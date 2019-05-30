ESPHome’s command line interface always has the following format

Terminal window esphome [OPTIONS] <COMMAND> <CONFIGURATION...> [ARGUMENTS]

NOTE You can specify multiple configuration files in the command line interface for some commands, just list all files after the <COMMAND> like so: Terminal window esphome run livingroom.yaml kitchen.yaml

-h|--help : Output possible <commands> and [arguments] . Note: you can also use --help for any command to get arguments specific to that command.

Terminal window esphome <some_command> --help

-v|--verbose : Enable verbose esphome logs. Can also be enabled via environment variable ESPHOME_VERBOSE=true .

-q|--quiet : Disable all esphome logs.

Can be issued multiple times.

-s|--substitution KEY VALUE : Defines or overrides substitution KEY with value VALUE.

Please see command line substitutions for details.

--toolchain TOOLCHAIN : Selects which toolchain to use for compiling the project. Supported values are:

platformio (default)

(default) esp-idf

The toolchain can be configured using esp32.toolchain (see the ESP32 toolchain configuration). If not specified, platformio is used by default. If both esp32.toolchain and the --toolchain CLI option are set, the CLI option takes precedence.

Please see ESP-IDF toolchain documentation for details on using the ESP-IDF integration.

The esphome run <CONFIG> command is the most common command for ESPHome. It

Validates the configuration

Compiles a firmware

Uploads the firmware (over OTA or USB)

Starts the log view

--device DEVICE : Manually specify the port/IP to use for upload and logging. For example /dev/cu.SLAB_USBtoUART , or 192.168.1.176 to perform an OTA. You can also specify OTA to resolve the address from MQTT, DNS or mDNS. This prevents the interactive prompt when multiple options exist.

Multiple --device options can be specified to provide fallback addresses. ESPHome will try each address in order until one succeeds. This is particularly useful for devices with multiple IP addresses (IPv4/IPv6).

Example:

Terminal window esphome run my-device.yaml --device 192.168.1.100 --device 2001:db8::1

--upload_speed BAUD_RATE : The upload speed for serial flashing defaults to 460800 or as set with the environment variable ESPHOME_UPLOAD_SPEED . This can be overridden in the platformio options on a per-config basis, or set with this option at the time of uploading.

--no-logs : Disable starting log view.

--topic TOPIC : Manually set the topic to subscribe to for MQTT logs (defaults to the one in the configuration).

--username USERNAME : Manually set the username to subscribe with for MQTT logs (defaults to the one in the configuration).

--password PASSWORD : Manually set the password to subscribe with for MQTT logs (defaults to the one in the configuration).

--client-id CLIENT_ID : Manually set the client ID to subscribe with for MQTT logs (defaults to a randomly chosen one).

--host-port HOST_PORT : Specify the host port to use for legacy Over the Air uploads.

--reset : If set, reset the device before starting the logs. May also be configured with the environment variable ESPHOME_SERIAL_LOGGING_RESET=true .

The esphome config <CONFIG> validates the configuration and displays the validation result.

The esphome config-hash <CONFIG> loads the configuration and calculates the hash that you can compare against the hash from the Version Text Sensor on a running device.

The esphome compile <CONFIG> validates the configuration and compiles the firmware.

Any command that accepts <CONFIG> can also accept a .esphomebundle.tar.gz bundle file in place of a YAML configuration. The bundle is automatically extracted before the command runs. See the bundle command for details.

--only-generate : If set, only generates the C++ source code and does not compile the firmware.

The esphome upload <CONFIG> validates the configuration and uploads the most recent firmware build.

--device DEVICE : Manually specify the upload port/IP address to use. For example /dev/cu.SLAB_USBtoUART , or 192.168.1.176 to perform an OTA. You can also specify OTA to resolve the address from MQTT, DNS or mDNS. This prevents the interactive prompt when multiple options exist.

Multiple --device options can be specified to provide fallback addresses. ESPHome will try each address in order until one succeeds.

Example:

Terminal window esphome upload my-device.yaml --device 192.168.1.100 --device 2001:db8::1

--upload_speed BAUD_RATE : The upload speed for serial flashing defaults to 460800 or as set with the environment variable ESPHOME_UPLOAD_SPEED . This can be overridden in the platformio options on a per-config basis, or set with this option at the time of uploading.

--host-port HOST_PORT : Specify the host port to use for legacy Over the Air uploads.

--ota-platform {esphome,web_server} : Also accepted by run . Force a specific OTA platform when uploading firmware. By default, ESPHome uses the OTA platform configured in the device’s YAML; if both platform: esphome and platform: web_server are configured, the native esphome protocol is preferred. Use --ota-platform web_server to upload via the Web Server OTA platform instead — for example, when the OTA password has been lost but the web_server auth credentials are still known.

The esphome clean-mqtt <CONFIG> cleans retained MQTT discovery messages from the MQTT broker. See Using with Home Assistant MQTT entities.

--topic TOPIC : Manually set the topic to clean retained messages from (defaults to the MQTT discovery topic of the node).

--username USERNAME : Manually set the username to subscribe with.

--password PASSWORD : Manually set the password to subscribe with.

--client-id CLIENT_ID : Manually set the client ID to subscribe with.

The esphome wizard <CONFIG> command starts the ESPHome configuration creation wizard.

The esphome version command shows the current ESPHome version and exits.

The esphome clean <CONFIG> command cleans all build files and can help with some build issues.

The esphome clean-all [<CONFIG>...] command cleans all build files, PlatformIO platform and package files, and the PlatformIO core directory. Unlike clean , this command does not require a configuration file — if none is provided, it will clean the .esphome directory in the current working directory. Arguments can be YAML configuration files or directories containing them.

Storage files ( .json files and the storage directory inside .esphome ) are preserved so that the dashboard continues to function correctly.

The esphome dashboard <CONFIG> command starts the ESPHome dashboard server for using ESPHome through a graphical user interface. This command accepts a configuration directory instead of a single configuration file.

--address ADDRESS : Manually set the address to bind to (defaults to 0.0.0.0)

--port PORT : Manually set the HTTP port to open connections on (defaults to 6052)

--socket SOCKET : Manually set the unix socket to bind to. If specified along with --address or --port the values for those parameters will be ignored. Cannot be used along with --systemd-socket .

--username USERNAME : The optional username to require for authentication.

--password PASSWORD : The optional password to require for authentication.

--open-ui : If set, opens the dashboard UI in a browser once the server is up and running. Does not work when using --socket .

NOTE This is an advanced command primarily intended for developers and debugging memory issues.

The esphome analyze-memory <CONFIG> command compiles the configuration and analyzes memory usage by component.

This command is useful for:

Understanding which components are consuming the most memory

Identifying optimization opportunities to reduce flash or RAM usage

Analyzing memory usage before adding more components to a tight build

Debugging builds that are approaching memory limits (especially on ESP8266)

Contributing to ESPHome development and optimization efforts

The command automatically compiles the configuration if needed (or quickly relinks if sources haven’t changed), then analyzes the resulting firmware to show a detailed breakdown of memory usage by component, including flash memory (code and data) and RAM usage (data and BSS).

The esphome bundle <CONFIG> command packages a YAML configuration and all its local dependencies into a self-contained .esphomebundle.tar.gz archive. This is useful for remote compilation — the bundle can be transferred to another machine and compiled with esphome compile device.esphomebundle.tar.gz .

The bundle includes:

The main YAML configuration file

All !include d YAML files and secrets.yaml (filtered to only referenced keys)

d YAML files and (filtered to only referenced keys) Font, image, and animation files

Certificate and key files (e.g. for WPA2 EAP)

C/C++ includes from esphome: includes:

Web server CSS/JS includes

Local external_components directories

Remote resources (git-based external components, online fonts, etc.) are not bundled — they will be fetched during compilation on the target machine.

Terminal window esphome bundle my-device.yaml

-o / --output PATH : Specify a custom output path for the bundle archive. If not specified, the bundle is created next to the configuration file with the .esphomebundle.tar.gz extension.

--list-only : List all discovered files that would be included in the bundle without creating the archive. Useful for verifying which files will be packaged.

The esphome logs <CONFIG> command validates the configuration and shows all logs.

--topic TOPIC : Manually set the topic to subscribe to.

--username USERNAME : Manually set the username.

--password PASSWORD : Manually set the password.

--client-id CLIENT_ID : Manually set the client id.

--device DEVICE : Manually specify a serial port/IP to use. For example /dev/cu.SLAB_USBtoUART . You can also specify OTA to resolve the address from MQTT, DNS or mDNS. This prevents the interactive prompt when multiple options exist.

Multiple --device options can be specified to provide fallback addresses. When using the native API for logs, all addresses are passed to the API client which uses the Happy Eyeballs algorithm (RFC 8305) to efficiently connect using the fastest available address.

Example:

Terminal window esphome logs my-device.yaml --device 192.168.1.100 --device 2001:db8::1

--reset : If set, reset the device before starting the logs. May also be configured with the environment variable ESPHOME_SERIAL_LOGGING_RESET=true .

--no-states : Do not show entity state changes in log output. By default, when using the native API for logging, state changes are shown as [S] lines (e.g., [S][sensor]: 'Temperature' >> 22.5 °C ). Use this flag to suppress them and only see firmware log messages.

The esphome update-all <CONFIG>... command compiles and uploads firmware to all devices via OTA. Arguments can be YAML configuration files or directories containing them. For each configuration found, it runs esphome run <CONFIG> --no-logs --device OTA and prints a summary of successes and failures at the end.

Using Bash or ZSH auto-completion Section titled “Using Bash or ZSH auto-completion”

ESPHome’s command line interface provides the ability to use auto-completion features provided by Bash or ZSH.

You can register ESPHome for auto-completion by adding the following to your ~/.bashrc file:

Terminal window eval " $( register-python-argcomplete esphome ) "

For more information, see argcomplete documentation.

There are two types of logging interfaces supplied with ESPHome: API and Serial (UART) logging. For serial logging, there are many options including ESPHome Web and the ESPHome CLI’s run command.

For basic API based logging uses, one can use the aioesphomeapi-logs command bundled with ESPHome, Which is especially useful for ESP devices in a remote/inaccessible location.

The syntax is as follows:

Terminal window aioesphomeapi-logs <IPv4 pr IPv6 address>

Some working examples include:

Terminal window aioesphomeapi-logs 192.168.x.y aioesphomeapi-logs fe80::cdef:0123:4567:89ab aioesphomeapi-logs 2001:0db8:3333:4444:5555:6666:7777:8888

Press CTRL+C to exit the logging view.

If you have configured encryption for API, provide the key from the yaml as follows:

Terminal window aioesphomeapi-logs 192.168.x.y --noise-psk <your-api-key-from-yaml>

If you do not know/wish to know the IP address of an ESPHome device, one can also use aioesphomeapi-discover to discover online ESPHome devices on the local network.

The syntax is as follows:

Terminal window aioesphomeapi-discover

The response lists info about currently available ESPHome devices: