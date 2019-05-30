ESPHome 2023.6.0 - 21st June 2023

Thanks to @grahambrown11 for implement a dark mode for the ESPHome dashboard! It will take the preference of your browser and is not configurable at this time.

Alarm Control Panel Section titled “Alarm Control Panel”

@grahambrown11 also has contributed the base alarm control panel code and a template alarm control panel. This is available to use now in ESPHome, but will require Home Assistant 2023.7 or newer for the entity to show up and be control from that side.

You can now specify MDI icons as ESPHome images using the mdi: prefix, for example:

image : - file : " my_image.png " id : my_image - file : " mdi:chip " resize : 32x32 id : chip_icon

Wi-Fi enable and disable Section titled “Wi-Fi enable and disable”

Wi-Fi can now be enabled and disabled on demand using the wifi.enable and wifi.disable actions. It can also be set to not enable on bootup. See the Wi-Fi documentation for more details.

Make ethernet_info work with esp-idf framework esphome#4976 by @HeMan

display: fix white screen on binary displays esphome#4991 by @ayufan

remove unused static declarations esphome#4993 by @ssieb

Fix rp2040 pio tool download esphome#4994 by @jesserockz

Update webserver to 56d73b5 esphome#5007 by @jesserockz

Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5018 by @esphomebot

Fixes compressed downloads esphome#5014 by @fdcastel

Add CONFIG_BT_BLE_42_FEATURES_SUPPORTED for ble esphome#5008 by @jesserockz

[SCD30] Disable negative temperature offset esphome#4850 by @ardichoke

fix template binary_sensor publish_initial_state option esphome#5033 by @dudanov

Add alarm to reserved ids esphome#5042 by @grahambrown11

Advertise noise is enabled esphome#5034 by @bdraco

Update webserver to ea86d81 esphome#5023 by @jesserockz

Fix bulk and single Bluetooth parser coexistence esphome#5073 by @bdraco

binary_sensor: Validate max_length for on_click/on_double_click esphome#5068 by @kpfleming

Some VOC sensors have had their default device class changed from volatile_organic_compounds to volatile_organic_compounds_parts to better align with what they are returning.

The on_data trigger (and the internal callback) for the microphone now provides std::vector<int16> instead of a std::vector<uin8_t> .

Header files moved Section titled “Header files moved”

There are a couple of breaking changes for users who publish external_components and may use the internal APIs. See the list below for the pull requests that have been marked as breaking changes.

Full list of changes Section titled “Full list of changes”

Rp2040 pio ledstrip esphome#4818 by @Papa-DMan (new-integration)

Add support for TMP1075 temperature sensor esphome#4776 by @sybrenstuvel (new-integration)

Add Alarm Control Panel esphome#4770 by @grahambrown11 (new-integration)

Add transparency support to all image types esphome#4600 by @guillempages (breaking-change)

Allow i2s microphone bits per sample to be configured esphome#4884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

Move ESPTime into core esphome namespace esphome#4926 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)

display: add BaseImage and provide only Image::get_pixel method esphome#4932 by @ayufan (breaking-change)

and provide only method esphome#4932 by @ayufan (breaking-change) Migrate VOC sensors that use ppb to use volatile_organic_compounds_parts device class esphome#4982 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

Add support in vbus component for Deltasol BS 2009 esphome#4943 by @clydebarrow

fix vbus sensor offsets esphome#4952 by @ssieb

Add support for ESP32-S3-BOX-Lite displays esphome#4941 by @guillempages

Split display_buffer sub-components into own files esphome#4950 by @guillempages

Add support for S3 box display esphome#4942 by @guillempages

display: allow to align image with ImageAlign esphome#4933 by @ayufan

esphome#4933 by @ayufan Use HW SPI for rp2040 esphome#4955 by @jesserockz

Fix for Fujitsu AC not having Quiet Fan Mode esphome#4962 by @TaruDesigns

Store app comment and compilation_time in flash esphome#4945 by @bdraco

Construct web_server assets at build time instead of run time esphome#4944 by @bdraco

Update pca9685_output.cpp esphome#4929 by @standahabich

Apply configured IIR filter setting in generated BMP280 code esphome#4975 by @murrayma

airthings_wave: refactor to eliminate code duplication esphome#4910 by @kpfleming (new-integration)

Make growatt play nicer with other modbus components. esphome#4947 by @onnlucky

Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230621.0 esphome#4980 by @jesserockz

Fix pypi release esphome#4983 by @jesserockz

Add configuration option to disable the log UI. esphome#4419 by @dd32

Update webserver and captive portal pages to 67c48ee9 esphome#4986 by @jesserockz

Migrate VOC sensors that use ppb to use volatile_organic_compounds_parts device class esphome#4982 by @bdraco (breaking-change)

dashboard: Adds “compressed=1” to /download.bin endpoint. (…) esphome#4966 by @fdcastel