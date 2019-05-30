Audio ADC Core
The
audio_adc component allows your ESPHome devices to use audio ADC hardware components, allowing the
capture/recording of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources.
PlatformsSection titled “Platforms”
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
- id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
AutomationsSection titled “Automations”
Section titled “audio_adc.set_mic_gain Action”
audio_adc.set_mic_gain Action
This action sets the (microphone) gain of the ADC.
Configuration variables:
- id (Required, ID): The ID of the
audio_adcplatform.
- mic_gain (Required, percentage, templatable): The desired gain level in decibels for the input.