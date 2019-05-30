Lilygo T5 4.7" Touchscreen
The
liygo_t5_47 touchscreen platform allows using the touchscreen controller
for the Lilygo T5 4.7” e-Paper Display with ESPHome.
The I²C component is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually set the ID of this touchscreen.
- interrupt_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The touch detection pin. Must be
GPIO13.
- All other options from Base Touchscreen Configuration.