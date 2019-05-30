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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

Audio ADC Core

The audio_adc component allows your ESPHome devices to use audio ADC hardware components, allowing the capture/recording of audio via the microcontroller from a range of sources.

# Example configuration entry
audio_adc:
  - platform: ...

Platforms

Section titled “Platforms”

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”
  • id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.

Automations

Section titled “Automations”

audio_adc.set_mic_gain Action

Section titled “audio_adc.set_mic_gain Action”

This action sets the (microphone) gain of the ADC.

Configuration variables:

  • id (Required, ID): The ID of the audio_adc platform.
  • mic_gain (Required, percentage, templatable): The desired gain level in decibels for the input.