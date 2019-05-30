ESPHome 2023.7.0 - 19th July 2023
Webserver with ESP-IDFSection titled “Webserver with ESP-IDF”
This releases adds support for the Webserver and
Captive Portal when using the
esp-idf framework on ESP32 boards.
Display componentsSection titled “Display components”
This release adds a few changes to the display core code to optimise and allow for future
improvements which are already in progress. This also may bring breaking changes to the internal APIs that
external_components may be relying on.
A new warning in the logsSection titled “A new warning in the logs”
These 2 log lines may show up in the most recent version of ESPHome due to the log level being changed from
verbose to
warning. I made this change because changing the device log level to verbose just to see if these
lines show up significantly slowed down the device due to all the extra logging it had to do.
Please do not report new issues for this, but comment on this issue if someone has not already commented for that specific component.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- XL9535 I/O Expander esphome#4899 by @mreditor97 (new-integration)
- Add Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor Component esphome#5059 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Add Alpha3 pump component esphome#3787 by @jan-hofmeier (new-integration)
- RTC implementation of pcf8563 esphome#4998 by @KoenBreeman (new-integration)
- web server esp idf support esphome#3500 by @dentra (new-integration)
- Add TT21100 touchscreen component esphome#4793 by @kroimon (new-integration)
- Add support for Grove tb6612 fng esphome#4797 by @max246 (new-integration)
- Add support for ATM90E26 esphome#4366 by @danieltwagner (new-integration)
- New ‘Duty Time’ sensor component esphome#5069 by @dudanov (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- display: add
BaseFontand introduce
Font::drawmethods esphome#4963 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- display: Rename
display.DisplayBufferRefto
display.DisplayRefused by lambda esphome#5002 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- Remove template switch restore_state esphome#5106 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Dont do mqtt ip lookup if
use_addresshas ip address esphome#5096 by @jesserockz
- ESP32 enable ADC2 when wifi is disabled esphome#4381 by @pciavald
- [Sprinkler] Resume fixes esphome#5100 by @hostcc
- Remove template switch restore_state esphome#5106 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add timeout filter esphome#5104 by @clydebarrow
- P1 values for capacity tariff in Belgium esphome#5081 by @bwynants
- airthings_wave: Silence compiler warnings esphome#5098 by @kpfleming
- Sigma delta fix esphome#4911 by @PlainTechEnthusiast
- [LD2410] Remove baud_rate check esphome#5112 by @voed
- Fix silence detection flag on voice assistant esphome#5120 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.7.1 - August 1Section titled “Release 2023.7.1 - August 1”
- Dashboard: use Popen() on Windows esphome#5110 by @kuba2k2
- Swap ADC back to use ‘int’ because C3 esphome#5151 by @kbx81
- wifi: handle WIFI_REASON_ROAMING reason in event esphome#5153 by @stintel
- Slightly lower template switch setup priority esphome#5163 by @cvwillegen
- update “Can’t convert” warning to match others in homeassistant_sensor esphome#5162 by @PlainTechEnthusiast
- Increase maximum number of BLE notifications esphome#5155 by @bdraco
- invert min_rssi check esphome#5150 by @Jorre05
- Fix graininess & streaks for 7.50inV2alt Waveshare e-paper esphome#5168 by @Egglestron
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Upgraded Haier climate component implementation esphome#4521 by @paveldn
- display: add
BaseFontand introduce
Font::drawmethods esphome#4963 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- display/font: optimise font rendering by about 25% esphome#4956 by @ayufan
- display: move
Rectinto
rect.cpp/.hesphome#4957 by @ayufan
- Bump pytest from 7.3.1 to 7.3.2 esphome#4936 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add read/write for 16bit registers esphome#4844 by @CarsonF
- XL9535 I/O Expander esphome#4899 by @mreditor97 (new-integration)
- Fix python venv restoring esphome#4965 by @jesserockz
- Preprocess away unused code when IPv6 is disabled esphome#4973 by @HeMan
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 14.0.0 to 14.1.0 esphome#4972 by @dependabot[bot]
- Add actions to animation esphome#4959 by @guillempages
- Bump zeroconf from 0.63.0 to 0.69.0 esphome#4970 by @dependabot[bot]
- mqtt: add ESP-IDF ≥ 5.0 support esphome#4854 by @stintel
- display: move
Image,
Fontand
Animationcode into components esphome#4967 by @ayufan
- support empty schemas and one platform components esphome#4999 by @glmnet
- update dsmr to 0.7 esphome#5011 by @Pvlerick
- add water delivered to dsmr component esphome#4237 by @jerome992
- Update sync workflow esphome#5017 by @jesserockz
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 14.1.0 to 15.0.0 esphome#5012 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.4.0 to 3.7.0 esphome#4971 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest from 7.3.2 to 7.4.0 esphome#5000 by @dependabot[bot]
- Attempt to fix script parameters esphome#4627 by @jesserockz
- Remove yaml test cache esphome#5019 by @jesserockz
- Bump esptool from 4.6 to 4.6.2 esphome#4949 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-mock from 3.10.0 to 3.11.1 esphome#4977 by @dependabot[bot]
- binary_sensor removed unused filter esphome#5039 by @dudanov
- binary_sensor filters templatable delays esphome#5029 by @dudanov
- Improve the gamma settings for the S3-Box-lite display esphome#5046 by @guillempages
- Prepare ethernet to work with esp idf 5.0 esphome#5037 by @HeMan
- Prepare debug and logger component to work with idf 5.0 esphome#5036 by @HeMan
- Mopeka std fixes esphome#5041 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Adjust signature for on_disconnect esphome#5009 by @bdraco
- Log component long time message at warning level esphome#5048 by @jesserockz
- Log start of i2c setup esphome#5049 by @jesserockz
- Initial debug component support for rp2040 esphome#5056 by @HeMan
- Fix when idf component has broken symlinks esphome#5058 by @jesserockz
- Some tests wasn’t running (locally) esphome#5050 by @HeMan
- [ILI9xxx] Add ili9488_a (alternative gamma configuration for ILI9488) esphome#5027 by @lnicolas83
- [ili9xxx] Allow config of spi data rate. esphome#4701 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Make scheduler debuging work with idf ≥ 5 esphome#5052 by @HeMan
- Adds 1.54” e-ink display (gdew0154m09) support to waveshare_epaper component esphome#4939 by @tobiasoort
- display: split
DisplayBufferand
Displayesphome#5001 by @ayufan
- Fixed ili9xxx_display update() method esphome#5013 by @nielsnl68
- [Ethernet] ksz8081rna support esphome#4739 by @Fabian-Schmidt
- Improve BME680 BSEC sensor device classes esphome#4859 by @trvrnrth
- Update RP2040 Aruino framwork and platform to latest esphome#5025 by @HeMan
- Allow pillow versions over 10 esphome#5071 by @HeMan
- display: Rename
display.DisplayBufferRefto
display.DisplayRefused by lambda esphome#5002 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- Add Zio Ultrasonic Distance Sensor Component esphome#5059 by @kahrendt (new-integration)
- Add Alpha3 pump component esphome#3787 by @jan-hofmeier (new-integration)
- RTC implementation of pcf8563 esphome#4998 by @KoenBreeman (new-integration)
- web server esp idf support esphome#3500 by @dentra (new-integration)
- Add TT21100 touchscreen component esphome#4793 by @kroimon (new-integration)
- tuya_light: fix float->int conversion while setting color temperature esphome#5067 by @kswt
- Fix typo in mpu6050.cpp esphome#5086 by @stefanklug
- airthings_wave: Battery level reporting esphome#4979 by @kpfleming
- Add support for Grove tb6612 fng esphome#4797 by @max246 (new-integration)
- Add MCP2515 12MHz xtal support esphome#5089 by @clydebarrow
- Correct message for standard transmission. esphome#5088 by @clydebarrow
- Restrict pillow to versions before 10.0.0 esphome#5090 by @jesserockz
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230711.0 esphome#5085 by @jesserockz
- added uart final validate data bits esphome#5079 by @dudanov
- Add support for ATM90E26 esphome#4366 by @danieltwagner (new-integration)
- Grove amend name esphome#5093 by @max246
- Fixing colon for tm1637 display if inverted set true esphome#5072 by @paveldn
- Fix use of
optional<T>esphome#5091 by @dudanov
- New ‘Duty Time’ sensor component esphome#5069 by @dudanov (new-integration)
- Fix PIDController::in_deadband() to give correct result when error is zero esphome#5078 by @lewissbaker
- Edit error message for pillow install to add version restrictions esphome#5094 by @jesserockz
- Dont do mqtt ip lookup if
use_addresshas ip address esphome#5096 by @jesserockz
- ESP32 enable ADC2 when wifi is disabled esphome#4381 by @pciavald
- [Sprinkler] Resume fixes esphome#5100 by @hostcc
- Remove template switch restore_state esphome#5106 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add timeout filter esphome#5104 by @clydebarrow
- P1 values for capacity tariff in Belgium esphome#5081 by @bwynants
- airthings_wave: Silence compiler warnings esphome#5098 by @kpfleming
- Sigma delta fix esphome#4911 by @PlainTechEnthusiast
- [LD2410] Remove baud_rate check esphome#5112 by @voed
- Fix silence detection flag on voice assistant esphome#5120 by @jesserockz