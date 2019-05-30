Ethernet Component

This ESPHome component enables wired Ethernet connections for ESP32 and RP2040 boards.

ESP32 : Supports RMII PHY chips (LAN8720, RTL8201, etc.) and SPI Ethernet chips (W5500, DM9051, ENC28J60).

: Supports RMII PHY chips (LAN8720, RTL8201, etc.) and SPI Ethernet chips (W5500, DM9051, ENC28J60). RP2040/RP2350: Supports SPI/PIO Ethernet chips (W5100, W5500, W6100, W6300, ENC28J60).

This component and the Wi-Fi component may not be used simultaneously, even if both are physically available.

# Example configuration entry for RMII chips ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIOXX mdio_pin : GPIOXX clk : pin : GPIOXX mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0 # Optional manual IP manual_ip : static_ip : 10.0.0.42 gateway : 10.0.0.1 subnet : 255.255.255.0

# Example configuration entry for SPI chips (ESP32) ethernet : type : W5500 clk_pin : GPIOXX mosi_pin : GPIOXX miso_pin : GPIOXX cs_pin : GPIOXX interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX

# Example configuration entry for SPI chips (RP2040 Pico) ethernet : type : W5500 clk_pin : 18 mosi_pin : 19 miso_pin : 16 cs_pin : 17 interrupt_pin : 21 reset_pin : 20

type ( Required , string): The type of LAN chipset/phy. Supported chipsets are: LAN8720 (RMII, ESP32 only) RTL8201 (RMII, ESP32 only) DP83848 (RMII, ESP32 only) IP101 (RMII, ESP32 only) JL1101 (RMII, ESP32 only) KSZ8081 (RMII, ESP32 only) KSZ8081RNA (RMII, ESP32 only) W5100 (SPI, RP2040 only) W5500 (SPI, ESP32 and RP2040) OPENETH (QEMU, ESP32 only) DM9051 (SPI, ESP32 only) ENC28J60 (SPI, 10Mbps, ESP32 and RP2040) W6100 (SPI, RP2040/RP2350 only) W6300 (PIO QSPI, RP2040/RP2350 only) LAN8670 (RMII, ESP32 only)



RMII configuration variables Section titled “RMII configuration variables”

mdc_pin ( Required , Pin): The MDC pin of the board. Usually this is GPIO23 .

mdio_pin ( Required , Pin): The MDIO pin of the board. Usually this is GPIO18 .

clk ( Required , mapping): pin ( Required , Pin): The RMII clock pin. mode ( Required , string): The clock mode of the data lines. See your board’s datasheet for more details. Must be one of the following values: CLK_EXT_IN - External clock CLK_OUT - Internal clock

phy_addr (Optional, int): The PHY addr type of the Ethernet controller. Defaults to 0.

phy_registers (Optional, mapping): Arbitrary PHY register values to set after Ethernet initialization. address ( Required , hex): The register address as a hex number (e.g. 0x10 for address 16) value ( Required , hex): The value of the register to set as a hex number (e.g. 0x1FFA ) page_id (Optional, hex): (RTL8201 only) Register page number to select before writing (e.g. 0x07 for page 7)

power_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin controlling the power/reset status of the Ethernet controller. Leave unspecified for no power pin (default).

SPI configuration variables Section titled “SPI configuration variables”

clk_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPI clock pin.

mosi_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPI MOSI pin.

miso_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPI MISO pin.

cs_pin ( Required , Pin): The SPI chip select pin.

interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin): The interrupt pin. This variable is required for older frameworks. See below.

reset_pin (Optional, Pin): The reset pin.

clock_speed (Optional, float): The SPI clock speed. ESP32 only. Any frequency between 8MHz and 80MHz is allowed, but the nearest integer division of 80MHz is used, i.e. 16MHz ( 80MHz / 5) is used when 15MHz is configured. Default: 26.67MHz .

polling_interval (Optional, Time): If interrupt_pin is not set, set the time interval for periodic polling. Minimum is 1ms; defaults to 10ms. ESP32 only. Older frameworks may not support this variable. See below for details.

interface (Optional, string): Controls which ESP-IDF SPI implementation should be used. Value may be either spi2 or spi3 .

On ESP32, the interrupt_pin and polling_interval options control how the SPI Ethernet chip is polled. On RP2040, the arduino-pico framework handles packet processing automatically.

ESP32 SPI polling mode details:

Support for SPI polling mode (no interrupt pin) is provided by ESP-IDF 5.1.4+.

When building with frameworks that support SPI polling mode, either interrupt_pin or polling_interval can be set. If you set both, ESPHome will throw an error.

If you are using a framework that does not support SPI polling mode, interrupt_pin is required and you cannot set polling_interval .

Advanced common configuration variables Section titled “Advanced common configuration variables”

manual_ip (Optional): Manually configure the static IP of the node. static_ip ( Required , IPv4 address): The static IP of your node. gateway ( Required , IPv4 address): The gateway of the local network. subnet ( Required , IPv4 address): The subnet of the local network. dns1 (Optional, IPv4 address): The main DNS server to use. dns2 (Optional, IPv4 address): The backup DNS server to use.

use_address (Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value. For example, if you have changed your static IP and want to flash OTA to the previously configured IP address.

domain (Optional, string): Set the domain of the node hostname used for uploading. For example, if it’s set to .local , all uploads will be sent to <HOSTNAME>.local . Defaults to .local .

mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): Set the MAC address of the ethernet interface.

on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a connection is established.

on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the connection is dropped.

id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

NOTE If your Ethernet board is not designed with the microcontroller built in, it’s common to attempt to use flying leads, dupont wires, etc. to connect the Ethernet controller. This approach is likely to fail, however, as the Ethernet interface uses a high frequency clock signal that will not travel reliably over these types of connections.

NOTE SPI based chips do not use Spi. This means that SPI pins can’t be shared with other devices.

Olimex ESP32-POE:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO17 mode : CLK_OUT phy_addr : 0 power_pin : GPIO12

NOTE WROVER version of Olimex POE cards change CLK to pin GPIO0.

Olimex ESP32-EVB:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0

Olimex ESP32-GATEWAY and LILYGO TTGO T-Internet-POE ESP32-WROOM LAN8270A:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO17 mode : CLK_OUT phy_addr : 0

LILYGO TTGO T-Internet ESP32-WROVER-E LAN8270:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_OUT phy_addr : 0 power_pin : GPIO04

Wireless Tag WT32-ETH01 and SMLIGHT SLZB-06 PoE Zigbee:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 1 power_pin : GPIO16

M5Stack PoESP32 and ESP32-Ethernet-Kit:

ethernet : type : IP101 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 1 power_pin : GPIO5

DFRobot Edge101 and ESP32-DOWD-V3:

ethernet : type : IP101 mdc_pin : GPIO4 mdio_pin : GPIO13 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN power_pin : GPIO2 phy_addr : 1

AiThinker ESP32-G Gateway:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO17 mode : CLK_OUT phy_addr : 1 power_pin : GPIO5

Silicognition wESP32:

# for board up to rev.5 ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO16 mdio_pin : GPIO17 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0 # for board rev.7 and up ethernet : type : RTL8201 mdc_pin : GPIO16 mdio_pin : GPIO17 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0 phy_registers : - address : 0x10 value : 0x1FFA page_id : 0x07

NOTE Revision 5 and below of the wESP32 board use the LAN8720 Ethernet PHY. Revision 7 and newer of it use the RTL8201 Ethernet PHY.

Silicognition ManT1S:

ethernet : type : LAN8670 mdc_pin : number : GPIO8 ignore_pin_validation_error : true mdio_pin : number : GPIO7 ignore_pin_validation_error : true clk : pin : number : GPIO0 ignore_strapping_warning : true mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0

NOTE The ignore_pin_validation_error options are required for the MDC and MDIO pins, since the pin validator assumes these pins are used for flash. However, this board uses the ESP32-PICO-V3-02 module, which has these pins available for other uses, so this check needs to be disabled.

OpenHacks LAN8720:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 phy_addr : 1

NOTE This board has an issue that might cause the ESP32 to boot in program mode. When testing, make sure you are monitoring the serial output and reboot the device several times to see if it boots into the program properly.

Esp32-Stick-Eth and Esp32-Stick-PoE-P and Esp32-Stick-PoE-A:

ethernet : type : LAN8720 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO17 mode : CLK_OUT phy_addr : 1

LILYGO T-ETH-Lite ESP32:

ethernet : type : RTL8201 mdc_pin : GPIO23 mdio_pin : GPIO18 clk : pin : GPIO0 mode : CLK_EXT_IN phy_addr : 0 power_pin : GPIO12

QEMU qemu-system-xtensa:

ethernet : type : OPENETH

Waveshare ESP32-S3-ETH PoE:

ethernet : type : W5500 clk_pin : GPIO13 mosi_pin : GPIO11 miso_pin : GPIO12 cs_pin : GPIO14 interrupt_pin : GPIO10 reset_pin : GPIO9

ETH01-Evo:

ethernet : type : DM9051 clk_pin : GPIO07 mosi_pin : GPIO10 miso_pin : GPIO03 cs_pin : GPIO09 interrupt_pin : GPIO08 reset_pin : GPIO06 clock_speed : 8MHz

NOTE Using a higher clock_speed, including default, might cause rx errors and dropped packets.

ENC28J60 (ESP32, SPI):

ethernet : type : ENC28J60 clk_pin : GPIOXX mosi_pin : GPIOXX miso_pin : GPIOXX cs_pin : GPIOXX interrupt_pin : GPIOXX reset_pin : GPIOXX clock_speed : 10MHz

NOTE The ENC28J60 is a 10Mbps Ethernet controller. For higher throughput, consider using a W5500 (100Mbps) instead.

ENC28J60 (RP2040 Pico, SPI):

ethernet : type : ENC28J60 clk_pin : 18 mosi_pin : 19 miso_pin : 16 cs_pin : 17 interrupt_pin : 21 reset_pin : 20

WIZnet W5500-EVB-Pico (RP2040):

rp2040 : board : wiznet_5500_evb_pico ethernet : type : W5500 clk_pin : 18 mosi_pin : 19 miso_pin : 16 cs_pin : 17 interrupt_pin : 21 reset_pin : 20

WIZnet W5100S-EVB-Pico (RP2040):

rp2040 : board : wiznet_5100s_evb_pico ethernet : type : W5100 clk_pin : 18 mosi_pin : 19 miso_pin : 16 cs_pin : 17 interrupt_pin : 21 reset_pin : 20

WIZnet W6300-EVB-Pico2 (RP2350):

rp2040 : board : wiznet_6300_evb_pico2 ethernet : type : W6300 clk_pin : 17 mosi_pin : 18 miso_pin : 19 cs_pin : 16 interrupt_pin : 15 reset_pin : 22

NOTE The W6300 uses PIO QSPI with hardcoded pins — it does not use Arduino SPI. The clk_pin , mosi_pin , miso_pin , and cs_pin fields are still required by the YAML schema for this board, but they are not user-configurable for pin remapping; they must be set to the board’s fixed QSPI pinout as shown above. An upstream arduino-pico driver issue causes GPIO 0 (UART TX) to be reset during initialization, which disrupts UART serial logging. Device operation and OTA are unaffected.

WIZnet W6100-EVB-Pico (RP2040):

rp2040 : board : wiznet_6100_evb_pico ethernet : type : W6100 clk_pin : 18 mosi_pin : 19 miso_pin : 16 cs_pin : 17 interrupt_pin : 21 reset_pin : 20

This trigger is activated when an Ethernet connection is established or dropped.