Output Component
Each platform of the
output domain exposes some output to
ESPHome. These are grouped into two categories:
binary outputs
(that can only be ON/OFF) and
float outputs (like PWM, can output
any rational value between 0 and 1).
Base Output ConfigurationSection titled “Base Output Configuration”
Each output platform extends this configuration schema.
Configuration variables:
-
id (Required, ID): The id to use for this output component.
-
power_supply (Optional, ID): The power supply to connect to this output. When the output is enabled, the power supply will automatically be switched on too.
-
inverted (Optional, boolean): If the output should be treated as inverted. Defaults to
false.
Float outputs only:
-
min_power (Optional, float): Sets the minimum output value of this output platform. Must be in range from 0 to max_power. Defaults to
0. If zero_means_zero is
falsethis will be output value when the entity is turned off.
-
max_power (Optional, float): Sets the maximum output value of this output platform. Must be in range from min_power to 1. Defaults to
1.
-
zero_means_zero (Optional, boolean): Sets the output to use actual 0 instead of
min_power. Defaults to
false.
NOTE
The
min_power and
max_power values are automatically clamped to ensure
0.0 ≤ min_power ≤ max_power ≤ 1.0.
This prevents invalid configurations and ensures stable output behavior.
Section titled “output.turn_on Action”
output.turn_on Action
This action turns the output with the given ID on when executed.
Section titled “output.turn_off Action”
output.turn_off Action
This action turns the output with the given ID off when executed.
Section titled “output.set_level Action”
output.set_level Action
This action sets the float output to the given level when executed.
NOTE
This only works with floating point outputs like Ac Dimmer, Esp8266 Pwm, Ledc, Sigma Delta Output, Slow Pwm.
Section titled “output.set_min_power Action”
output.set_min_power Action
This action sets the minimum output power level for the specified float output platform.
It allows you to dynamically adjust the
min_power configuration variable at runtime.
NOTE
This only works with floating point outputs like Ac Dimmer, Esp8266 Pwm, Ledc, Sigma Delta Output, Slow Pwm.
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Calling
set_min_power() from a lambda requires that runtime power scaling be
compiled in. It is only compiled in when at least one output entry sets
min_power,
max_power, or
zero_means_zero, or when any
output.set_min_power /
output.set_max_power action is registered. If your
config uses neither, add e.g.
min_power: 0% to one output to opt in — the
build otherwise fails with a
static_assert pointing at the lambda.
Section titled “output.set_max_power Action”
output.set_max_power Action
This action sets the maximum output power level for the specified float output platform.
It allows you to dynamically adjust the
max_power configuration variable at runtime.
NOTE
This only works with floating point outputs like Ac Dimmer, Esp8266 Pwm, Ledc, Sigma Delta Output, Slow Pwm.
NOTE
This action can also be expressed in lambdas:
Calling
set_max_power() from a lambda requires that runtime power scaling be
compiled in (see the note under
output.set_min_power above). Adding e.g.
max_power: 100% to one output entry is enough to opt in.