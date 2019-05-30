I²S Audio Microphone
The
i2s_audio microphone platform allows you to receive audio via the I2S Audio.
This platform only works on ESP32 based chips.
WARNING
Audio and voice components consume a significant amount of resources (RAM, CPU) on the device.
Crashes are likely to occur if you include too many additional components in your device’s configuration. In particular, Bluetooth/BLE components are known to cause issues when used in combination with Voice Assistant and/or other audio components.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
adc_type (Required, enum):
external: Use an external ADC connected to the I²S bus.
internal: Use the internal ADC of the ESP32. Only supported on ESP32, no variant support.
-
-
channel (Optional, enum): The channel of the microphone. One of
left,
right, or
stereo. If
stereo, the output data will be twice as big, with each right sample followed by a left sample. Defaults to
right.
-
sample_rate (Optional, positive integer): I2S sample rate. Defaults to
16000.
-
bits_per_sample (Optional, enum): The bit depth of audio samples representing real data received from the microphone. One of
8bit,
16bit,
24bit, or
32bit. Defaults to
32bit.
-
bits_per_channel (Optional, enum): The bit depth of audio samples actually read from the microphone. One of
8bit,
16bit,
24bit, or
32bit. Defaults to
32bit. Setting is ignored if the legacy driver is not used.
-
mclk_multiple (Optional, enum): The multiple of the MCLK frequency to the sample rate. Must be divisible by 3 if using 24 bits per sample. One of
128,
256,
384,
512. Defaults to
256.
-
use_apll (Optional, boolean): I2S using APLL as main I2S clock, enable it to get accurate clock. Defaults to
false.
-
i2s_mode (Optional, enum): The I²S mode to use. One of
primary(clock driven by the host) or
secondary(clock driven by the attached device). Defaults to
primary.
-
i2s_audio_id (Optional, ID): The ID of the I²S Audio you wish to use for this microphone.
-
correct_dc_offset (Optional, boolean): Corrects a DC offset for microphones where the audio signal’s average amplitude is not 0. Defaults to
false.
-
All other options from Microphone
External ADCSection titled “External ADC”
- i2s_din_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the I²S
DIN/SDIN(Data In) signal, also referred to as
SD/SDATA(Serial Data) or
ADCDAT(Analog to Digital Converter Data).
- pdm (Optional, boolean): Set this to
trueif your external ADC uses PDM (Pulse Density Modulation) instead of I²S. Defaults to
false.
NOTE
PDM microphones are only supported on ESP32 and ESP32-S3.
Internal ADCSection titled “Internal ADC”
NOTE
Internal ADC microphones are only supported by the legacy I²S driver on a regular ESP32, not the variants.
- adc_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The GPIO pin to use for the ADC input.