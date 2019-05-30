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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Valve Component

The valve component is a generic representation of valves in ESPHome. A valve can (currently) either be closed or open and supports three commands: open, close and stop.

NOTE

To use a valve in Home Assistant requires Home Assistant 2024.5 or later.

Base Valve Configuration

Section titled “Base Valve Configuration”

All valve config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for valves.

valve:
  - platform: ...
    device_class: water

Configuration variables:

  • id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
  • name (Optional, string): The name for the valve. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE

If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the valve to use that name, you can set name: None.

  • device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/components/valve/ for a list of available options.

  • icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the valve in the frontend.

Advanced options:

  • internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

  • disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false.

  • entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

  • If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

  • position_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish valve position changes to.
  • position_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive valve position commands on.
  • All other options from MQTT Component.

valve.open Action

Section titled “valve.open Action”

This action opens the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - valve.open: valve_1

NOTE

This action can also be expressed in lambdas:

auto call = id(valve_1).make_call();
call.set_command_open();
call.perform();

valve.close Action

Section titled “valve.close Action”

This action closes the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - valve.close: valve_1

NOTE

This action can also be expressed in lambdas:

auto call = id(valve_1).make_call();
call.set_command_close();
call.perform();

valve.stop Action

Section titled “valve.stop Action”

This action stops the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_...:
  then:
    - valve.stop: valve_1

NOTE

This action can also be expressed in lambdas:

auto call = id(valve_1).make_call();
call.set_command_stop();
call.perform();

valve.toggle Action

Section titled “valve.toggle Action”

This action toggles the valve with the given ID when executed, cycling through the states close/stop/open/stop… This allows the valve to be controlled by a single push button.

on_...:
  then:
    - valve.toggle: valve_1

NOTE

This action can also be expressed in lambdas:

auto call = id(valve_1).make_call();
call.set_command_toggle();
call.perform();

valve.control Action

Section titled “valve.control Action”

This action is a more generic version of the other valve actions and allows all valve attributes to be set.

on_...:
  then:
    - valve.control:
        id: valve_1
        position: 50%

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The valve to control.

  • stop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to stop the valve.

  • state (Optional, string, templatable): The state to set the valve to - one of OPEN or CLOSE.

  • position (Optional, float, templatable): The valve position to set.

    • 0.0 = 0% = CLOSED
    • 1.0 = 100% = OPEN

NOTE

This action can also be expressed in lambdas:

auto call = id(valve_1).make_call();
// set attributes
call.set_position(0.5);
call.perform();

Lambdas

Section titled “Lambdas”

From lambdas, you can access the current state of the valve (note that these fields are read-only, if you want to act on the valve, use the make_call() method as shown above).

  • position : Retrieve the current position of the valve, as a value between 0.0 (closed) and 1.0 (open).
        if (id(my_valve).position == VALVE_OPEN) {
          // Valve is open
        } else if (id(my_valve).position == VALVE_CLOSED) {
          // Valve is closed
        } else {
          // Valve is in-between open and closed
        }
  • current_operation : The operation the valve is currently performing:
        if (id(my_valve).current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_IDLE) {
          // Valve is idle
        } else if (id(my_valve).current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_OPENING) {
          // Valve is currently opening
        } else if (id(my_valve).current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_CLOSING) {
          // Valve is currently closing
        }

valve.on_open Trigger

Section titled “valve.on_open Trigger”

This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully open state.

valve:
  - platform: template  # or any other platform
    # ...
    on_open:
      - logger.log: "Valve is Open!"

valve.on_closed Trigger

Section titled “valve.on_closed Trigger”

This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully closed state.

valve:
  - platform: template  # or any other platform
    # ...
    on_closed:
      - logger.log: "Valve is Closed!"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”