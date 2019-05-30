All-in-one e-paper display Inkplate 5 , Inkplate 6 , Inkplate 10 and Inkplate 6 Plus .

The Inkplate 5, 6, 10 and 6 Plus are powerful, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 based six-inch e-paper displays - recycled from a Kindle e-reader. Its main feature is simplicity.

Learn more at Inkplate’s documentation website

Inkplate 6

# Example minimal configuration entry mcp23017 : - id : mcp23017_hub address : 0x20 display : - platform : inkplate id : inkplate_display greyscale : false partial_updating : false update_interval : 60s model : inkplate_6 ckv_pin : 32 sph_pin : 33 gmod_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 1 gpio0_enable_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 8 oe_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 0 spv_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 2 powerup_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 4 wakeup_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 3 vcom_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 5

WARNING When using the Inkplate epaper module, the GPIO pin numbers above cannot be changed as they are hardwired within the module/PCB.

WARNING Inkplate module cannot perform partial update if 3 bit mode is on. It just ignores the function call in that case.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

model (Optional, enum): Specify the model. Defaults to inkplate_6 . inkplate_6 inkplate_10 inkplate_6_plus inkplate_6_v2 inkplate_5 inkplate_5_v2

greyscale (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen display 3 bit colors. Defaults to false

partial_updating (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen update partially, which is faster, but leaves burnin. Defaults to false

custom_waveform (Optional, int): Sets a custom predefined waveform for the display. Accepts values from 1 to 4. Useful if the greyscale of the image seems washed. Inkplate10 ONLY . Defaults to 0

full_update_every (Optional, int): When partial updating is enabled, forces a full screen update after chosen number of updates. Defaults to 10

transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation. flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the Y axis. Defaults to false flip_x (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the X axis. Defaults to false

lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s .

pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

ckv_pin ( Required , Pin): The CKV pin for the Inkplate display.

gmod_pin ( Required , Pin): The GMOD pin for the Inkplate display.

gpio0_enable_pin ( Required , Pin): The GPIO0 Enable pin for the Inkplate display.

oe_pin ( Required , Pin): The OE pin for the Inkplate display.

powerup_pin ( Required , Pin): The Powerup pin for the Inkplate display.

sph_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPH pin for the Inkplate display.

spv_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPV pin for the Inkplate display.

vcom_pin ( Required , Pin): The VCOM pin for the Inkplate display.

cl_pin (Optional, Pin): The CL pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO0.

le_pin (Optional, Pin): The LE pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO2.

display_data_0_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 0 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO4.

display_data_1_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 1 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO5.

display_data_2_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 2 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO18.

display_data_3_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 3 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO19.

display_data_4_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 4 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO23.

display_data_5_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 5 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO25.

display_data_6_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 6 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO26.

display_data_7_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 7 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO27.

Complete Inkplate 6 example Section titled “Complete Inkplate 6 example”

The following is a complete example YAML configuration that does a few things beyond the usual Wi-Fi, API, and OTA configuration.

# Example configuration entry esphome : name : inkplate esp32 : board : esp-wrover-kit cpu_frequency : 240MHz logger : wifi : ssid : !secret wifi_ssid password : !secret wifi_password ap : {} captive_portal : ota : platform : esphome api : switch : - platform : restart name : " Inkplate Reboot " id : reboot - platform : gpio id : battery_read_mosfet pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 9 inverted : true - platform : template name : " Inkplate Greyscale mode " lambda : return id(inkplate_display).get_greyscale(); turn_on_action : - lambda : id(inkplate_display).set_greyscale(true); turn_off_action : - lambda : id(inkplate_display).set_greyscale(false); - platform : template name : " Inkplate Partial Updating " lambda : return id(inkplate_display).get_partial_updating(); turn_on_action : - lambda : id(inkplate_display).set_partial_updating(true); turn_off_action : - lambda : id(inkplate_display).set_partial_updating(false); sensor : - platform : adc id : battery_voltage update_interval : never attenuation : 12db pin : 35 - platform : template name : " Inkplate Battery Voltage " lambda : |- id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_on(); delay(1); float adc = id(battery_voltage).sample(); id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_off(); return adc; filters : - multiply : 2 i2c : mcp23017 : - id : mcp23017_hub address : 0x20 binary_sensor : - platform : status name : " Inkplate Status " id : system_status - platform : gpio name : " Inkplate Touch Pad 1 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 10 - platform : gpio name : " Inkplate Touch Pad 2 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 11 - platform : gpio name : " Inkplate Touch Pad 3 " pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 12 time : - platform : sntp id : esptime font : - file : " Helvetica.ttf " id : helvetica_96 size : 96 - file : " Helvetica.ttf " id : helvetica_48 size : 48 psram : display : - platform : inkplate id : inkplate_display greyscale : false partial_updating : false update_interval : 60s ckv_pin : 32 sph_pin : 33 gmod_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 1 gpio0_enable_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 8 oe_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 0 spv_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 2 powerup_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 4 wakeup_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 3 vcom_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 5 lambda : |- it.fill(COLOR_ON); it.print(100, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_LEFT, "ESPHome"); it.strftime(400, 300, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::CENTER, "%Y-%m-%d", id(esptime).now()); it.strftime(400, 400, id(helvetica_96), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::CENTER, "%H:%M", id(esptime).now()); if (id(system_status).state) { it.print(700, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Online"); } else { it.print(700, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Offline"); }

Inkplate 6 Plus Touchscreen Section titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Touchscreen”

The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in touchscreen supported by ESPHome. Note you need to enable pin 12 on the mcp23017 to enable the touchscreen Below is a config example with touchscreen power switch:

switch : - platform : gpio name : ' Inkplate Touchscreen Enabled ' restore_mode : ALWAYS_ON pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 12 inverted : true touchscreen : - platform : ektf2232 interrupt_pin : GPIO36 rts_pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 10 on_touch : - logger.log : format : " touch x=%d, y=%d " args : [ ' touch.x ' , ' touch.y ' ]

Inkplate 6 Plus Backlight Section titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Backlight”

The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in backlight supported by ESPHome. Below is a config example:

power_supply : - id : backlight_power keep_on_time : 0.2s enable_time : 0s pin : mcp23xxx : mcp23017_hub number : 11 output : - platform : mcp47a1 id : backlight_brightness_output power_supply : backlight_power light : - platform : monochromatic output : backlight_brightness_output id : backlight default_transition_length : 0.2s name : ' ${friendly_name} Backlight '

Inkplate 6 v2 Section titled “Inkplate 6 v2”

The Inkplate 6 v2 has a slightly different configuration. The main difference is that it is using pca6416a instead of the mcp23017. Below is a config example:

# Example minimal configuration entry pca6416a : - id : pca6416a_hub address : 0x20 display : - platform : inkplate id : inkplate_display greyscale : true partial_updating : false update_interval : never model : inkplate_6_v2 ckv_pin : 32 sph_pin : 33 gmod_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 1 gpio0_enable_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 8 oe_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 0 spv_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 2 powerup_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 4 wakeup_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 3 vcom_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 5

The Inkplate 5 has nearly the same configuration as inkplate 6 v2. Below is a config example:

# Example minimal configuration entry pca6416a : - id : pca6416a_hub address : 0x20 display : - platform : inkplate id : inkplate_display greyscale : true partial_updating : false update_interval : never model : inkplate_5 # or inkplate_5_v2 ckv_pin : 32 sph_pin : 33 gmod_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 1 gpio0_enable_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 8 oe_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 0 spv_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 2 powerup_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 4 wakeup_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 3 vcom_pin : pca6416a : pca6416a_hub number : 5

The Inkplate 10 has a configuration similar to 5 and 6, except it has 2 expanders and the battery read MOSFET is not inverted. Also, some versions have an embedded RTC to aid in clock sync. Below is a config example: