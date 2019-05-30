The tuya light platform creates a simple brightness-only light from a tuya serial component.

WARNING Some of these dimmers have no way of serial flashing without destroying them. Make sure you have some way to OTA upload configured before flashing. This means you need to have working wifi, ota, and maybe api sections in the config. The dimmer switch I got would hang if the logger was configured to use the serial port which meant it was bricked until I cut it open.

This requires the Tuya component to be set up before you can use this platform.

Here is an example output for a Tuya dimmer:

[21:50:28][C][tuya:024]: Tuya: [21:50:28][C][tuya:031]: Datapoint 3: int value (value: 139) [21:50:28][C][tuya:029]: Datapoint 1: switch (value: OFF)

On this dimmer, the toggle switch is datapoint 1 and the dimmer value is datapoint 3. Now you can create the light.

# Create a light using the dimmer light : - platform : " tuya " name : " dim1 " dimmer_datapoint : 3 min_value_datapoint : 2 switch_datapoint : 1

dimmer_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the dimmer value.

min_value_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the MCU minimum value setting. If this is set then ESPHome will sync the min_value to the MCU on startup.

switch_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the power switch. My dimmer required this to be able to turn the light on and off. Without this you would only be able to change the brightness and would have to toggle the light using the physical buttons.

color_temperature_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the color temperature value.

color_datapoint (Optional, int): The datapoint id number of the color value. If this is set, along with color_type , then ESPHome will set the color value formatted based on the color_type .

color_type (Optional, enum): The color type to use when setting the color_datapoint . If this is set, along with color_datapoint , then ESPHome will use this value to format the color sent to color_datapoint . RGB : Use a 6 digit hex RGB value HSV : Use a 12 digit hex HSV value RGBHSV : Use a 14 digit hex RGBHSV value

color_type_lowercase (Optional, boolean): Some lights require the color hex string to be lowercase. Defaults to false.

min_value (Optional, int): The lowest dimmer value allowed. My dimmer had a minimum of 25 and wouldn’t even accept anything lower, but this option is available if necessary. Defaults to 0.

max_value (Optional, int): The highest dimmer value allowed. Most dimmers have a maximum of 255, but dimmers with a maximum of 1000 can also be found. Try what works best. Defaults to 255.

color_temperature_max_value (Optional, int): The highest color temperature value allowed. Some ceiling fans have a value of 100 (also for max_value ). Defaults to 255.

color_temperature_invert (Optional, boolean): Control how color temperature values are sent to the MCU. If this is set to true ESPHome will treat 0 as warm white and color_temperature_max_value as cool white when setting color_temperature_datapoint . Defaults to false.

cold_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the cold white channel.

warm_white_color_temperature (Optional, float): The color temperature (in mireds or Kelvin) of the warm white channel.

All other options from Light.

At least one of dimmer_datapoint, switch_datapoint, rgb_datapoint, or hsv_datapoint must be provided.

Only one of rgb_datapoint or hsv_datapoint can be provided for one light.