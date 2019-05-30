Each platform of the output domain exposes some output to ESPHome. These are grouped into two categories: binary outputs (that can only be ON/OFF) and float outputs (like PWM, can output any rational value between 0 and 1).

Base Output Configuration Section titled “Base Output Configuration”

Each output platform extends this configuration schema.

# Example configuration entry output : - platform : ... id : my_output_id power_supply : power_supply_id inverted : false min_power : 0.01 max_power : 0.75

Configuration variables:

id ( Required , ID): The id to use for this output component.

power_supply (Optional, ID): The power supply to connect to this output. When the output is enabled, the power supply will automatically be switched on too.

inverted (Optional, boolean): If the output should be treated as inverted. Defaults to false .

Float outputs only:

min_power (Optional, float): Sets the minimum output value of this output platform. Must be in range from 0 to max_power. Defaults to 0 . If zero_means_zero is false this will be output value when the entity is turned off.

max_power (Optional, float): Sets the maximum output value of this output platform. Must be in range from min_power to 1. Defaults to 1 .

zero_means_zero (Optional, boolean): Sets the output to use actual 0 instead of min_power . Defaults to false .

NOTE The min_power and max_power values are automatically clamped to ensure 0.0 ≤ min_power ≤ max_power ≤ 1.0 . This prevents invalid configurations and ensures stable output behavior.

This action turns the output with the given ID on when executed.

on_... : then : - output.turn_on : light_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: id (light_1). turn_on ();

This action turns the output with the given ID off when executed.

on_... : then : - output.turn_off : light_1

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: id (light_1). turn_off ();

This action sets the float output to the given level when executed.

on_... : then : - output.set_level : id : light_1 level : 50%

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: // range is 0.0 (off) to 1.0 (on) id (light_1). set_level ( 0.5 );

This action sets the minimum output power level for the specified float output platform. It allows you to dynamically adjust the min_power configuration variable at runtime.

on_... : then : - output.set_min_power : id : light_1 min_power : 20%

NOTE This action can also be expressed in lambdas: // range is 0.0 (off) to 1.0 (on) id (light_1). set_min_power ( 0.2 ); Calling set_min_power() from a lambda requires that runtime power scaling be compiled in. It is only compiled in when at least one output entry sets min_power , max_power , or zero_means_zero , or when any output.set_min_power / output.set_max_power action is registered. If your config uses neither, add e.g. min_power: 0% to one output to opt in — the build otherwise fails with a static_assert pointing at the lambda.

This action sets the maximum output power level for the specified float output platform. It allows you to dynamically adjust the max_power configuration variable at runtime.

on_... : then : - output.set_max_power : id : light_1 max_power : 80%