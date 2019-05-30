SenseAir CO_2 Sensor
The
senseair sensor platform allows you to use SenseAir CO_2 sensor
(website) with ESPHome.
As the communication with the SenseAir is done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the
sensor and the
tx_pin connected to the RX Pin (it’s switched because the
TX/RX labels are from the perspective of the SenseAir sensor). Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
co2 (Optional): The CO_2 data from the sensor in parts per million (ppm).
- All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.
NOTE
G+ should be connected to power supply (supported voltage is 4.5 V to 5.25 V),
G0 to
GND pin
Section titled “senseair.background_calibration Action”
senseair.background_calibration Action
This action initiates a background calibration on the sensor with the given ID: the current CO2 level will be used as a reference for the 400ppm threshold. Ensure that the sensor is in a stable environment with fresh ambient air, preferably near a window that has already been opened for a sufficient time.
Section titled “senseair.background_calibration_result Action”
senseair.background_calibration_result Action
This action requests the result of the background calibration procedure from the sensor with the given ID. The value will be printed in ESPHome logs.
Wait at least one sensor lamp cycle after having triggered the background calibration before requesting its result.
Section titled “senseair.abc_get_period Action”
senseair.abc_get_period Action
This action requests the currently configured ABC interval from the sensor with the given ID. The value will be printed in ESPHome logs.
Section titled “senseair.abc_enable Action”
senseair.abc_enable Action
This action enables Automatic Baseline Calibration on the sensor with the given ID. ABC will be activated with the default interval of 180 hours.
Section titled “senseair.abc_disable Action”
senseair.abc_disable Action
This action disables Automatic Baseline Calibration on the sensor with the given ID.