The BP5758D component represents a BP5758D LED driver chain in ESPHome. Communication is done with two GPIO pins (DATA and CLK).

To use the channels of this components, you first need to setup the global bp5758d hub and give it an id, and then define the individual output channels. It is used in some smart light bulbs:

DoHome G25 Globe bulb

# Example configuration entry bp5758d : data_pin : GPIOXX clock_pin : GPIOXX

data_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin used for DATA.

clock_pin ( Required , Pin Schema): The pin which CLK is connected to.

id (Optional, ID): The id to use for this bp5758d component. Use this if you have multiple BP5758D chains connected at the same time.

NOTE The LED driver may be able to tolerate more power than the bulb is designed to handle, start with lower values and increase slowly, comparing to a stock bulb to verify what is safe for your model.

The BP5758D output component exposes a BP5758D channel of a global Component/Hub as a float output.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : bp5758d id : output_red channel : 2 # Valid values 1-5 to match OUT1-OUT5 current : 10 # In mA, valid values 0-90, default 10

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

channel ( Required , int): Chose the channel of the BP5758D chain of this output component. Valid values are 1-5.

current (Optional, int): Current in mA, valid values are 0-90, default 10.

bp5758d_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the Component/Hub. Use this if you have multiple BP5758D chains you want to use at the same time.

All other options from Output.