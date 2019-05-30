Text Component

ESPHome has support for components to create a text entity. A text entity is like a text_sensor that can read a value from a device, but is useful when that value can be set by the user/frontend.

NOTE Home Assistant Core 2023.11 or higher is required for ESPHome text entities to work.

Base Text Configuration Section titled “Base Text Configuration”

All texts in ESPHome have a name and an optional icon.

# Example text configuration name : Livingroom Text # Optional variables: icon : " mdi:cursor-text "

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Required, string): The name for the text.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the text to use that name, you can set name: None .

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the text in the frontend.

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, then this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

mode ( Required , string): Defines how the text should be displayed in the frontend. One of text or password .

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

Automations:

on_value (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when a new value is published. See on_value .

MQTT Options:

All other options from MQTT Component.

You can access the most recent state of the text in lambdas using id(text_id).state .

This automation will be triggered when a new value is published. In Lambdas you can get the value from the trigger with x .

text : - platform : template # ... on_value : then : - logger.log : format : " %s " args : [ " x.c_str() " ]

Configuration variables: See Automation.

This is an Action for setting a text state.

- text.set : id : my_text value : " Hello World "

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The ID of the text to set.

( , ID): The ID of the text to set. value (Required, string, templatable): The value to set the text to.

From lambdas, you can call certain methods on all texts to do some advanced stuff (see the full API Reference for more info).

.make_call() : Make a call for updating the text value.

// Within lambda, push a value of 42 auto call = id (my_text). make_call (); call . set_value ( " Hello World " ); call . perform ();

.state : Retrieve the current value of the text.