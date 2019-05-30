SCD30 CO₂, Temperature and Relative Humidity Sensor
The
scd30 sensor platform allows you to use your Sensirion SCD30 CO₂
(datasheet) sensors with ESPHome.
The I²C Bus is required to be set up in your configuration for this sensor to work.
Configuration variablesSection titled “Configuration variables”
-
co2 (Optional): The information for the CO₂ sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature (Optional): The information for the Temperature sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
humidity (Optional): The information for the Humidity sensor.
- All options from Sensor.
-
temperature_offset (Optional, float): Temperature and humidity offsets may occur when operating the sensor in end-customer devices. This variable allows the compensation of those effects by setting a temperature offset.
-
automatic_self_calibration (Optional, boolean): Whether to enable automatic self calibration (ASC). Defaults to
true.
-
ambient_pressure_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensation of measured CO₂ values based on given ambient pressure in mBar.
-
altitude_compensation (Optional, int): Enable compensating deviations due to current altitude (in metres). Notice: setting altitude_compensation is ignored if ambient_pressure_compensation is set.
-
address (Optional, int): Manually specify the I²C address of the sensor. Defaults to
0x61.
-
update_interval (Optional, Time): The interval to check the sensor. Available range: [2 … 1800]. Defaults to
60s.