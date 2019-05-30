The valve component is a generic representation of valves in ESPHome. A valve can (currently) either be closed or open and supports three commands: open, close and stop.

NOTE To use a valve in Home Assistant requires Home Assistant 2024.5 or later.

Base Valve Configuration Section titled “Base Valve Configuration”

All valve config schemas inherit from this schema - you can set these keys for valves.

valve : - platform : ... device_class : water

Configuration variables:

id (Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of id and name must be specified.

(Optional, string): Manually specify the ID for code generation. At least one of and must be specified. name (Optional, string): The name for the valve. At least one of id and name must be specified.

NOTE If you have a friendly_name set for your device and you want the valve to use that name, you can set name: None .

device_class (Optional, string): The device class for the sensor. See https://www.home-assistant.io/components/valve/ for a list of available options.

icon (Optional, icon): Manually set the icon to use for the valve in the frontend.

Advanced options:

internal (Optional, boolean): Mark this component as internal. Internal components will not be exposed to the frontend (like Home Assistant). Only specifying an id without a name will implicitly set this to true.

disabled_by_default (Optional, boolean): If true, this entity should not be added to any client’s frontend, (usually Home Assistant) without the user manually enabling it (via the Home Assistant UI). Defaults to false .

entity_category (Optional, string): The category of the entity. See https://developers.home-assistant.io/docs/core/entity/#generic-properties for a list of available options. Set to "" to remove the default entity category.

If Webserver enabled and version 3 is selected, All other options from Webserver Component.. See Webserver Version 3.

MQTT options:

position_state_topic (Optional, string): The topic to publish valve position changes to.

(Optional, string): The topic to publish valve position changes to. position_command_topic (Optional, string): The topic to receive valve position commands on.

(Optional, string): The topic to receive valve position commands on. All other options from MQTT Component.

This action opens the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - valve.open : valve_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (valve_1). make_call (); call . set_command_open (); call . perform ();

This action closes the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - valve.close : valve_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (valve_1). make_call (); call . set_command_close (); call . perform ();

This action stops the valve with the given ID when executed.

on_... : then : - valve.stop : valve_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (valve_1). make_call (); call . set_command_stop (); call . perform ();

This action toggles the valve with the given ID when executed, cycling through the states close/stop/open/stop… This allows the valve to be controlled by a single push button.

on_... : then : - valve.toggle : valve_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (valve_1). make_call (); call . set_command_toggle (); call . perform ();

This action is a more generic version of the other valve actions and allows all valve attributes to be set.

on_... : then : - valve.control : id : valve_1 position : 50%

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The valve to control.

stop (Optional, boolean, templatable): Whether to stop the valve.

state (Optional, string, templatable): The state to set the valve to - one of OPEN or CLOSE .

position (Optional, float, templatable): The valve position to set. 0.0 = 0% = CLOSED 1.0 = 100% = OPEN



NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: auto call = id (valve_1). make_call (); // set attributes call . set_position ( 0.5 ); call . perform ();

From lambdas, you can access the current state of the valve (note that these fields are read-only, if you want to act on the valve, use the make_call() method as shown above).

position : Retrieve the current position of the valve, as a value between 0.0 (closed) and 1.0 (open).

if ( id (my_valve). position == VALVE_OPEN) { // Valve is open } else if ( id (my_valve). position == VALVE_CLOSED) { // Valve is closed } else { // Valve is in-between open and closed }

current_operation : The operation the valve is currently performing:

if ( id (my_valve). current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_IDLE) { // Valve is idle } else if ( id (my_valve). current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_OPENING) { // Valve is currently opening } else if ( id (my_valve). current_operation == ValveOperation::VALVE_OPERATION_CLOSING) { // Valve is currently closing }

This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully open state.

valve : - platform : template # or any other platform # ... on_open : - logger.log : " Valve is Open! "

This trigger is activated each time the valve reaches a fully closed state.