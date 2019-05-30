Provisioning
The
provisioning component sets up a provisioning window for devices that
ship without their credentials configured — for example, a boxed product whose API
encryption key is set by Home Assistant the first time it connects. This helps
meet the secure-communication requirements of standards such as EN18031.
The device opens the provisioning window when it boots and closes it once the
device is provisioned. A device is considered provisioned once it has connected to
a network (over WiFi, Ethernet, or
another interface) and, when the API is set up with encryption,
its key has been set. If
timeout elapses while the device is still unprovisioned,
the window closes anyway and the device stops accepting provisioning:
- New API clients are turned away with a “provisioning closed” reason.
- BLE Improv (
esp32_improv) stops accepting WiFi credentials. Serial Improv (
improv_serial) is left enabled, since it requires a physical connection to the device.
- The
on_timeoutautomation runs.
While the device is unprovisioned, the API and
WiFi
reboot_timeouts are paused so it does not reboot itself
while waiting to be set up. Power-cycling (or pressing a physical reset button)
reopens the window.
At least one provisioning-capable component must be present. A configured network
interface such as WiFi or Ethernet
satisfies this, as does the API with
encryption: and no
key:.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- timeout (Required, Time): How long after boot the provisioning window stays open before closing if the device is still unprovisioned.
- on_timeout (Optional, Automation): An automation to perform when the provisioning window closes.