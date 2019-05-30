CSE7761 Power Sensor
The
cse7761 sensor platform allows you to use your CSE7761 voltage/current and power sensors
with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Sonoff Dual R3 v1.x.
NOTE
SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.
As the communication with the CSE7761 done using UART, you need
to have an UART bus in your configuration with the
tx_pin and
rx_pin connected to the CSE7761.
Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 38400 and parity to
EVEN.
NOTE
The configuration above should work for Sonoff Dual R3 v1.x.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
voltage (Optional): Use the voltage value of the sensor in V (RMS). All options from Sensor.
-
current_1 (Optional): Use the current value of the channel 1 in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
current_2 (Optional): Use the current value of the channel 2 in amperes. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power_1 (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the channel 1 in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
active_power_2 (Optional): Use the (active) power value of the channel 2 in watts. All options from Sensor.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Defaults to
60s.
-
uart_id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID of the UART Component if you want to use multiple UART buses.