphome#1887 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

Allow no networks or AP to be set. esphome#1908 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Allow no networks or AP to be set. esphome#1908 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Validate that either networks, ap, or improv is set up esphome#1910 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Validate that either networks, ap, or improv is set up esphome#1910 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Bump frontend to 20210614.0 esphome#1912 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

Bump frontend to 20210614.0 esphome#1912 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

fixes compatibility with esphome cfg vscode esphome#1911 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

fixes compatibility with esphome cfg vscode esphome#1911 by @glmnet (cherry-picked)

Bump dashboard to 20210615.0 esphome#1918 by @balloob (cherry-picked)

Shorten the ble name to prevent crash with long device names esphome#1920 by @jesserockz (cherry-picked)

Fix update-all from dashboard esphome#1924 by @frenck