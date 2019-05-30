EE895 CO₂, Temperature and Pressure Sensor
The
ee895 sensor platform allows you to use your EE895 CO₂
(datasheet,
E+E EE895) sensor with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work. We recommend the use of pull up resistors.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
pressure (Optional): The information for the Pressure sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x5F.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.