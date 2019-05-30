BP5758D LED driver
Component/HubSection titled “Component/Hub”
The BP5758D component represents a BP5758D LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK).
To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the
global
bp5758d hub and give it an id, and then define the
individual output channels.
It is used in some smart light bulbs:
- DoHome G25 Globe bulb
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.
-
clock_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.
-
id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this
bp5758dcomponent. Use this if you have multiple BP5758D chains connected at the same time.
NOTE
The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.
OutputSection titled “Output”
The BP5758D output component exposes a BP5758D channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
channel (Required, int): Chose the channel of the BP5758D chain of this output component. Valid values are 1-5.
-
current (Optional, int): Current in mA, valid values are 0-90, default 10.
-
bp5758d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple BP5758D chains you want to use at the same time.
-
All other options from Output.
NOTE
This driver does support enabling of both the color and the white channels at the same time, but it is not encourage. Therefore, the Color Interlock should be set to true when using this driver for safest operation.