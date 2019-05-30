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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Inkplate 5, 6, 10 and 6 Plus

All-in-one e-paper display Inkplate 5, Inkplate 6, Inkplate 10 and Inkplate 6 Plus.

The Inkplate 5, 6, 10 and 6 Plus are powerful, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 based six-inch e-paper displays - recycled from a Kindle e-reader. Its main feature is simplicity.

Learn more at Inkplate’s documentation website

Inkplate 6 
# Example minimal configuration entry


mcp23017:
  - id: mcp23017_hub
    address: 0x20


display:
- platform: inkplate
  id: inkplate_display
  greyscale: false
  partial_updating: false
  update_interval: 60s
  model: inkplate_6


  ckv_pin: 32
  sph_pin: 33
  gmod_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 1
  gpio0_enable_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 8
  oe_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 0
  spv_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 2
  powerup_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 4
  wakeup_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 3
  vcom_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 5

WARNING

When using the Inkplate epaper module, the GPIO pin numbers above cannot be changed as they are hardwired within the module/PCB.

WARNING

Inkplate module cannot perform partial update if 3 bit mode is on. It just ignores the function call in that case.

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

  • model (Optional, enum): Specify the model. Defaults to inkplate_6.

    • inkplate_6
    • inkplate_10
    • inkplate_6_plus
    • inkplate_6_v2
    • inkplate_5
    • inkplate_5_v2

  • greyscale (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen display 3 bit colors. Defaults to false

  • partial_updating (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen update partially, which is faster, but leaves burnin. Defaults to false

  • custom_waveform (Optional, int): Sets a custom predefined waveform for the display. Accepts values from 1 to 4. Useful if the greyscale of the image seems washed. Inkplate10 ONLY. Defaults to 0

  • full_update_every (Optional, int): When partial updating is enabled, forces a full screen update after chosen number of updates. Defaults to 10

  • transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation.

    • flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the Y axis. Defaults to false
    • flip_x (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the X axis. Defaults to false

  • lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to 5s.

  • pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.

  • ckv_pin (Required, Pin): The CKV pin for the Inkplate display.

  • gmod_pin (Required, Pin): The GMOD pin for the Inkplate display.

  • gpio0_enable_pin (Required, Pin): The GPIO0 Enable pin for the Inkplate display.

  • oe_pin (Required, Pin): The OE pin for the Inkplate display.

  • powerup_pin (Required, Pin): The Powerup pin for the Inkplate display.

  • sph_pin (Required, Pin): The SPH pin for the Inkplate display.

  • spv_pin (Required, Pin): The SPV pin for the Inkplate display.

  • vcom_pin (Required, Pin): The VCOM pin for the Inkplate display.

  • cl_pin (Optional, Pin): The CL pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO0.

  • le_pin (Optional, Pin): The LE pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO2.

  • display_data_0_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 0 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO4.

  • display_data_1_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 1 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO5.

  • display_data_2_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 2 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO18.

  • display_data_3_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 3 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO19.

  • display_data_4_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 4 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO23.

  • display_data_5_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 5 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO25.

  • display_data_6_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 6 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO26.

  • display_data_7_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 7 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO27.

Complete Inkplate 6 example

Section titled “Complete Inkplate 6 example”

The following is a complete example YAML configuration that does a few things beyond the usual Wi-Fi, API, and OTA configuration.

# Example configuration entry
esphome:
  name: inkplate


esp32:
  board: esp-wrover-kit
  cpu_frequency: 240MHz


logger:


wifi:
  ssid: !secret wifi_ssid
  password: !secret wifi_password
  ap: {}


captive_portal:


ota:
  platform: esphome


api:


switch:
  - platform: restart
    name: "Inkplate Reboot"
    id: reboot


  - platform: gpio
    id: battery_read_mosfet
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 9
      inverted: true


  - platform: template
    name: "Inkplate Greyscale mode"
    lambda: return id(inkplate_display).get_greyscale();
    turn_on_action:
      - lambda: id(inkplate_display).set_greyscale(true);
    turn_off_action:
      - lambda: id(inkplate_display).set_greyscale(false);


  - platform: template
    name: "Inkplate Partial Updating"
    lambda: return id(inkplate_display).get_partial_updating();
    turn_on_action:
      - lambda: id(inkplate_display).set_partial_updating(true);
    turn_off_action:
      - lambda: id(inkplate_display).set_partial_updating(false);


sensor:
  - platform: adc
    id: battery_voltage
    update_interval: never
    attenuation: 12db
    pin: 35
  - platform: template
    name: "Inkplate Battery Voltage"
    lambda: |-
      id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_on();
      delay(1);
      float adc = id(battery_voltage).sample();
      id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_off();
      return adc;
    filters:
      - multiply: 2


i2c:


mcp23017:
  - id: mcp23017_hub
    address: 0x20


binary_sensor:
  - platform: status
    name: "Inkplate Status"
    id: system_status


  - platform: gpio
    name: "Inkplate Touch Pad 1"
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 10
  - platform: gpio
    name: "Inkplate Touch Pad 2"
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 11
  - platform: gpio
    name: "Inkplate Touch Pad 3"
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 12


time:
  - platform: sntp
    id: esptime


font:
  - file: "Helvetica.ttf"
    id: helvetica_96
    size: 96
  - file: "Helvetica.ttf"
    id: helvetica_48
    size: 48


psram:


display:
- platform: inkplate
  id: inkplate_display
  greyscale: false
  partial_updating: false
  update_interval: 60s


  ckv_pin: 32
  sph_pin: 33
  gmod_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 1
  gpio0_enable_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 8
  oe_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 0
  spv_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 2
  powerup_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 4
  wakeup_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 3
  vcom_pin:
    mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
    number: 5


  lambda: |-
    it.fill(COLOR_ON);


    it.print(100, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_LEFT, "ESPHome");


    it.strftime(400, 300, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::CENTER, "%Y-%m-%d", id(esptime).now());
    it.strftime(400, 400, id(helvetica_96), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::CENTER, "%H:%M", id(esptime).now());


    if (id(system_status).state) {
      it.print(700, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Online");
    } else {
      it.print(700, 100, id(helvetica_48), COLOR_OFF, TextAlign::TOP_RIGHT, "Offline");
    }

Inkplate 6 Plus Touchscreen

Section titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Touchscreen”

The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in touchscreen supported by ESPHome. Note you need to enable pin 12 on the mcp23017 to enable the touchscreen Below is a config example with touchscreen power switch:

switch:
  - platform: gpio
    name: 'Inkplate Touchscreen Enabled'
    restore_mode: ALWAYS_ON
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 12
      inverted: true


touchscreen:
  - platform: ektf2232
    interrupt_pin: GPIO36
    rts_pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 10
    on_touch:
      - logger.log:
          format: "touch x=%d, y=%d"
          args: ['touch.x', 'touch.y']

Inkplate 6 Plus Backlight

Section titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Backlight”

The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in backlight supported by ESPHome. Below is a config example:

power_supply:
  - id: backlight_power
    keep_on_time: 0.2s
    enable_time: 0s
    pin:
      mcp23xxx: mcp23017_hub
      number: 11


output:
  - platform: mcp47a1
    id: backlight_brightness_output
    power_supply: backlight_power


light:
  - platform: monochromatic
    output: backlight_brightness_output
    id: backlight
    default_transition_length: 0.2s
    name: '${friendly_name} Backlight'

Inkplate 6 v2

Section titled “Inkplate 6 v2”

The Inkplate 6 v2 has a slightly different configuration. The main difference is that it is using pca6416a instead of the mcp23017. Below is a config example:

# Example minimal configuration entry
pca6416a:
  - id: pca6416a_hub
    address: 0x20


display:
- platform: inkplate
  id: inkplate_display
  greyscale: true
  partial_updating: false
  update_interval: never
  model: inkplate_6_v2


  ckv_pin: 32
  sph_pin: 33
  gmod_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 1
  gpio0_enable_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 8
  oe_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 0
  spv_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 2
  powerup_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 4
  wakeup_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 3
  vcom_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 5

Inkplate 5

Section titled “Inkplate 5”

The Inkplate 5 has nearly the same configuration as inkplate 6 v2. Below is a config example:

# Example minimal configuration entry
pca6416a:
  - id: pca6416a_hub
    address: 0x20


display:
- platform: inkplate
  id: inkplate_display
  greyscale: true
  partial_updating: false
  update_interval: never
  model: inkplate_5 # or inkplate_5_v2


  ckv_pin: 32
  sph_pin: 33
  gmod_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 1
  gpio0_enable_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 8
  oe_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 0
  spv_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 2
  powerup_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 4
  wakeup_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 3
  vcom_pin:
    pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
    number: 5

Inkplate 10

Section titled “Inkplate 10”

The Inkplate 10 has a configuration similar to 5 and 6, except it has 2 expanders and the battery read MOSFET is not inverted. Also, some versions have an embedded RTC to aid in clock sync. Below is a config example:

time:
  - platform: pcf85063
    id: esptime
    # repeated synchronization is not necessary unless the external RTC
    # is much more accurate than the internal clock
    update_interval: never
  - platform: homeassistant
    # instead try to synchronize via network repeatedly ...
    on_time_sync:
      then:
        # ... and update the RTC when the synchronization was successful
        pcf85063.write_time:


pca6416a:
  - id: pca6416a_hub
    address: 0x20
    # Primary expander for display control and additional I/O
  - id: pca6416a_hub2
    address: 0x21
    # Secondary expander for additional I/O


switch:
  - platform: gpio
    id: battery_read_mosfet
    pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 9


sensor:
  - platform: adc
    id: battery_voltage
    update_interval: never
    attenuation: 12db
    pin: 35
  - platform: template
    name: "Inkplate Battery Voltage"
    unit_of_measurement: "V"
    accuracy_decimals: 3
    lambda: |-
      // Enable MOSFET to connect battery voltage divider
      id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_on();
      // Wait for voltage to stabilize
      delay(5);
      // Sample ADC value
      float adc = id(battery_voltage).sample();
      // Disable MOSFET to save power
      id(battery_read_mosfet).turn_off();
      return adc;
    filters:
      - multiply: 2 # Compensate for voltage divider (1:2 ratio)


display:
  - platform: inkplate
    id: inkplate_display
    greyscale: true
    partial_updating: false
    update_interval: never
    model: inkplate_10


    ckv_pin: 32
    sph_pin: 33
    gmod_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 1
    gpio0_enable_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 8
    oe_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 0
    spv_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 2
    powerup_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 4
    wakeup_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 3
    vcom_pin:
      pca6416a: pca6416a_hub
      number: 5

See Also

Section titled “See Also”