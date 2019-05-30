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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.7.0 - 19th July 2023

XL9​5​3​5​ ​I/​O ​Expander
Zio ​Ultrasonic ​Sensor
Alpha3​
PCF8​5​6​3​ ​RTC
TT2​1​1​0​0​
Grove ​TB6​6​1​2​FNG
ATM9​0​E2​6​
Duty ​Time

Webserver with ESP-IDF

Section titled “Webserver with ESP-IDF”

This releases adds support for the Webserver and Captive Portal when using the esp-idf framework on ESP32 boards.

Display components

Section titled “Display components”

This release adds a few changes to the display core code to optimise and allow for future improvements which are already in progress. This also may bring breaking changes to the internal APIs that external_components may be relying on.

A new warning in the logs

Section titled “A new warning in the logs”
[00:00:00][W][component:204]: Component xxxxxx took a long time for an operation (x.xx s).
[00:00:00][W][component:205]: Components should block for at most 20-30ms.

These 2 log lines may show up in the most recent version of ESPHome due to the log level being changed from verbose to warning. I made this change because changing the device log level to verbose just to see if these lines show up significantly slowed down the device due to all the extra logging it had to do.

Please do not report new issues for this, but comment on this issue if someone has not already commented for that specific component.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

Release 2023.7.1 - August 1

Section titled “Release 2023.7.1 - August 1”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”