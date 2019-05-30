Valve Component
The
valve component is a generic representation of valves in ESPHome. A valve can (currently) either be closed or
open and supports three commands: open, close and stop.
NOTE
To use a valve in Home Assistant requires Home Assistant 2024.5 or later.
Base Valve ConfigurationSection titled “Base Valve Configuration”
All valve config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for valves.
Configuration variables:
- id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.
- name (Optional, string): The name for the valve. At least one of id and name must be specified.
NOTE
If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the valve
to use that name, you can set
name: None.
-
device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/components/valve/ for a list of available options.
-
icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the valve in the frontend.
Advanced options:
-
internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an
idwithout a
namewill implicitly set this to true.
-
disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to
false.
-
entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to
""to remove the default entity category.
-
If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.
MQTT options:
- position_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish valve position changes to.
- position_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive valve position commands on.
- All other options from MQTT Component.
Section titled “valve.open Action”
valve.open Action
This action opens the valve with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “valve.close Action”
valve.close Action
This action closes the valve with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “valve.stop Action”
valve.stop Action
This action stops the valve with the given ID when executed.
Section titled “valve.toggle Action”
valve.toggle Action
This action toggles the valve with the given ID when executed, cycling through the states close/stop/open/stop… This allows the valve to be controlled by a single push button.
Section titled “valve.control Action”
valve.control Action
This action is a more generic version of the other valve actions and allows all valve attributes to be set.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The valve to control.
-
stop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to stop the valve.
-
state (Optional, string, templatable): The state to set the valve to - one of
OPENor
CLOSE.
-
position (Optional, float, templatable): The valve position to set.
0.0=
0%=
CLOSED
1.0=
100%=
OPEN
-
LambdasSection titled “Lambdas”
From lambdas, you can access the current state of the valve (note that these fields are
read-only, if you want to act on the valve, use the
make_call() method as shown above).
position: Retrieve the current position of the valve, as a value between
0.0(closed) and
1.0(open).
current_operation: The operation the valve is currently performing:
Section titled “valve.on_open Trigger”
valve.on_open Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully open state.
Section titled “valve.on_closed Trigger”
valve.on_closed Trigger
This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully closed state.