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ESPHome - Smart Home Made Simple 2026.5.2

SCD30 CO₂, Temperature and Relative Humidity Sensor

The scd30 sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SCD30 CO₂ (datasheet) sensors with ESPHome. The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.

# Example configuration entry
sensor:
  - platform: scd30
    co2:
      name: "Workshop CO2"
      accuracy_decimals: 1
    temperature:
      name: "Workshop Temperature"
      accuracy_decimals: 2
    humidity:
      name: "Workshop Humidity"
      accuracy_decimals: 1
    temperature_offset: 1.5 °C
    address: 0x61
    update_interval: 5s

Configuration variables

Section titled “Configuration variables”

  • co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor.

  • temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor.

  • humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor.

  • temperature_offset (Optional, float): Temperature and humidity offsets may occur when operating the sensor in end-customer devices. This variable allows the compensation of those effects by setting a temperature offset.

  • automatic_self_calibration (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable automatic self calibration (ASC). Defaults to true.

  • ambient_pressure_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensation of measured CO₂ values based on given ambient pressure in mBar.

  • altitude_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensating deviations due to current altitude (in metres). Notice: setting altitude_compensation is ignored if ambient_pressure_compensation is set.

  • address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to 0x61.

  • update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Available range: [2 … 1800]. Defaults to 60s.

scd30.force_recalibration_with_reference Action

Section titled “scd30.force_recalibration_with_reference Action”
# Example on how to implement a UI section in HA for manual calibration.
# Note: Please enter first a CO2 value before pressing the button.
button:
  - platform: template
    name: "SCD30 Force manual calibration"
    entity_category: "config"
    on_press:
      then:
        - scd30.force_recalibration_with_reference:
            value: !lambda 'return id(co2_cal).get_state();'


number:
  - platform: template
    name: "CO2 calibration value"
    optimistic: true
    min_value: 350
    max_value: 4500
    step: 1
    id: co2_cal
    icon: "mdi:molecule-co2"
    entity_category: "config"

See Also

Section titled “See Also”