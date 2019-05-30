I²S Audio Microphone

The i2s_audio microphone platform allows you to receive audio via the I2S Audio.

This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.

WARNING Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device. Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.

# Example configuration entry microphone : - platform : i2s_audio id : external_mic adc_type : external i2s_din_pin : GPIOXX - platform : i2s_audio id : adc_mic adc_type : internal adc_pin : GPIOXX

adc_type ( Required , enum): external : Use an external ADC connected to the I²S bus. internal : Use the internal ADC of the ESP32. Only supported on ESP32, no variant support.

channel (Optional, enum): The channel of the microphone. One of left , right , or stereo . If stereo , the output data will be twice as big, with each right sample followed by a left sample. Defaults to right .

sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to 16000 .

bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of audio samples representing real data received from the microphone. One of 8bit , 16bit , 24bit , or 32bit . Defaults to 32bit .

bits_per_channel (Optional, enum): The bit depth of audio samples actually read from the microphone. One of 8bit , 16bit , 24bit , or 32bit . Defaults to 32bit . Setting is ignored if the legacy driver is not used.

mclk_multiple (Optional, enum): The multiple of the MCLK frequency to the sample rate. Must be divisible by 3 if using 24 bits per sample. One of 128 , 256 , 384 , 512 . Defaults to 256 .

use_apll (Optional, boolean): I2S using APLL as main I2S clock, enable it to get accurate clock. Defaults to false .

i2s_mode (Optional, enum): The I²S mode to use. One of primary (clock driven by the host) or secondary (clock driven by the attached device). Defaults to primary .

i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this microphone.

correct_dc_offset (Optional, boolean): Corrects a DC offset for microphones where the audio signal’s average amplitude is not 0. Defaults to false .

All other options from Microphone

i2s_din_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S DIN/SDIN (Data In) signal, also referred to as SD/SDATA (Serial Data) or ADCDAT (Analog to Digital Converter Data).

( , Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S (Data In) signal, also referred to as (Serial Data) or (Analog to Digital Converter Data). pdm (Optional, boolean): Set this to true if your external ADC uses PDM (Pulse Density Modulation) instead of I²S. Defaults to false .

NOTE PDM microphones are only supported on ESP32 and ESP32-S3.

NOTE Internal ADC microphones are only supported by the legacy I²S driver on a regular ESP32, not the variants.

adc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the ADC input.

M5Stack Atom Echo Section titled “M5Stack Atom Echo”

microphone : - platform : i2s_audio adc_type : external i2s_din_pin : GPIOXX pdm : true

RaspiAudio Muse Luxe Section titled “RaspiAudio Muse Luxe”

microphone : - platform : i2s_audio i2s_din_pin : GPIOXX adc_type : external pdm : false