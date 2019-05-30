EE895 CO₂, Temperature and Pressure Sensor

The ee895 sensor platform allows you to use your EE895 CO₂ (datasheet, E+E EE895) sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. We recommend the use of pull up resistors.

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : ee895 co2 : name : " CO2 " temperature : name : " Temperature " pressure : name : " Pressure "