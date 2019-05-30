The rp2040_ble component in ESPHome sets up the Bluetooth LE stack on RP2040 and RP2350 devices using the BTstack library provided by the arduino-pico framework.

This component requires a board with the Cypress/Infineon CYW43439 wireless chip, which provides both WiFi and Bluetooth 5.2 support. The Raspberry Pi Pico W and Pico 2 W are the most common boards with this chip.

NOTE This component initializes the BLE stack only. Additional components for scanning, connecting, and acting as a server will be added in future releases.

NOTE This component uses the BTstack Bluetooth stack, which is included in the pico-sdk. Raspberry Pi provides a royalty-free commercial license for BTstack when used on supported hardware (Pico W, Pico 2 W, and RM2). No additional licensing is required.

# Example configuration rp2040_ble :