ESPHome 2023.7.0 - 19th July 2023

This releases adds support for the Webserver and Captive Portal when using the esp-idf framework on ESP32 boards.

This release adds a few changes to the display core code to optimise and allow for future improvements which are already in progress. This also may bring breaking changes to the internal APIs that external_components may be relying on.

A new warning in the logs Section titled “A new warning in the logs”

[00:00:00][W][component:204]: Component xxxxxx took a long time for an operation (x.xx s). [00:00:00][W][component:205]: Components should block for at most 20-30ms.

These 2 log lines may show up in the most recent version of ESPHome due to the log level being changed from verbose to warning . I made this change because changing the device log level to verbose just to see if these lines show up significantly slowed down the device due to all the extra logging it had to do.

Please do not report new issues for this, but comment on this issue if someone has not already commented for that specific component.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

XL9535 I/O Expander esphome#4899 by @mreditor97 (new-integration)

Add Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor Component esphome#5059 by @kahrendt (new-integration)

Add Alpha3 pump component esphome#3787 by @jan-hofmeier (new-integration)

RTC implementation of pcf8563 esphome#4998 by @KoenBreeman (new-integration)

web server esp idf support esphome#3500 by @dentra (new-integration)

Add TT21100 touchscreen component esphome#4793 by @kroimon (new-integration)

Add support for Grove tb6612 fng esphome#4797 by @max246 (new-integration)

Add support for ATM90E26 esphome#4366 by @danieltwagner (new-integration)

New ‘Duty Time’ sensor component esphome#5069 by @dudanov (new-integration)

display: add BaseFont and introduce Font::draw methods esphome#4963 by @ayufan (breaking-change)

and introduce methods esphome#4963 by @ayufan (breaking-change) display: Rename display.DisplayBufferRef to display.DisplayRef used by lambda esphome#5002 by @ayufan (breaking-change)

to used by lambda esphome#5002 by @ayufan (breaking-change) Remove template switch restore_state esphome#5106 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Dont do mqtt ip lookup if use_address has ip address esphome#5096 by @jesserockz

has ip address esphome#5096 by @jesserockz ESP32 enable ADC2 when wifi is disabled esphome#4381 by @pciavald

[Sprinkler] Resume fixes esphome#5100 by @hostcc

Remove template switch restore_state esphome#5106 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Add timeout filter esphome#5104 by @clydebarrow

P1 values for capacity tariff in Belgium esphome#5081 by @bwynants

airthings_wave: Silence compiler warnings esphome#5098 by @kpfleming

Sigma delta fix esphome#4911 by @PlainTechEnthusiast

[LD2410] Remove baud_rate check esphome#5112 by @voed

Fix silence detection flag on voice assistant esphome#5120 by @jesserockz

Dashboard: use Popen() on Windows esphome#5110 by @kuba2k2

Swap ADC back to use ‘int’ because C3 esphome#5151 by @kbx81

wifi: handle WIFI_REASON_ROAMING reason in event esphome#5153 by @stintel

Slightly lower template switch setup priority esphome#5163 by @cvwillegen

update “Can’t convert” warning to match others in homeassistant_sensor esphome#5162 by @PlainTechEnthusiast

Increase maximum number of BLE notifications esphome#5155 by @bdraco

invert min_rssi check esphome#5150 by @Jorre05

Fix graininess & streaks for 7.50inV2alt Waveshare e-paper esphome#5168 by @Egglestron