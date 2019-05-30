The Growatt Inverter sensor platform allows you to use growatt inverter data reading on modbus with ESPHome.

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The communication with this component is done over a UART bus using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: and modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration sensor : - platform : growatt_solar protocol_version : RTU inverter_status : name : " Growatt Status Code " phase_a : voltage : name : " Growatt Voltage Phase A " current : name : " Growatt Current Phase A " active_power : name : " Growatt Power Phase A " phase_b : voltage : name : " Growatt Voltage Phase B " current : name : " Growatt Current Phase B " active_power : name : " Growatt Power Phase B " phase_c : voltage : name : " Growatt Voltage Phase C " current : name : " Growatt Current Phase C " active_power : name : " Growatt Power Phase C " pv1 : voltage : name : " Growatt PV1 Voltage " current : name : " Growatt PV1 Current " active_power : name : " Growatt PV1 Active Power " pv2 : voltage : name : " Growatt PV2 Voltage " current : name : " Growatt PV2 Current " active_power : name : " Growatt PV2 Active Power " active_power : name : " Growatt Grid Active Power " pv_active_power : name : " Growatt PV Active Power " frequency : name : " Growatt Frequency " energy_production_day : name : " Growatt Today's Generation " total_energy_production : name : " Growatt Total Energy Production " inverter_module_temp : name : " Growatt Inverter Module Temp "