CSE7761 Power Sensor

The cse7761 sensor platform allows you to use your CSE7761 voltage/current and power sensors with ESPHome. This sensor is commonly found in Sonoff Dual R3 v1.x.

NOTE SAFETY HAZARD: Some devices such as Sonoff POWs/Shelly/etc, have the digital GND connected directly to mains voltage so the GPIOs become LIVE during normal operation. Our advice is to mark these boards to prevent any use of the dangerous digital pins.

As the communication with the CSE7761 done using UART, you need to have an UART bus in your configuration with the tx_pin and rx_pin connected to the CSE7761. Additionally, you need to set the baud rate to 38400 and parity to EVEN .

# Example configuration entry sensor : - platform : cse7761 voltage : name : ' CSE7761 Voltage ' current_1 : name : ' CSE7761 Current 1 ' current_2 : name : ' CSE7761 Current 2 ' active_power_1 : name : ' CSE7761 Active Power 1 ' active_power_2 : name : ' CSE7761 Active Power 2 '

NOTE The configuration above should work for Sonoff Dual R3 v1.x.