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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Growatt Solar

The Growatt Inverter sensor platform allows you to use growatt inverter data reading on modbus with ESPHome.

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The communication with this component is done over a UART bus using Modbus. You must therefore have a uart: and modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.

# Example configuration
sensor:
  - platform: growatt_solar
    protocol_version: RTU


    inverter_status:
      name: "Growatt Status Code"


    phase_a:
      voltage:
          name: "Growatt Voltage Phase A"
      current:
          name: "Growatt Current Phase A"
      active_power:
          name: "Growatt Power Phase A"
    phase_b:
      voltage:
          name: "Growatt Voltage Phase B"
      current:
          name: "Growatt Current Phase B"
      active_power:
          name: "Growatt Power Phase B"
    phase_c:
      voltage:
          name: "Growatt Voltage Phase C"
      current:
          name: "Growatt Current Phase C"
      active_power:
          name: "Growatt Power Phase C"


    pv1:
      voltage:
          name: "Growatt PV1 Voltage"
      current:
          name: "Growatt PV1 Current"
      active_power:
          name: "Growatt PV1 Active Power"


    pv2:
      voltage:
          name: "Growatt PV2 Voltage"
      current:
          name: "Growatt PV2 Current"
      active_power:
          name: "Growatt PV2 Active Power"


    active_power:
      name: "Growatt Grid Active Power"


    pv_active_power:
      name: "Growatt PV Active Power"


    frequency:
      name: "Growatt Frequency"


    energy_production_day:
      name: "Growatt Today's Generation"


    total_energy_production:
      name: "Growatt Total Energy Production"


    inverter_module_temp:
      name: "Growatt Inverter Module Temp"

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • inverter_status (Optional): Status code of the inverter (0: waiting, 1: normal, 3:fault)

  • protocol_version (Optional): Version of the protocol used by your inverter. Old inverters use RTU (default). Newer ones use RTU2 (e.g. MIC, MIN, MAX series)

  • phase_a (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase A/1.

    • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

    • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

    • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • phase_b (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase B/2 on applicable inverters.

    • All options from phase_a

  • phase_c (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase C/3 on applicable inverters.

    • All options from phase_a

  • pv1 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 1.

    • current (Optional): Use the current value of the sensor in amperes. All options from Sensor.

    • voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in volts. All options from Sensor.

    • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the sensor in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • pv2 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 2.

    • All options from pv1

  • active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value for the Grid in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • pv_active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of PVs in total in watts. All options from Sensor.

  • frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.

  • energy_production_day (Optional): Use the export active energy value for same day of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • total_energy_production (Optional): Use the total exported energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.

  • inverter_module_temp (Optional): Use the inverter module temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to 10s.

  • address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to 1.

See Also

Section titled “See Also”