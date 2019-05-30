RP2040 BLE Component
The
rp2040_ble component in ESPHome sets up the Bluetooth LE stack on RP2040 and RP2350 devices
using the BTstack library provided by the
arduino-pico framework.
This component requires a board with the Cypress/Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip, which provides both WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The Raspberry Pi Pico W and Pico 2 W are the most common boards with this chip.
NOTE
This component initializes the BLE stack only. Additional components for scanning, connecting, and acting as a server will be added in future releases.
NOTE
This component uses the BTstack Bluetooth stack, which is included in the pico-sdk. Raspberry Pi provides a royalty-free commercial license for BTstack when used on supported hardware (Pico W, Pico 2 W, and RM2). No additional licensing is required.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- enable_on_boot (Optional, boolean): If enabled, the BLE interface will be enabled on boot. Defaults to
true.