Growatt Solar
The
Growatt Inverter sensor platform allows you to use growatt inverter data reading on modbus with ESPHome.
The communication with this component is done over a UART bus using Modbus.
You must therefore have a
uart: and
modbus: entry in your configuration with both the TX and RX pins set
to some pins on your board and the baud rate set to 9600.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
inverter_status (Optional): Status code of the inverter (0: waiting, 1: normal, 3:fault)
-
protocol_version (Optional): Version of the protocol used by your inverter. Old inverters use RTU (default). Newer ones use RTU2 (e.g. MIC, MIN, MAX series)
-
phase_a (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase A/1.
-
phase_b (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase B/2 on applicable inverters.
- All options from phase_a
-
phase_c (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Phase C/3 on applicable inverters.
- All options from phase_a
-
pv1 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 1.
-
pv2 (Optional): The group of exposed sensors for Photo Voltaic 2.
- All options from pv1
-
active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value for the Grid in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
pv_active_power (Optional): Use the (active) power value of PVs in total in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
frequency (Optional): Use the frequency value of the sensor in hertz. All options from Sensor.
-
energy_production_day (Optional): Use the export active energy value for same day of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
-
total_energy_production (Optional): Use the total exported energy value of the sensor in kilo watt hours. All options from Sensor.
-
inverter_module_temp (Optional): Use the inverter module temperature value of the sensor in degree celsius. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
10s.
-
address (Optional, int): The address of the sensor if multiple sensors are attached to the same UART bus. You will need to set the address of each device manually. Defaults to
1.