BMP388 / BMP390 Temperature+Pressure Sensor
The
bmp3xx sensor platform allows you to use your BMP388 or BMP390
(datasheet, BMP390 product page) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome.
Either I²C bus or SPI bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Over I²CSection titled “Over I²C”
The
bmp3xx_i2c component allows you to use the device over I²C interface.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x77. Another address can be
0x76.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of
OFF,
2x,
4x,
16x,
32,
64x,
128x. Defaults to
OFF.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Over SPISection titled “Over SPI”
The
bmp3xx_spi component allows you to use the device over SPI interface.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select (CS) pin.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.
-
oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.
-
All other options from Sensor.
-
-
iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of
OFF,
2x,
4x,
16x,
32,
64x,
128x. Defaults to
OFF.
-
address (Optional, int): I2C only. Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x77. Another address can be
0x76.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
Oversampling OptionsSection titled “Oversampling Options”
By default, the BMP3xx sensor measures pressure 16 times and temperature 2 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:
NONE(value is skipped)
2x
4x
8x
16x(default)
32x