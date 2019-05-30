BMP388 / BMP390 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The bmp3xx sensor platform allows you to use your BMP388 or BMP390 (datasheet, BMP390 product page) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. Either I²C bus or SPI bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP388/BMP390 Temperature and Pressure Sensor.

The bmp3xx_i2c component allows you to use the device over I²C interface.

# Example configuration entry for I2C connection sensor : - platform : bmp3xx_i2c temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " oversampling : 16x pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " address : 0x77 update_interval : 60s

address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77 . Another address can be 0x76 .

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 2x , 4x , 16x , 32 , 64x , 128x . Defaults to OFF .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

The bmp3xx_spi component allows you to use the device over SPI interface.

# Example configuration entry for SPI connection sensor : - platform : bmp3xx_spi temperature : name : " Outside Temperature " oversampling : 16x pressure : name : " Outside Pressure " cs_pin : 13 update_interval : 60s

cs_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The Chip Select (CS) pin.

temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor. oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options. All other options from Sensor.

iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF , 2x , 4x , 16x , 32 , 64x , 128x . Defaults to OFF .

address (Optional, int): I2C only. Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77 . Another address can be 0x76 .

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

By default, the BMP3xx sensor measures pressure 16 times and temperature 2 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values: