Ethernet Component
This ESPHome component enables wired Ethernet connections for ESP32 and RP2040 boards.
- ESP32: Supports RMII PHY chips (LAN8720, RTL8201, etc.) and SPI Ethernet chips (W5500, DM9051, ENC28J60).
- RP2040/RP2350: Supports SPI/PIO Ethernet chips (W5100, W5500, W6100, W6300, ENC28J60).
This component and the Wi-Fi component may not be used simultaneously, even if both are physically available.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
type (Required, string): The type of LAN chipset/phy.
Supported chipsets are:
LAN8720(RMII, ESP32 only)
RTL8201(RMII, ESP32 only)
DP83848(RMII, ESP32 only)
IP101(RMII, ESP32 only)
JL1101(RMII, ESP32 only)
KSZ8081(RMII, ESP32 only)
KSZ8081RNA(RMII, ESP32 only)
W5100(SPI, RP2040 only)
W5500(SPI, ESP32 and RP2040)
OPENETH(QEMU, ESP32 only)
DM9051(SPI, ESP32 only)
ENC28J60(SPI, 10Mbps, ESP32 and RP2040)
W6100(SPI, RP2040/RP2350 only)
W6300(PIO QSPI, RP2040/RP2350 only)
LAN8670(RMII, ESP32 only)
-
RMII configuration variablesSection titled “RMII configuration variables”
-
mdc_pin (Required, Pin): The MDC pin of the board. Usually this is
GPIO23.
-
mdio_pin (Required, Pin): The MDIO pin of the board. Usually this is
GPIO18.
-
clk (Required, mapping):
-
pin (Required, Pin): The RMII clock pin.
-
mode (Required, string): The clock mode of the data lines. See your board’s datasheet for more details. Must be one of the following values:
CLK_EXT_IN- External clock
CLK_OUT- Internal clock
-
-
-
phy_addr (Optional, int): The PHY addr type of the Ethernet controller. Defaults to 0.
-
phy_registers (Optional, mapping): Arbitrary PHY register values to set after Ethernet initialization.
- address (Required, hex): The register address as a hex number (e.g.
0x10for address 16)
- value (Required, hex): The value of the register to set as a hex number (e.g.
0x1FFA)
- page_id (Optional, hex): (RTL8201 only) Register page number to select before writing (e.g.
0x07for page 7)
- address (Required, hex): The register address as a hex number (e.g.
-
power_pin (Optional, Pin Schema): The pin controlling the power/reset status of the Ethernet controller. Leave unspecified for no power pin (default).
SPI configuration variablesSection titled “SPI configuration variables”
-
clk_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI clock pin.
-
mosi_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MOSI pin.
-
miso_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI MISO pin.
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin): The SPI chip select pin.
-
interrupt_pin (Optional, Pin): The interrupt pin. This variable is required for older frameworks. See below.
-
reset_pin (Optional, Pin): The reset pin.
-
clock_speed (Optional, float): The SPI clock speed. ESP32 only. Any frequency between
8MHzand
80MHzis allowed, but the nearest integer division of
80MHzis used, i.e.
16MHz(
80MHz/ 5) is used when
15MHzis configured. Default:
26.67MHz.
-
polling_interval (Optional, Time): If
interrupt_pinis not set, set the time interval for periodic polling. Minimum is 1ms; defaults to 10ms. ESP32 only. Older frameworks may not support this variable. See below for details.
-
interface (Optional, string): Controls which ESP-IDF SPI implementation should be used. Value may be either
spi2or
spi3.
On ESP32, the
interrupt_pin and
polling_interval options control how the SPI Ethernet
chip is polled. On RP2040, the arduino-pico framework handles packet processing automatically.
ESP32 SPI polling mode details:
Support for SPI polling mode (no interrupt pin) is provided by ESP-IDF 5.1.4+.
When building with frameworks that support SPI polling mode, either
interrupt_pin
or
polling_interval can be set. If you set both, ESPHome will throw an error.
If you are using a framework that does not support SPI polling mode,
interrupt_pin is required and you cannot set
polling_interval.
Advanced common configuration variablesSection titled “Advanced common configuration variables”
-
manual_ip (Optional): Manually configure the static IP of the node.
- static_ip (Required, IPv4 address): The static IP of your node.
- gateway (Required, IPv4 address): The gateway of the local network.
- subnet (Required, IPv4 address): The subnet of the local network.
- dns1 (Optional, IPv4 address): The main DNS server to use.
- dns2 (Optional, IPv4 address): The backup DNS server to use.
-
use_address (Optional, string): Manually override what address to use to connect to the ESP. Defaults to auto-generated value. For example, if you have changed your static IP and want to flash OTA to the previously configured IP address.
-
domain (Optional, string): Set the domain of the node hostname used for uploading. For example, if it’s set to
.local, all uploads will be sent to
<HOSTNAME>.local. Defaults to
.local.
-
mac_address (Optional, MAC Address): Set the MAC address of the ethernet interface.
-
on_connect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when a connection is established.
-
on_disconnect (Optional, Automation): An action to be performed when the connection is dropped.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
NOTE
If your Ethernet board is not designed with the microcontroller built in, it’s common to attempt to use flying leads, dupont wires, etc. to connect the Ethernet controller. This approach is likely to fail, however, as the Ethernet interface uses a high frequency clock signal that will not travel reliably over these types of connections.
NOTE
SPI based chips do not use Spi. This means that SPI pins can’t be shared with other devices.
Configuration examplesSection titled “Configuration examples”
Olimex ESP32-POE:
NOTE
WROVER version of Olimex POE cards change CLK to pin GPIO0.
Olimex ESP32-EVB:
Olimex ESP32-GATEWAY and LILYGO TTGO T-Internet-POE ESP32-WROOM LAN8270A:
LILYGO TTGO T-Internet ESP32-WROVER-E LAN8270:
Wireless Tag WT32-ETH01 and SMLIGHT SLZB-06 PoE Zigbee:
M5Stack PoESP32 and ESP32-Ethernet-Kit:
DFRobot Edge101 and ESP32-DOWD-V3:
AiThinker ESP32-G Gateway:
Silicognition wESP32:
NOTE
Revision 5 and below of the wESP32 board use the LAN8720 Ethernet PHY. Revision 7 and newer of it use the RTL8201 Ethernet PHY.
Silicognition ManT1S:
NOTE
The
ignore_pin_validation_error options are required for the MDC and MDIO pins, since the pin
validator assumes these pins are used for flash. However, this board uses the ESP32-PICO-V3-02
module, which has these pins available for other uses, so this check needs to be disabled.
OpenHacks LAN8720:
NOTE
This board has an issue that might cause the ESP32 to boot in program mode. When testing, make sure you are monitoring the serial output and reboot the device several times to see if it boots into the program properly.
Esp32-Stick-Eth and Esp32-Stick-PoE-P and Esp32-Stick-PoE-A:
LILYGO T-ETH-Lite ESP32:
QEMU qemu-system-xtensa:
Waveshare ESP32-S3-ETH PoE:
ETH01-Evo:
NOTE
Using a higher clock_speed, including default, might cause rx errors and dropped packets.
ENC28J60 (ESP32, SPI):
NOTE
The ENC28J60 is a 10Mbps Ethernet controller. For higher throughput, consider using a W5500 (100Mbps) instead.
ENC28J60 (RP2040 Pico, SPI):
WIZnet W5500-EVB-Pico (RP2040):
WIZnet W5100S-EVB-Pico (RP2040):
WIZnet W6300-EVB-Pico2 (RP2350):
NOTE
The W6300 uses PIO QSPI with hardcoded pins — it does not use Arduino SPI. The
clk_pin,
mosi_pin,
miso_pin, and
cs_pin fields are still required by the YAML schema for this board,
but they are not user-configurable for pin remapping; they must be set to the board’s fixed
QSPI pinout as shown above. An upstream arduino-pico driver issue causes GPIO 0 (UART TX) to be
reset during initialization, which disrupts UART serial logging. Device operation and OTA are
unaffected.
WIZnet W6100-EVB-Pico (RP2040):
Section titled “on_connect / on_disconnect Trigger”
on_connect /
on_disconnect Trigger
This trigger is activated when an Ethernet connection is established or dropped.