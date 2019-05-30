 Skip to content
ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

EE895 CO₂, Temperature and Pressure Sensor

The ee895 sensor platform allows you to use your EE895 CO₂ (datasheet, E+E EE895) sensor with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. We recommend the use of pull up resistors.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: ee895
    co2:
      name: "CO2"
    temperature:
      name: "Temperature"
    pressure:
      name: "Pressure"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor.

  • co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor.

  • pressure (Optional): The information for the Pressure sensor.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x5F.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 60s.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”