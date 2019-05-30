The GL-R01 I²C sensor platform allows you to use your GL-R01 I²C Time Of Flight Mini LiDAR Laser Ranging sensor with ESPHome.

The time-of-flight principle is based on the speed of the light. An emitter sends photons which are reflected by the target and detected by the receiver (called SPAD for Single Photon Avalanche Diode). The time difference between the emission and the reception provides the actual distance of the target in millimeters with a high accuracy.

GL-R01 is sold in three versions - IIC (I²C), UART Automatic and UART Controlled (Modbus). This integration supports only IIC (I²C) version at the moment. The I²C is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

GL-R01 I²C - Time Of Flight Mini LiDAR Laser Ranging Sensor

sensor : - platform : gl_r01_i2c name : " ToF "

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to trigger measurement and update sensor.

All other options from Sensor.

I²C Configuration variables: