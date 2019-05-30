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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

ESPHome 2023.6.0 - 21st June 2023

Alarm ​Control ​Panel ​Core
Template ​Alarm ​Control ​Panel
RP2​0​4​0​ ​PIO ​LED ​Strip
TMP1​0​7​5​

Dark Mode 😎

Section titled “Dark Mode 😎”

Thanks to @grahambrown11 for implement a dark mode for the ESPHome dashboard! It will take the preference of your browser and is not configurable at this time.

Alarm Control Panel

Section titled “Alarm Control Panel”

@grahambrown11 also has contributed the base alarm control panel code and a template alarm control panel. This is available to use now in ESPHome, but will require Home Assistant 2023.7 or newer for the entity to show up and be control from that side.

MDI icons

Section titled “MDI icons”

You can now specify MDI icons as ESPHome images using the mdi: prefix, for example:

image:
  - file: "my_image.png"
    id: my_image
  - file: "mdi:chip"
    resize: 32x32
    id: chip_icon

Wi-Fi enable and disable

Section titled “Wi-Fi enable and disable”

Wi-Fi can now be enabled and disabled on demand using the wifi.enable and wifi.disable actions. It can also be set to not enable on bootup. See the Wi-Fi documentation for more details.

Release 2023.6.1 - June 23

Section titled “Release 2023.6.1 - June 23”

Release 2023.6.2 - June 23

Section titled “Release 2023.6.2 - June 23”

Release 2023.6.3 - June 28

Section titled “Release 2023.6.3 - June 28”

Release 2023.6.4 - July 4

Section titled “Release 2023.6.4 - July 4”

Release 2023.6.5 - July 10

Section titled “Release 2023.6.5 - July 10”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

VOC sensors

Section titled “VOC sensors”

Some VOC sensors have had their default device class changed from volatile_organic_compounds to volatile_organic_compounds_parts to better align with what they are returning.

Microphone

Section titled “Microphone”

The on_data trigger (and the internal callback) for the microphone now provides std::vector<int16> instead of a std::vector<uin8_t>.

Header files moved

Section titled “Header files moved”

There are a couple of breaking changes for users who publish external_components and may use the internal APIs. See the list below for the pull requests that have been marked as breaking changes.

Full list of changes

Section titled “Full list of changes”

New Components

Section titled “New Components”

Breaking Changes

Section titled “Breaking Changes”

Beta Changes

Section titled “Beta Changes”

All changes

Section titled “All changes”