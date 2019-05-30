Inkplate 5, 6, 10 and 6 Plus
All-in-one e-paper display
Inkplate 5,
Inkplate 6,
Inkplate 10 and
Inkplate 6 Plus.
The Inkplate 5, 6, 10 and 6 Plus are powerful, Wi-Fi enabled ESP32 based six-inch e-paper displays - recycled from a Kindle e-reader. Its main feature is simplicity.
Learn more at Inkplate’s documentation website
WARNING
When using the Inkplate epaper module, the GPIO pin numbers above cannot be changed as they are hardwired within the module/PCB.
WARNING
Inkplate module cannot perform partial update if 3 bit mode is on. It just ignores the function call in that case.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
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id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
-
model (Optional, enum): Specify the model. Defaults to
inkplate_6.
inkplate_6
inkplate_10
inkplate_6_plus
inkplate_6_v2
inkplate_5
inkplate_5_v2
-
-
greyscale (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen display 3 bit colors. Defaults to
false
-
partial_updating (Optional, boolean): Makes the screen update partially, which is faster, but leaves burnin. Defaults to
false
-
custom_waveform (Optional, int): Sets a custom predefined waveform for the display. Accepts values from 1 to 4. Useful if the greyscale of the image seems washed. Inkplate10 ONLY. Defaults to
0
-
full_update_every (Optional, int): When partial updating is enabled, forces a full screen update after chosen number of updates. Defaults to
10
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transform (Optional): Transform the display presentation.
- flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the Y axis. Defaults to
false
- flip_x (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the X axis. Defaults to
false
- flip_y (Optional, boolean): Flip the screen on the Y axis. Defaults to
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the display. See Display Rendering Engine for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
5s.
-
pages (Optional, list): Show pages instead of a single lambda. See Display Pages.
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ckv_pin (Required, Pin): The CKV pin for the Inkplate display.
-
gmod_pin (Required, Pin): The GMOD pin for the Inkplate display.
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gpio0_enable_pin (Required, Pin): The GPIO0 Enable pin for the Inkplate display.
-
oe_pin (Required, Pin): The OE pin for the Inkplate display.
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powerup_pin (Required, Pin): The Powerup pin for the Inkplate display.
-
sph_pin (Required, Pin): The SPH pin for the Inkplate display.
-
spv_pin (Required, Pin): The SPV pin for the Inkplate display.
-
vcom_pin (Required, Pin): The VCOM pin for the Inkplate display.
-
cl_pin (Optional, Pin): The CL pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO0.
-
le_pin (Optional, Pin): The LE pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO2.
-
display_data_0_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 0 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO4.
-
display_data_1_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 1 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO5.
-
display_data_2_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 2 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO18.
-
display_data_3_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 3 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO19.
-
display_data_4_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 4 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO23.
-
display_data_5_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 5 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO25.
-
display_data_6_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 6 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO26.
-
display_data_7_pin (Optional, Pin): The Data 7 pin for the Inkplate display. Defaults to GPIO27.
Complete Inkplate 6 exampleSection titled “Complete Inkplate 6 example”
The following is a complete example YAML configuration that does a few things beyond the usual Wi-Fi, API, and OTA configuration.
Inkplate 6 Plus TouchscreenSection titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Touchscreen”
The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in touchscreen supported by ESPHome. Note you need to enable pin 12 on the mcp23017 to enable the touchscreen Below is a config example with touchscreen power switch:
Inkplate 6 Plus BacklightSection titled “Inkplate 6 Plus Backlight”
The Inkplate 6 Plus has a built in backlight supported by ESPHome. Below is a config example:
Inkplate 6 v2Section titled “Inkplate 6 v2”
The Inkplate 6 v2 has a slightly different configuration. The main difference is that it is using pca6416a instead of the mcp23017. Below is a config example:
Inkplate 5Section titled “Inkplate 5”
The Inkplate 5 has nearly the same configuration as inkplate 6 v2. Below is a config example:
Inkplate 10Section titled “Inkplate 10”
The Inkplate 10 has a configuration similar to 5 and 6, except it has 2 expanders and the battery read MOSFET is not inverted. Also, some versions have an embedded RTC to aid in clock sync. Below is a config example: