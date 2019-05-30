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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Lilygo T5 4.7" Touchscreen

The liygo_t5_47 touchscreen platform allows using the touchscreen controller for the Lilygo T5 4.7” e-Paper Display with ESPHome. The I²C component is required to be set up in your configuration for this touchscreen to work.

# Example configuration entry
touchscreen:
  - platform: lilygo_t5_47
    interrupt_pin: GPIOXX

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

See Also

Section titled “See Also”