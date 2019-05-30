ESPHome 2023.6.0 - 21st June 2023
Dark Mode 😎Section titled “Dark Mode 😎”
Thanks to @grahambrown11 for implement a dark mode for the ESPHome dashboard! It will take the preference of your browser and is not configurable at this time.
Alarm Control PanelSection titled “Alarm Control Panel”
@grahambrown11 also has contributed the base alarm control panel code and a template alarm control panel. This is available to use now in ESPHome, but will require Home Assistant 2023.7 or newer for the entity to show up and be control from that side.
MDI iconsSection titled “MDI icons”
You can now specify MDI icons as ESPHome images using the
mdi: prefix, for example:
Wi-Fi enable and disableSection titled “Wi-Fi enable and disable”
Wi-Fi can now be enabled and disabled on demand using the
wifi.enable and
wifi.disable actions.
It can also be set to not enable on bootup. See the Wi-Fi documentation
for more details.
Release 2023.6.1 - June 23Section titled “Release 2023.6.1 - June 23”
- Make ethernet_info work with esp-idf framework esphome#4976 by @HeMan
- display: fix white screen on binary displays esphome#4991 by @ayufan
Release 2023.6.2 - June 23Section titled “Release 2023.6.2 - June 23”
- remove unused static declarations esphome#4993 by @ssieb
- Fix rp2040 pio tool download esphome#4994 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.6.3 - June 28Section titled “Release 2023.6.3 - June 28”
- Update webserver to 56d73b5 esphome#5007 by @jesserockz
- Synchronise Device Classes from Home Assistant esphome#5018 by @esphomebot
- Fixes compressed downloads esphome#5014 by @fdcastel
- Add CONFIG_BT_BLE_42_FEATURES_SUPPORTED for ble esphome#5008 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.6.4 - July 4Section titled “Release 2023.6.4 - July 4”
- [SCD30] Disable negative temperature offset esphome#4850 by @ardichoke
- fix template binary_sensor publish_initial_state option esphome#5033 by @dudanov
- Add alarm to reserved ids esphome#5042 by @grahambrown11
- Advertise noise is enabled esphome#5034 by @bdraco
- Update webserver to ea86d81 esphome#5023 by @jesserockz
Release 2023.6.5 - July 10Section titled “Release 2023.6.5 - July 10”
- Fix bulk and single Bluetooth parser coexistence esphome#5073 by @bdraco
- binary_sensor: Validate max_length for on_click/on_double_click esphome#5068 by @kpfleming
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
VOC sensorsSection titled “VOC sensors”
Some VOC sensors have had their default device class changed from
volatile_organic_compounds to
volatile_organic_compounds_parts
to better align with what they are returning.
MicrophoneSection titled “Microphone”
The
on_data trigger (and the internal callback) for the microphone now provides
std::vector<int16> instead of a
std::vector<uin8_t>.
Header files movedSection titled “Header files moved”
There are a couple of breaking changes for users who publish
external_components and may use the internal APIs.
See the list below for the pull requests that have been marked as breaking changes.
Full list of changesSection titled “Full list of changes”
New ComponentsSection titled “New Components”
- Rp2040 pio ledstrip esphome#4818 by @Papa-DMan (new-integration)
- Add support for TMP1075 temperature sensor esphome#4776 by @sybrenstuvel (new-integration)
- Add Alarm Control Panel esphome#4770 by @grahambrown11 (new-integration)
Breaking ChangesSection titled “Breaking Changes”
- Add transparency support to all image types esphome#4600 by @guillempages (breaking-change)
- Allow i2s microphone bits per sample to be configured esphome#4884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Move ESPTime into core esphome namespace esphome#4926 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- display: add
BaseImageand provide only
Image::get_pixelmethod esphome#4932 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- Migrate VOC sensors that use ppb to use volatile_organic_compounds_parts device class esphome#4982 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
Beta ChangesSection titled “Beta Changes”
- Add support in vbus component for Deltasol BS 2009 esphome#4943 by @clydebarrow
- fix vbus sensor offsets esphome#4952 by @ssieb
- Add support for ESP32-S3-BOX-Lite displays esphome#4941 by @guillempages
- Split display_buffer sub-components into own files esphome#4950 by @guillempages
- Add support for S3 box display esphome#4942 by @guillempages
- display: allow to align image with
ImageAlignesphome#4933 by @ayufan
- Use HW SPI for rp2040 esphome#4955 by @jesserockz
- Fix for Fujitsu AC not having Quiet Fan Mode esphome#4962 by @TaruDesigns
- Store app comment and compilation_time in flash esphome#4945 by @bdraco
- Construct web_server assets at build time instead of run time esphome#4944 by @bdraco
- Update pca9685_output.cpp esphome#4929 by @standahabich
- Apply configured IIR filter setting in generated BMP280 code esphome#4975 by @murrayma
- airthings_wave: refactor to eliminate code duplication esphome#4910 by @kpfleming (new-integration)
- Make growatt play nicer with other modbus components. esphome#4947 by @onnlucky
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230621.0 esphome#4980 by @jesserockz
- Fix pypi release esphome#4983 by @jesserockz
- Add configuration option to disable the log UI. esphome#4419 by @dd32
- Update webserver and captive portal pages to 67c48ee9 esphome#4986 by @jesserockz
- Migrate VOC sensors that use ppb to use volatile_organic_compounds_parts device class esphome#4982 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
- dashboard: Adds “compressed=1” to /download.bin endpoint. (…) esphome#4966 by @fdcastel
All changesSection titled “All changes”
- Add minimum RSSI check to ble presence esphome#4646 by @nielsnl68
- Run black over tests folder esphome#4824 by @jesserockz
- Use token so PR checks are run esphome#4834 by @jesserockz
- Fix stale bot ignoring not-stale esphome#4836 by @jesserockz
- Rework CI into multiple dependent jobs esphome#4823 by @jesserockz
- Add DNS to Text info esphome#4821 by @max246
- allow to use MQTT for discovery of IPs if mDNS is no option esphome#3887 by @Links2004
- Move some I2C logic out of header file esphome#4839 by @CarsonF
- Allow substitutions to be valid names esphome#4726 by @jgoguen
- Insert Europe Tank Types from mopeka_std_check esphome#4757 by @lukasl96
- Bump tornado from 6.3.1 to 6.3.2 esphome#4841 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pylint from 2.17.3 to 2.17.4 esphome#4843 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.60.0 to 0.62.0 esphome#4781 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pyupgrade from 3.3.2 to 3.4.0 esphome#4842 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump platformio from 6.1.6 to 6.1.7 esphome#4795 by @dependabot[bot]
- Migrate e131 to use socket instead of WiFiUDP arduino library esphome#4832 by @jesserockz
- Add transparency support to all image types esphome#4600 by @guillempages (breaking-change)
- Run YAML test 8 during CI and fix board used esphome#4862 by @kroimon
- Rp2040 pio ledstrip esphome#4818 by @Papa-DMan (new-integration)
- [ILI9xxx] Update ili9xxx_init.h code for the ILI9488 display for correct white balance esphome#4849 by @lucasreiners
- Update codeowners esphome#4875 by @freekode
- Fix rp2040_pio_led_strip color modes esphome#4887 by @jesserockz
- Add i2s mclk esphome#4885 by @rpatel3001
- Allow partially looping animations esphome#4693 by @guillempages
- Allow i2s microphone bits per sample to be configured esphome#4884 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Add support for TMP1075 temperature sensor esphome#4776 by @sybrenstuvel (new-integration)
- move pio tools to LED component esphome#4903 by @ssieb
- add SUB_SELECT macro esphome#4897 by @regevbr
- add SUB_SWITCH macro esphome#4898 by @regevbr
- esp32_rmt_led_strip: fix compile with ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#4856 by @stintel
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.7.5 to 13.9.0 esphome#4907 by @dependabot[bot]
- ota: fix compile with ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#4857 by @stintel
- ota: fix TWDT with ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#4858 by @stintel
- light: fix compile with ESP-IDF ≥ 5 esphome#4855 by @stintel
- Continuous voice_assistant and silence detection esphome#4892 by @jesserockz
- Allow WIFI to be disabled and enabled esphome#4810 by @jesserockz
- Bump frenck/action-yamllint from 1.4.0 to 1.4.1 esphome#4876 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump pytest-cov from 4.0.0 to 4.1.0 esphome#4888 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump zeroconf from 0.62.0 to 0.63.0 esphome#4890 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bump esptool from 4.5.1 to 4.6 esphome#4906 by @dependabot[bot]
- prometheus: fix compilation with EntityBase esphome#4895 by @mischief
- Support for Adafruit ESP32-S2 TFT Feather esphome#4912 by @PlainTechEnthusiast
- Add support for mdi images esphome#4654 by @guillempages
- Increase SNTP setup priority esphome#4917 by @droscy
- Bump aioesphomeapi from 13.9.0 to 14.0.0 esphome#4925 by @dependabot[bot]
- Bluetooth Proxy: Raw bundled advertisements esphome#4924 by @jesserockz
- Move ESPTime into core esphome namespace esphome#4926 by @jesserockz (breaking-change)
- Allow multiple MAC addresses for ‘on_ble_advertise’ filter esphome#4773 by @RoboMagus
- Add SVG image support esphome#4922 by @guillempages
- Add !extend to devcontainer’s customTags esphome#4749 by @jimtng
- [max7219digit] fix 270° rotation esphome#4930 by @spezifisch
- proto generation updates esphome#4653 by @jesserockz
- I2S media player allow setting communication format for external DACs esphome#4918 by @ccorderor
- Add MULTI_CONF to pn53_i2c esphome#4938 by @jesserockz
- display: Improve Image rendering by removing usage of virtual functions esphome#4931 by @ayufan
- display: add
BaseImageand provide only
Image::get_pixelmethod esphome#4932 by @ayufan (breaking-change)
- Add Alarm Control Panel esphome#4770 by @grahambrown11 (new-integration)
- Add support in vbus component for Deltasol BS 2009 esphome#4943 by @clydebarrow
- fix vbus sensor offsets esphome#4952 by @ssieb
- Add support for ESP32-S3-BOX-Lite displays esphome#4941 by @guillempages
- Split display_buffer sub-components into own files esphome#4950 by @guillempages
- Add support for S3 box display esphome#4942 by @guillempages
- display: allow to align image with
ImageAlignesphome#4933 by @ayufan
- Use HW SPI for rp2040 esphome#4955 by @jesserockz
- Fix for Fujitsu AC not having Quiet Fan Mode esphome#4962 by @TaruDesigns
- Store app comment and compilation_time in flash esphome#4945 by @bdraco
- Construct web_server assets at build time instead of run time esphome#4944 by @bdraco
- Update pca9685_output.cpp esphome#4929 by @standahabich
- Apply configured IIR filter setting in generated BMP280 code esphome#4975 by @murrayma
- airthings_wave: refactor to eliminate code duplication esphome#4910 by @kpfleming (new-integration)
- Make growatt play nicer with other modbus components. esphome#4947 by @onnlucky
- Bump esphome-dashboard to 20230621.0 esphome#4980 by @jesserockz
- Fix pypi release esphome#4983 by @jesserockz
- Add configuration option to disable the log UI. esphome#4419 by @dd32
- Update webserver and captive portal pages to 67c48ee9 esphome#4986 by @jesserockz
- Migrate VOC sensors that use ppb to use volatile_organic_compounds_parts device class esphome#4982 by @bdraco (breaking-change)
- dashboard: Adds “compressed=1” to /download.bin endpoint. (…) esphome#4966 by @fdcastel