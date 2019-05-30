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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

BMP388 / BMP390 Temperature+Pressure Sensor

The bmp3xx sensor platform allows you to use your BMP388 or BMP390 (datasheet, BMP390 product page) temperature and pressure sensors with ESPHome. Either I²C bus or SPI bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

BMP388/BMP390 Temperature and Pressure Sensor.

Over I²C

Section titled “Over I²C”

The bmp3xx_i2c component allows you to use the device over I²C interface.

# Example configuration entry for I2C connection
sensor:
  - platform: bmp3xx_i2c
    temperature:
      name: "Outside Temperature"
      oversampling: 16x
    pressure:
      name: "Outside Pressure"
    address: 0x77
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77. Another address can be 0x76.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF, 2x, 4x, 16x, 32, 64x, 128x. Defaults to OFF.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Over SPI

Section titled “Over SPI”

The bmp3xx_spi component allows you to use the device over SPI interface.

# Example configuration entry for SPI connection
sensor:
  - platform: bmp3xx_spi
    temperature:
      name: "Outside Temperature"
      oversampling: 16x
    pressure:
      name: "Outside Pressure"
    cs_pin: 13
    update_interval: 60s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The Chip Select (CS) pin.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the temperature sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the pressure sensor.

    • oversampling (Optional): The oversampling parameter for the temperature sensor. See Oversampling Options.

    • All other options from Sensor.

  • iir_filter (Optional): Set up an Infinite Impulse Response filter to increase accuracy. One of OFF, 2x, 4x, 16x, 32, 64x, 128x. Defaults to OFF.

  • address (Optional, int): I2C only. Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x77. Another address can be 0x76.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

Oversampling Options

Section titled “Oversampling Options”

By default, the BMP3xx sensor measures pressure 16 times and temperature 2 times when requesting a new value. You can, however, configure this amount. Possible oversampling values:

  • NONE (value is skipped)
  • 2x
  • 4x
  • 8x
  • 16x (default)
  • 32x

See Also

Section titled “See Also”