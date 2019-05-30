TM1621 LCD Display
The
tm1621 display platform allows you to use the popular TM1621 LCD display drivers with ESPHome, that can find in Sonoff device like THR316D, THR320D, POWR316D or POWR320D
The LCD have four signal,
cs for chip select,
data for data signal,
read for reading data dir and
write for writing data dir
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
cs_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin you have the CS line.
-
data_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin you have the DATA line.
-
read_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin you have the READ line.
-
write_pin (Required, Pin Schema): The pin you have the WRITE line.
-
lambda (Optional, lambda): The lambda to use for rendering the content on the TM1621. See Rendering Lambda for more information.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to re-draw the screen. Defaults to
1s.
-
id (Optional, ID): Manually specify the ID used for code generation.
Rendering LambdaSection titled “Rendering Lambda”
The TM1621 has a similar API to the fully fledged Display Rendering Engine, but it’s only a subset as the TM1621
LCD displays don’t have a concept of individual pixels. In the lambda you’re passed a variable called
it
as with all other displays. In this case however,
it is a TM1621 instance (see API Reference).
The most basic operation with the TM1621 is wiring a simple number to the screen as in the configuration example
at the top of this page. But even though you’re passing in a string (here
"0123" ), ESPHome converts it
into a representation that the TM1621 can understand.
Each of the three methods (
printf ) all optionally take a the line number (0 for first line and 1 for the second).
This argument is
0 by default.
Also note that the
. (dot) character is special because when ESPHome encounters it in the string the dot
segment of the previous position will be enabled.
Please see Formatted Text for a quick introduction into the
printf formatting rules.
Also we have five function to display or not some unites:
- °C on the first line :
display_celsius(bool)
- °F on the first line :
display_fahrenheit(bool)
- %HR on the second line :
display_humidity(bool)
- V on the first line and A on the second line :
display_voltage(bool)
- kW/h on the first line and W on the second line :
display_kwh(bool)