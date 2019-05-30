The senseair sensor platform allows you to use SenseAir CO_2 sensor (website) with ESPHome.

SenseAir S8 CO_2 Sensor.

As the communication with the SenseAir is done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the rx_pin connected to the TX pin of the sensor and the tx_pin connected to the RX Pin (it’s switched because the TX/RX labels are from the perspective of the SenseAir sensor). Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 9600.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : senseair co2 : name : " SenseAir CO2 Value "

co2 (Optional): The CO_2 data from the sensor in parts per million (ppm). All options from Sensor.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s .

uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for actions.

Pins on the SenseAir S8. Only the ones marked with a red circle need to be connected.

NOTE G+ should be connected to power supply (supported voltage is 4.5 V to 5.25 V), G0 to GND pin

This action initiates a background calibration on the sensor with the given ID: the current CO2 level will be used as a reference for the 400ppm threshold. Ensure that the sensor is in a stable environment with fresh ambient air, preferably near a window that has already been opened for a sufficient time.

on_... : then : - senseair.background_calibration : my_senseair_id

This action requests the result of the background calibration procedure from the sensor with the given ID. The value will be printed in ESPHome logs.

Wait at least one sensor lamp cycle after having triggered the background calibration before requesting its result.

on_... : then : - senseair.background_calibration_result : my_senseair_id

This action requests the currently configured ABC interval from the sensor with the given ID. The value will be printed in ESPHome logs.

on_... : then : - senseair.abc_get_period : my_senseair_id

This action enables Automatic Baseline Calibration on the sensor with the given ID. ABC will be activated with the default interval of 180 hours.

on_... : then : - senseair.abc_enable : my_senseair_id

This action disables Automatic Baseline Calibration on the sensor with the given ID.